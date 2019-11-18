Yes, Selling Volatility Is Still Worth The Risk

The real (inflation-adjusted) annual return of the BuyWrite strategy averaged 6.7% since 2009, compared with 5.3% in the decade before it.

The real (inflation adjusted) annual return of the PutWrite strategy averaged 7.4% since 2009, compared with 6.5% in the decade before it.

My calculations show that the volatility risk premium has increased, not decreased, since the financial crisis.

Coverage of this article in the press (including Bloomberg) has caused commentators to conclude that there has been a reduction in the volatility risk premium.

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to demonstrate to readers that the volatility risk premium has increased since the end of the Great Recession. This point is being made now following recent articles in the financial press stating that the volatility risk premium has decreased in the last decade. These articles conclude that selling volatility may no longer be worth the risk.

For example, on 22 October Bloomberg published an article with a headline that would worry anyone selling volatility risk: "The Short-Volatility Trade Is Now So Big It's Starting to Break."

Since 2009, a suite of indexes tracking options-selling strategies from Cboe Global Markets have underperformed the S&P 500 Index by as much as 300 percentage points on a total return basis, data show. … The problem is excessive selling may have worn down the [volatility risk] premium so much that it has deflated returns.

The Bloomberg article, and recent ones like it, are based on research published by IRP Strategic Capital (IPS) on 18 September 2019, "Is Selling Options Still Worth the Risk?"

IPS refers to three option strategies, which are backed up by CBOE indices:

Holding the S&P 500, and selling (covered) calls against the holding (the BuyWrite BXM Index). Holding cash, and selling (covered) puts on the S&P 500 index (the PutWrite PUT Index) Holding cash, selling (slightly) out of the money puts and calls on the S&P 500, and as extra protection buying (even more) out of the money puts and calls (Iron Condor CNDR Index).

IPS reviews the returns of these three strategies since 1 January 2009 (i.e., since the end of the financial crisis) and observes that the return of all three strategies underperformed the S&P 500. They also show (using complex math) that there has been a lot of options selling by market participants. They write:

[T]he net selling of option premium has far exceeded option buying … This is most likely due to the popularity of option selling strategies in both retail and institutional communities starting in 2013.

Intuitively, the increased selling of options would suggest the suppression of option prices, thus lowering of returns. However, it may well be that the price of options have increased, thus enticing more market participants to sell volatility.

I will show qualitatively and quantitatively that the volatility risk premium is alive and well. I will also show that there has indeed been a material change in risk premium since the end of the financial crisis. It has increased. It is true that returns on selling options (using BXM, PUT or CNDR) have underperformed the S&P 500 index since 2009, but underperformance is not a result of a smaller risk premium. Rather, it is a result of the one-track direction of the market.

Qualitative Analyses BuyWrite PutWrite and Iron Condor

The strategy of selling options will underperform the index if the index persistently moves in one direction. Anyone contemplating the sale of options has most likely performed a mental calculation of the payout ratio, and then concluded, “I hope the underlying security does not move much”.

Let us look at the BuyWrite strategy. Here an investor buys the index and sells calls against it. The investor is forgoing upside potential in return for the premium received for selling the call. In a rising market (such as the one since 1 January 2009) this strategy will underperform the index.

In the PutWrite strategy, the investor remains invested in cash so that they can sell put options on the index, covered by the cash. As the investor does not invest in the market, they forgo any rise in the index in return for the premium received for the put option. In a rising market (such as the one since 1 January 2009) the investor would wish that they had invested in the market, as their return will underperform the index.

Finally, in the Iron Condor strategy, an investor sells a call and a put on the market, protected by the purchase of a call and put further out of the money. Of the four options transacted, the one with the highest implied volatility is the put option being purchased. As this strategy involves an element of purchasing volatility it should not be lumped in the “selling volatility” basket. It is my view that the underperformance of this strategy may be attributable to the put option becoming more expensive since the financial crises, as the price of puts has become more expensive relative to that of calls, and the greater the put option is out of the money, the greater its cost (in terms of implied volatility). This is something I intend to research (in a subsequent article), but is beyond the scope of this article. If indeed put options have become more expensive, then it would amount to evidence that the cost of some options has actually increased since 2009. This strategy will not be considered further as it cannot support any conclusion about “selling volatility”.

So, qualitative analysis suggests that an investor expects to underperform the market in a persistently rising market. The market, since 2009, has been on a persistent rise. One would therefore expect to find that the three strategies have underperformed the market over this period.

Quantitative Analyses: Increase in Volatility Risk Premium Since the Great Recession

I have computed the gap between realized volatility and implied volatility for two periods: the period ending with the financial crisis and the period since that date. I use the date 31 December 2008 as the cut-off because that is the date IPS uses in its research. These are the two periods (of equal length):

The 10.8 years from 5 March 1998 to 31 December 2008, and The 10.8 years from 1 January 2009 to 31 October 2019.

I compute the volatility risk premium using the following method:

I download the VIX index (^VIX) from Yahoo Finance from 5 March 1998. I download the S&P 500 index (^GSPC) from Yahoo Finance from 5 March 1998. I compute the realized volatility for the S&P 500 Index, so that I have two series: implied volatility and realized volatility. I then compute the gap between implied volatility and realized volatility (expressed as a percentage of realized volatility). This I believe is a good measure for the volatility risk premium.

Here are my workings (Excel spreadsheet). Commentators are invited to review it and to highlight any errors or suggested improvements.

What are my conclusions? The average volatility risk premium since the financial crisis has been 40.2%, whereas it was only 29.3% before it. The volatility risk premium has risen since the financial crisis.

Source: The author

This is the formula I used to compute realized volatility (courtesy of RealVol) - Calculating Realized Volatility

If you have been selling volatility risk premium hoping to beat the market, you will have failed. But the volatility risk premium is not the culprit. Rather, the persistent rise of the index is what is responsible for underperformance.

BuyWrite and PutWrite Produce Greater (Inflation Adjusted) Returns Since 2009

IPS refer to the performance of the option writing indices and observe (correctly) that these option writing strategies have underperformed the index since the financial crises and then (incorrectly) suggest that the underperformance may have something to do with a drop in risk premium.

A more interesting question, in my view, is whether the BuyWrite (BXM) and PutWrite (PUT) indices have seen a higher or lower rate of return since the financial crisis.

Here are the index levels (source: CBOE Cboe S P 500 BuyWrite Index (BXM))

Source: The author



The table above shows that the (nominal) annualized returns of the BuyWrite and PutWrite did not change much before or after the financial crises.

What are the BXM and PUT returns adjusted for inflation? Here is the table (also included in the Excel spreadsheet linked above). Both BXM and PUT have provided greater inflation-adjusted returns since the financial crisis, confirming my conclusion that the volatility risk premium has risen since then. The BXM index has returned 6.67% annually since the crisis (compared with 5.29% before it). The PUT index returned 7.44% (compared with 6.49% before the crisis).

Source: The author



Conclusions and Limitations

I have shown that the volatility risk premium has increased since 2009. This should provide assurance to anyone selling volatility that the premium has not decreased since then. Yes, there has been an increase in selling volatility in recent years. This increased selling could be explained by the higher returns on offer. As demonstrated, it has not caused the premium to drop compared with the previous decade.

The primary purpose of this article was to assure traders selling volatility that the risk premium is still as big as (or even bigger than) it has been in previous decades. This does not mean that selling volatility is likely to be as profitable going forward as it was in the past. In particular, the following three points should be noted:

1. The increased premium may reflect the assumption of greater risk. We are now in a period of negative real interest rates. Equity markets are breaking new records. The increased risk premium may simply reflect a greater risk of a dramatic fall in the index (which would cause a substantial drop in the BXM and PUT indices).

2. The fact that the risk premium has increased in the last decade tells us nothing about the premium going forward. “Past performance is no guarantee to future performance,” the saying goes, and this is true also to selling volatility risk premium.

3. Lastly, the performance, as measured by the BXM or PUT indices, is theoretical. It ignore friction costs (such as bid/ask spreads and brokerage fees).

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX, SPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.