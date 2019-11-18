Helmerich & Payne: I'm Turning Bullish

Helmerich & Payne is currently trading close to a multi-year low as the domestic oil industry has been under a lot of pressure this year.

It's not that long ago since I wrote my last article covering the Oklahoma based oil equipment giant Helmerich & Payne (HP). Back in August, I mentioned that I liked the company's long-term chances but did not buy because of near-term challenges. Now, we are roughly at the exact same price the stock was trading at in August. However, I am happy to have avoided a lot of volatility and a 10% downturn. Now, I am turning bullish as the company seems to be recovering thanks to higher oil prices. However, this is a typical contrarian buy as the company's entire industry seems to be very bearish according to the Dallas Fed. In this article, I am going to break down Helmerich & Payne's just released fourth quarter data and show you why I am no longer 'neutral'.

Source: Helmerich & Payne

Another Good Quarter - Despite Headwinds

Let's start with the graph below, which shows the year-on-year performance of WTI crude oil on a quarterly basis. In the third quarter, prices were down 20% on average after being down more than 10% in both quarters of the first half of this year. This is the first time since the synchronized global slow-down of 2014/2015 that we are witnessing three consecutive quarters of lower oil prices. This time however, the declines are far less bad as the 2014/2015 slowing cycle was mainly driven by lower commodity prices. The current slowing cycle seems to be caused by lower capital expenditures due to trade uncertainties.

Helmerich & Payne is overall known among professional traders to be a tool to trade the US oil industry. Once oil bottoms, traders prefer to buy providers of oil & gas drilling equipment as these companies tend to benefit more during times when oil prices rise - simply because these companies are far more cyclical. Unfortunately, this also means that these companies suffer more during downtrends as E&P companies can operate at low(er) oil prices without buying new equipment.

Below one can see the ratio spread between Helmerich & Payne and the world's largest listed oil producer Exxon Mobil (XOM). Helmerich & Payne has underperformed significantly after outperforming in 2016 and 2017 when oil prices went up.

Data by YCharts

With that said, one would think Helmerich & Payne's financials did suffer as well. Fortunately, that's not the case as adjusted EPS had another outstanding quarter. The adjusted bottom line was up 100% to $0.38 per share. This is $0.14 above expectations and the ninth consecutive quarter of positive growth.

Source: Estimize

The company has done tremendously well despite what seems to be a very negative comment from the oil and gas industry according to the third quarter Dallas Fed energy survey (source). The survey indicated that business activity levels contracted for the first time since the start of the commodity recovery in early 2016.

Below, I listed a few comments from oil and gas service and equipment companies. There are many but these seem to summarize the situation pretty well.

U.S. oil production is about to fall significantly. The rig count has declined dramatically from one year ago (down 170 rigs), and our customers are not completing wells in order to save cash flow. This all equals a big shift down. Uncertainty created by E&P companies' foggy outlook is creating significant challenges for oilfield services. There has been a definite decrease in the outlook, attributable to the trade war and economic slowdown in the European Union.

Helmerich & Payne CEO John Lindsay is also seeing weakness due to high E&P capital spending in the first half of this year. However, he is seeing stabilizing rig demand, which could be big.

The Company continued to perform efficiently despite a sizable pull-back in industry activity. The steep decline this past quarter is a result of the over-spend of E&P capital budgets that occurred during the first six months of the calendar year. Reflective of the most recent trends, and customer conversations, we expect to see more stability in rig demand over the next couple of months and heading into calendar 2020, but capital discipline will remain the dominant theme.

The CEO's comments once again reflect what the Dallas Fed energy survey is indicating. Roughly 75% of correspondents expect the rig count to bottom before the end of the first half of calendar year 2020.

Source: Dallas Fed Energy Survey (Q3/2019)

The Bull Case Is Strengthening

E&P companies are in a tough situation. Oil prices are low and management is pessimistic. Nonetheless, we are seeing first signs of a growth recovery as the ISM manufacturing and regional manufacturing surveys are showing first signs of strength as I discussed in this article. This could be a driver that pushes oil prices up again. However, even if oil prices stay at current levels, Helmerich & Payne continues to benefit as the company is America's largest provider of high quality super-spec rigs. And despite an overall lower rig count, this market is growing further.

Source: Helmerich & Payne Investor Presentation

As a result of this trend, the company's total rig utilization rate has gone up. In this case, I am referring to the number of rigs that are currently contracted. The number of rigs contracted has improved from 62% in May to currently 66%. The domestic land rig utilization rate has even improved to 67%.

Nonetheless, the company saw lower adjusted average rig revenue per day of $25,365. This is down roughly $400 compared to the prior quarter. This translates to a 2% decline and was mainly led by a 5% reduction in average revenue per day in the US. I expect this number to stabilize in the first half of 2020 if the rig count is indeed able to bottom.

Adding to that, regardless of the current business environment, Helmerich & Payne continues to offer stability as its balance sheet is as stable as it gets. The company has a debt/equity ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio 2.90 indicating that long-term financial risks are low and liquidity is of no concern as well.

Takeaway

The current situation is not offering a no-brainer trade. However, that is never the case when a stock is close to bottoming. The domestic oil industry has been pressured by falling oil prices, lower capex in the second half of this year and the risks of a continuing economic decline. Nonetheless, I like Helmerich & Payne's risk/reward. The company is trading at multi-year lows while economy might be bottoming. In addition to that, oil is already working on a recovery and could maybe even cause a rig count bottom before the end of the Q2/2020. Either way, I think Helmerich & Payne is likely to bottom as its product portfolio and financial situation will cause any tailwind from higher oil prices to immediately affect its stock price in my opinion.

Source: TradingView

I think the stock is about to bottom and I would not be surprised if this stock were to reach $50 on the mid term. Also note that the stock has a dividend yield of more than 7.2%. Regardless, keep your positions small as energy stocks tend to be more volatile than your 'average' stock. In this case, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.66.

I might start a small long position over the next few days. I will add to that position if the bull case turns out to be correct.

