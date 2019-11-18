Northrim Bancorp's Loan Growth Seems Promising, But Stock Is Pricey

The quarterly dividend expected to be maintained at $0.33 per share, implying a forward dividend yield of 3.4%.

Provisions are expected to return to normal in the coming quarters after large reversal in 3Q. This will lead to earnings decline in 2020 compared to 2019.

Northrim Bancorp's (NRIM) third quarter results gave a positive surprise due to large reversals of provisions. Loan growth was also a pleasant surprise as NRIM's portfolio surged by 2.2% quarter over quarter. It now appears that the regional economy, and thus the credit demand, has turned around; therefore, I've revised upwards my estimates for loan growth. This has led to upwards revision of the December 2020 target price to $38.9, from my previous target of $35.4.

Provisions to Normalize After Large Reversals in 3Q

NRIM's earnings surged in the third quarter due to a large net reversal of provisions for loan losses of $2 million. As this will not be repeated in the future, I'm expecting provisions charge to normalize in fourth quarter, leading to lower earnings on a linked quarter basis. I'm expecting NRIM to post provisions of $0.3 million in 4QFY19 and an average of $0.3 million in each of the quarters of 2020.

Loan Growth to Remain Strong

The economy of Alaska, where NRIM operates, has finally bounced back this year after three years of a mild recession. After 37 months of year over year declines, Alaska has posted job increases for eleven consecutive months on year over year basis. The Alaska Department of Labor has projected a 0.4% growth for 2019. Moreover, Alaska's GDP growth was recorded at a high level of 4.1% in 2Q2019, far above the national average of 2.0%. Consequently, I'm expecting loan growth to stay strong in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020.

The management is also optimistic about loan growth, as mentioned in the third quarter earnings release. To quote the CEO of NRIM:

The flat yield curve is creating a strong demand for home purchase and refinance mortgages. Despite a highly competitive market, our loan growth has been substantial, and our loan pipeline, for both home mortgages and business loans, remains strong.

I don't expect the yield curve to be flat next year, nevertheless, I believe that low interest rates will keep credit demand elevated in NRIM's community. As a result I'm expecting NRIM's loan portfolio to organically grow by 4.9% year over year in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Margin Expected to Remain Sticky

History shows that NRIM's average yield on earning assets is not very sensitive to interest rates. The company's yield moved in a tight range while the Fed funds target rate increased from 0.25% to 2.5% over the years (see the table below). The low beta suggests that going forward too yields will not decline as quickly or as much as the Fed funds rate.

Like average yield, funding cost too is downward sticky because a majority of the company's deposits are low-cost with limited room for reduction. As of September 2019, balances in transaction accounts represented 88% of total deposits. Consequently, I'm expecting funding cost to barely change in 2020 on year over year basis.

Overall, I'm expecting NRIM to post average net interest margin of 4.6% in 2020, down 5bps from the 2019 average.

Earnings to Decrease by 7%

Mostly due to expected normalization of provisions charge, I'm expecting NRIM's earnings to decline in 2020 compared with 2019. The bottom line will, however, receive some support from loan growth. Overall I'm expecting earnings to decline by 7% in 2020 to $2.9 per share, as shown in the following table.

Quarterly Dividend Likely to be Maintained at Current Level

I'm expecting NRIM to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.33 per share in 2020. Despite the prospects of earnings decline there is very little chance of a dividend cut as the dividend and earning estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 45.6%. Further, NRIM's Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets ratio was recorded at 14.57% for September end, as opposed to minimum requirement of 8.0% for well capitalized institutions. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Equity Book Value to Rise by 5%

I'm expecting NRIM's equity book value to rise by 5% mostly due to retained earnings (earnings less dividends). The share buy-back program no longer poses any threat to equity value as there are no more shares remaining to be purchased under the plan. The company bought back 192,193 shares in the third quarter at an average price of $37.29. There is a chance, however, that the company will announce another buy back program. For now, I'm expecting NRIM's book value per share to be unaffected from any increase in treasury shares in 2020, and to end next year at a value of $32.4.

Targeting Price of $38.9 for December 2020

NRIM has traded at an average price to book multiple, P/B, of 1.20 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $32.4 gives a target price of $38.9 for December 2020. The price target implies an upside of just 0.5% from NRIM's November 14 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The new target price of $38.9 is above my previous target of $35.4.

Conclusion: Maintaining a Neutral Rating

Based on the negligible price upside I'm adopting a neutral rating on NRIM. While the stock is not attractive at the current market price, I think it can become attractive if its price dips to $35.32. Therefore, I recommend buying NRIM at or below $35.32.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.