Fate Of The Big 3 Canadian Cannabis Producers

To say the performance of Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aphria (APHA) were underwhelming over the last couple of quarters would be an understatement. They have been terrible.

The top three Canadian cannabis companies as measured by production capacity, are bellwethers of the health of the cannabis industry, and by that metric, it appears that there are some big problems the sector is now facing.

While that's true, what's important to take into account is the impact the dismal performance of Health Canada has had on the companies in regard to unsuccessfully licensing enough retail outlets in order for the suppliers to ramp up sales. All the companies have pointed to that as being the key factor in a decline in recreational pot sales.

Even though it could be taken as an excuse for the weak performances, my belief is that they aren't really trying to do that in this case. The biggest failure has been in Toronto, and Ontario as a whole, where not that long ago there were only a handful of retail stores customers could buy legal pot at.

In this article we'll look at the consequences of the lack of Canadian retail stores, and what it means for these three producers in the short and long term.

Licensing failure and the black market

In my view there should be hundreds more physical locations in Canada than there are now for consumers to acquire legal cannabis. There is no doubt these three companies, and others as well, had been counting on that to be the case over a year after the legalization of recreational pot in Canada.

When considering many of the Canadian producers had built their facilities at a pace that would closely align with the legalization of derivatives in October 2019 - once they were close to full capacity - it has not allowed the increase in production capacity to have the impact on their revenue, margins and earnings, as they otherwise would have.

All three of these companies are not that far away from having their facilities in Canada reach their overall production potential, and others such as Organigram are close as well.

The reason they worked to get production capacity to reach high levels in this period of time and the near future, was because they assumed the number of retail stores would be much higher at this time than they are.

Consequently, the result is an erosion of revenue, as there simply aren't enough places to sell their increasing amount of supply out of.

Contrary to what some have suggested, there isn't the oversupply issue that is being pointed out as being the cause of the decline in revenue, but the lack of legal stores to sell cannabis from.

That in turn has allowed the black market to continue to thrive, primarily because they are the only option for many people. This has also suppressed the potential growth of the consumer bases of these companies because many of the customers will be trying cannabis for the first time because of it being legal. They aren't interested in the risk of buying from the black market.

The issue here has very little to do with there being too much supply in the market in comparison to demand, the issue is there being too much legal supply in a market that has heavy demand, but doesn't have enough legal physical stores to meet that demand.

To put it another way, cannabis demand -both legal and illegal - is still huge, legal suppliers simply haven't been able to get their supply to the market at levels they are currently able to.

This is amplified by the fact the largest market in Canada has so few stores to serve the millions of potential consumers in Ontario. All these companies can do is wait it out because they have no control over the process and its pace.

I'm starting to get more concerned than before because I also built into my models for these companies a much higher number of retail stores at this time. It doesn't seem Health Canada has a sense of urgency in the matter as well.

The big thing to takeaway from this is investors in these and other Canadian cannabis companies must include the lack of retail outlets in their models, as it's the biggest factor in the growth trajectory of Canadian cannabis companies, and until the number of stores increase significantly in number, revenue is going to remain subdued.

Another concern is with the lack of retail cannabis outlets, which will likely result in disappointing numbers from derivative sales. That doesn't mean it won't boost revenue and earnings for these companies, but it does mean it may be far less than originally anticipated in the near term.

With that in mind, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth and Aphria do have different strengths and weaknesses within the fundamentals that need to be taken into account in relationship to these market conditions, which is what we'll get into next.

Aphria

Aphria, like many cannabis companies, has experienced a lot of pros and cons concerning sentiment from investors. Some investors that are looking for earnings have been positive on the company lately, after a couple of decent quarters showing a profit.

In the latest quarter the company reported net revenue of C$126.1 million, with earnings for the reporting period coming in at C$16.4 million, beating the C$15.8 million generated in the prior quarter. Year-over-year earnings was down from the C$21.1 million reported in the first fiscal quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1 million, with adjusted EBITDA from cannabis operations ending at $1.3 million. Taking away gains from outside of operations, net income in the quarter fell from a gain of C$16.4 million to a loss of C$30 million. That means non-operational earnings accounted for the earnings in the quarter, including an increase in the value of its biological assets.

Aphria maintains its full year 2020 guidance of $650 t0 $700 million in revenue and $88 to $95 million in adjusted EBITDA. It will have to have a lot of things go right for it to achieve those results.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth has fallen off its perch as the representative of the cannabis sector after the firing of co-CEO Bruce Linton. It has struggled to recover from that event, and as the pace of growth of the Canadian cannabis industry slows down, it has crushed the share price of the company.

In the latest quarter it had a loss of C$374.6 million ($282.4 million), or C$1.08 per share. Compared to the same quarter in 2018, the losses were higher than the C$330.6 million loss, or C$1.52 a share the company posted.

The key negative catalyst was the restructuring charge of C$32.7 million it took from its softgel & oil products. The company obviously missed it concerning demand for oil products in particular. It also took a C$15.9 million inventory charge in the reporting period.

Although CEO Mark Zekulin said he sees the quarter as being a one-off performance, I think that is unlikely. I see there being more charges associated to returns, inventory, and packaging in the quarters ahead. That will come from production levels against the ability to sell its product. The age and quality of the pot is the major issue there.

Zekulin said this: The last two quarters have been challenging for the Canadian cannabis sector as provinces have reduced purchases to lower inventory levels, retail store openings have fallen short of expectations, and Cannabis 2.0 products are yet to come to market.

He also rightly noted that Ontario, which represents approximately 40 percent of the population of Canada, only has about one store per 600,000 people. Not much going to change until that is addressed. That is the key metric to watch to get a sense of the growth trajectory in the future. The major point to understand in regard to supply and demand in Canada is that this isn't a question of demand at all, but of the shortage of retail outlets to sell product in. The demand is there, and Canopy Growth and the other companies operating in Canada built out production capacity based upon the assumption there would be many more stores that were operational at this time.

Commentators continually frame this as an oversupply issue in the sense that Canopy and the others mentioned in this article have produced too much pot in relationship to demand, when in reality this is an issue of the demand being there, but the companies not having enough retail stores to meet legal demand. This is why the black market in Canada continues to flourish beyond what it should at this time.

The point is it's not as if all these companies missed on the demand potential in Canada, they missed on assessing how long it would take for retail stores to be licensed and operational.

Canopy Growth isn't close to being out of the woods yet, and it has the CEO situation continuing to hang over it. Until the company hires a new CEO and the market gets more visibility on what changes will be implemented in a post-Linton era, it will continue to be a headwind.

Aurora Cannabis

As expected, the earnings report from Aurora Cannabis for its first fiscal quarter was underwhelming. It posted net revenue of C$75.2 million in the quarter, a 24 percent drop sequentially. Most of that came from the 33 percent decline in revenue from the Canadian recreational pot.

Adjusted EBITDA was also disappointing in the quarter, as it plummeted to C$39.7 million, down from the adjusted EBITDA loss of C$26.6 million in the prior quarter.

Also generating weak net revenue was its wholesale business, which fell to C$10.3 million, a decline of 49 percent. This wasn't a surprise because of retail sales were down, it's obvious it would lower demand for wholesale product.

The one bright spot on the sales side was its increase in medical sales to $30.5 million, a gain of 3 percent sequentially. Another impressive accomplishment was it cutting costs per gram to only C$0.85. That's is going to pay off for the company in the long term. I expect it to drop further in the quarters ahead.

To combat the short-term decline in revenue, Aurora announced it was suspending construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 facility and its Aurora Sun facility. The company estimates this should save about CA$190 million in capital expenditures.

It also has offered a deal to holders of concerning its convertible debentures that mature in March 2020, which will keep it from having to raise CA$230 million in capital. It'll have to raise some capital, but it won't be near the amount it would have had to under initial agreements. Investors have agreed to convert the debentures earlier and at a reduced price.

I remain very bullish on Aurora Cannabis over the long term. At these prices it would be wise for those wanting cannabis exposure to start building positions in Aurora.

Conclusion

Aurora, Canopy and Aphria are all victims of the slow roll out of retail stores in Canada. This isn't just an excuse they're making for under performance, but a reality based upon the strategies they used concerning increasing production capacity.

This has kept these and other companies from scaling further and not only increasing revenue, but scaling to a level where it would reduce costs and bring them closer to profitability.

The lack of retail stores not only limits growth from existing cannabis users, but it also limits the growth potential that will come with the legalization of cannabis in Canada that will attract new customers. Many new users aren't going to go to the black market for sales, so when there are enough retail outlets to take share from the illegal market - which means long-term cannabis users - combined with a group of new users that aren't going to risk buying from the illicit market, it will significantly increase revenue in the quarters ahead.

As the black market starts to lose significant share, it'll also remove some of the cost pressures on legal operators because illegal producers and sellers don't have the additional regulations, fees and taxes the legal market has to pay for, which pushes up costs and prices.

For some time I've been saying the way to measure the performance potential of Canadian cannabis companies at the macro level is to follow the pace of the licensing and opening of new retail stores, and look closely at the impact of derivative sales have on the companies over the first two quarters of calendar 2020.

The question lingering over the fate of these three companies and others is this: will the pace of cannabis retail store openings remain incremental, or will they start to take off at a rapid pace. The answer to that question will determine the short-term performance of these companies.

It should be understood that absolutely nothing has changed at the fundamental level for the cannabis sector. It's going to continue to grow in demand for at least a decade in my opinion, as nations start to open up their markets to medical cannabis in particular, and in some cases, to recreational pot.

These countries aren't going to allow their regional competitors increase tax revenue and GDP at their expense, making them less attractive to outside investors. Aurora, Canopy and Aphria should all do well in the long term, but I still believe Aurora will outperform them and many others in the years ahead. That's primarily because of its superior management team, assuming it remains in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.