Why I'm A Bad Investor (Podcast)

by Daniel Shvartsman

Over the last two weeks, Mike and I have pitched respective long ideas. It's a way for us to put our skin in the game and share how we approach a stock in our own investing, after nearly two years of reviewing other people's ideas.

This week, we looked backward at mistakes we've made in our investing careers. The theory goes that your investing mistakes also amount to your investing tuition, and that true wisdom is learning from others' mistakes, rather than your own. I can only hope there's something for you as listeners to learn from our mistakes, as broken down on today's podcast.

The investments in question date to 2016 and 2017. Mike went long on Gilead Sciences (GILD) based on its scientific prowess and low multiple, and even as his thesis sailed on him with Gilead's acquisition of Kite Biopharma, he couldn't find the exit door. I went long Uniti Group (UNIT), even having concerns about its failure to cover its dividend and what the huge yield portended, let alone the binary risk that was introduced into the stock. I didn't take a chance to get out when I could. Even typing that, I can see how common our mistakes are, so I hope you can take something away from this for yourself and your own wisdom. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics Covered

4:00 - Mike's bad choice (Gilead)

6:00 - What was compelling about GILD?

10:45 - At the time of purchase, did you have any concerns?

14:30 - How did the investment play out?

18:30 - When did you realize it wasn't working?

25:00 - What are the lessons learned?

28:00 - Daniel's bad choice - Uniti Group

29:30 - What was your thesis?

38:00 - Specific downside concerns

41:00 - When did you realize it wasn't going well?

55:30 - What lessons did you learn?

We're pulling up to our 100th episode, coming out next week, which will feature lessons learned from the first 99 episodes. If you have any questions, input, suggestions, or anything else, let us know below or email us at btipod at seekingalpha.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long DIS, which briefly comes up, as well as GTX. Neither Mike nor I have any other positions in any stocks mentioned. Neither of us are good investors. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.