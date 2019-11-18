Yelp: Limited Wait

Over the course of the year, Yelp (YELP) has been stuck in a range between $30 and $40 despite solid revenue growth mixed with large stock buybacks. These moves generate long-term value for shareholders whether the market realizes the benefits in the short term. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock with the chart suggesting a resolution to this tight trading range in the near term.

Consistent Growth Consistently Ignored

Whether the market fears the threats of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or not, the consistent revenue growth of Yelp hasn't been rewarded for years. At some point, the market has to quit worrying about a negative and start focusing on the actual business. The company went public with trailing revenues far below $200 million and analysts now forecast the company topping $1.1 billion in 2020.

Source: Yelp November presentation

The consumer review site guided to low double-digit growth in Q4 and analysts have the numbers carrying through all of the next two years. Nothing has really changed regarding the TAM since the IPO. Yelp has a substantial market opportunity where $1 billion in annual revenues is only a small blip on the $150 billion local advertising spend.

The company has unlimited growth opportunities while an investor has to balance the inability of Yelp to achieve faster growth due in part to Google. The move to shift toward self-serve advertising and eliminating contracts will help remove friction from the advertising model and could bring on a more consistent path towards 10+% growth.

Extreme Value Won't Last

As suggested by the title, investors shouldn't wait very long to own Yelp before a likely breakout in the stock from an extended period of trading in a tight range. With enterprise value down to only $2.0 billion after subtracting $417 million in cash, the stock only trades at 1.8x EV/20 sales estimates of $1.14 billion.

The market has largely missed that Yelp has spent nearly $700 million on share buybacks and around $475 million this year. The end result is the diluted share count dipping from 88.7 million shares last Q3 to only 73.7 million shares in the recent September quarter.

Source: Yelp Q3'19 shareholder letter

The 14% reduction in the share count combined with the double-digit projected revenue growth shouldn't correspond with a flat stock. Using a reasonable valuation of 3.0x EV/20 sales estimates, Yelp would trade at nearly $53 or ~50% upside. In addition, a higher EV/S multiple in the 4x to 5x range wouldn't be impossible with the revenue growth consistently topping 10%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp has such an extremely cheap valuation for a stock generating 10% revenue growth and shrinking the share count that the recent flat trading range should finally break to the upside. At this point, investors have a limited waiting time for Yelp to head higher and an extremely cheap valuation proceed on the downside with EBITDA margins creeping up towards 25%.

Absent any break higher, Yelp will generate tons of free cash flow to continue buying these shares on the cheap. Investing alongside those stocks tends to reward shareholders over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.