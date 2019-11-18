ING - Hard To Get Excited

My fair value target is €9.9 which gives only minimal upside and on that basis I'll continue to give ING a wide berth.

Until Street estimates stabilize, and earnings growth turns positive, the shares will probably remain under pressure.

Compliance pressures in Holland show no signs of abating and resulted in 6% cost growth last quarter, giving ING heavily negative operating leverage.

But there continue to be more reasons to avoid the shares than to buy them. In particular, Street estimates are still falling and the pace of revenue growth still slowing.

ING has enjoyed a share price bounce lately and remains optically cheap on a 6.5% dividend yield and 20% discount to TNAV.

ING has staged a recovery lately, but the underlying problems remain

ING (NYSE:ING) is up over 20% since September as European banks have rallied against signs the ECB probably won't cut rates further and as 3Q numbers came in largely in line with Street expectations. However, performance has been tepid since I first cautioned on the stock in May with the shares up only 3% compared with a 5% rally in the sector and a 12% rally for peers like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) .

Source: Yahoo Finance

Revisiting the investment case for ING after the 3Q numbers I still find it very hard to get excited and I continue to see much better alternatives elsewhere among European banks (see my recent articles on BNP, Barclays (NYSE:BCS) or Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)).

Fundamentally, my negative view continues to revolve around four issues:

The on-going slowdown we're still seeing in ING's pace of net interest income growth, by far the company's most important revenue line.

On-going cost pressures driven by tighter Dutch compliance requirements.

Consequent negative operational gearing and contraction in EPS

Street earnings estimates that continue to fall, albeit at a slower pace than before.

My valuation model puts conservatively-calculated fair value at €9.9 for only 2% upside on the current trading level (€9.7). Until the trends start to turn, I'll continue to avoid the stock.

At best, ING is treading water

It's hard to be too critical of ING because in an interest rate and Dutch regulatory environment that has turned out much more adverse than expected, management has at least succeeded in keeping things on a relatively even keel.

Net interest margin has been managed in the mid-150bps range since early 2018, ROE has stayed in a fairly tight 10-11% range and net profits, if shrinking, are doing so at a manageable pace.

Source: Company disclosures

However, none of this adds up to a particularly exciting investment case. Moreover, some of the trends are still clearly headed in the wrong direction.

Primarily this relates to Street earnings expectations, which have been persistently too high as the market underestimated the drag from negative Eurozone rates. Until we see a stabilization in estimate momentum it's very hard to call a turn in share performance.

Unfortunately, estimates are still in decline with EPS consensus for 2019 falling a further 1% since I last wrote on the stock in September and 2020 consensus falling by 2%. Since I first wrote on ING in May, 2020 expectations have fallen 9%, presenting a considerable headwind for the share price.

The same is true of expectations for the dividend, which for 2020 are 4% lower then their level in May and 1% lower than their level in September.

Street consensus expectations continue to fall

Source: Consensus data from Thomson Reuters

ING is also expected to be one of the earnings growth laggards in the sector out to next year with Street estimates seeing 5% annual EPS contraction over 2018-20, toward the bottom end of the peer range.

Source: Consensus data from Thomson Reuters

Euro forward curve has improved, but ING is still guiding for net interest income headwinds

Part of the reason ING and other European banks have rallied so hard since September is because we've had some relief on the interest rate front with the Euro forward curve shifting higher from extremely low levels reached during the summer. This has removed some of the downside risk to net interest income.

Euro forward curve

Source: ECB

However, negative Eurozone rates still mean there is further net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) pressure ahead and ING is guiding for interest margins to dip below 150bps during 4Q (3Q 154bps). Management have talked of a flat NII growth outlook but the risks of further contraction are still high, especially if pricing competition in the Dutch mortgage market heats up again.

With NII accounting for over 70% of revenues, ING's exposure to NII pressure remains greater than more European banking peers.

Source: Company data

The margin conundrum remains for ING, which is that it's deposit franchise is almost entirely centered on the Eurozone, accounting for 80% of the deposit base. The company uses a 5-year reinvestment horizon for these deposits, but 5 year Euro swap rates are currently negative 30bps, which mean ING is receiving negative interest on the reinvestment portfolio while paying positive interest to customers.

Margin stability has been maintained largely because the company has been able to expand margins on loans to offset spread pressure from deposits, particularly mortgages. But predatory pricing has been a recurrent issue in the Dutch market so this may not last. Management said on the 3Q earnings call that they had seen more mortgage pricing pressure emerging in September.

Source: 3Q19 earnings presentation

As a consequence, ING's growth rate in NII continues to slow and was just 1.3% YoY for 9m19. This has been the key destabilizing factor for Street EPS estimates, which until recently were framed with reference to the 3-4% NII growth rate the company was achieving prior to 2018. While I think consensus expectations are closer to the right ballpark now, the fact that EPS estimates are still falling suggests this adjustment period may not yet be finished.

Source: Company data

The dominance of NII in ING's total revenue picture means it's hard to get overly excited about some otherwise encouraging trends in fee income, which were 4% higher YoY in 3Q.

Source: 3Q19 earnings presentation

Compliance failings are driving up costs

Meanwhile, just as revenues fall, costs continue to rise. Indeed, the pace of underlying cost growth intensified in 3Q and reached 6% YoY, by far the highest of peers and above the at 4% YoY rate reported in 2Q.

Compliance costs remain the fundamental problem and the compliance burden won't have got easier in light of ABN's (OTCPK: OTCPK:ABNRY) shock announcement in September that it faces a criminal probe over alleged failures to check on clients and report suspicious transactions (see the Reuters commentary here).

Source: Company data

Rising costs mean that ING's operational leverage - the difference between the pace of revenue and cost growth - remained negative in 3Q at -5% and was once again among the weakest of peers.

Source: Company data

Conclusions - continue to avoid

Yield remains an attraction for many investors and on current DPS expectations ING will deliver 6.5% for 2019. But this is no longer a standout by European banking standards (BNP yields about the same), and with uncertainties over the impact of forthcoming regulatory changes in capital the deliverability of DPS expectations is not assured.

I continue to value the shares primarily on ROTE/COE where I derive a fair value P/TNAV multiple by comparing ROTE to cost of equity and factoring in a long-term growth assumption. Given the earnings uncertainties I also think it's still appropriate to look at downside scenarios for ING, which I do by running the numbers on both average consensus estimates and the consensus low-point. This gives a better sense of the bear-case valuation should earnings continue to disappoint.

Average consensus sees the company delivering ROTE of 9.1% next year, giving an €11.2 share price target for 16% upside. But I'm more inclined to focus on the consensus low given estimates are still falling. Consensus low sees ROTE next year of 8.2%, giving a €9.9 fair value target or more or less the current share price.

With limited share price upside, negative operating trends and falling Street earnings expectations I'll continue to look elsewhere for my European bank investments.

ROTE/COE valuation gives a bear-case price target of only €9.9

Source: Author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF, CS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.