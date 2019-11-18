Barrick Gold: Where Gold Price Goes So Does 'GOLD'

Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners."

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors had declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.05 per share, a 25% increase. The dividend yield is 1.21%.

The company recorded a net income of $2,277 million or $1.30 per share for third-quarter 2019, compared to a net loss of $412 million or $0.35 last year.

Source: Barrick Gold

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of the largest gold producers worldwide and is part of my long-term gold portfolio for years. Barrick Gold is also producing copper from three joint ventures.

It is a difficult task to describe the company on Seeking Alpha because the company owns a broad asset portfolio. I will try my best here to give a compact picture that supports my long-term investment recommendation without getting lost in too many unnecessary details. GOLD has slightly underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) this year, so far.

Data by YCharts

The size of the company makes it a perfect proxy for gold, and the market reaction to the tariffs imposed on China goods by the US is a good reminder of how important it is to hold a gold position in your portfolio. Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners."

The two other gold producers are Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM). I recommend reading my article about Agnico Eagle's third quarter results here.

The general investment thesis that I recommend for those three miners is to keep a long-term position that can be increased with a slow accumulation on weakness while using about a maximum of 20% of the total capital invested in the trading short term the increasing volatility of the gold industry.

The difference between my core gold miners and the rest is that I allocate a smaller part for the short term and avoid to sell out unless the stock has reached my long-term target.

Barrick Gold has changed drastically since last year

Here we are in the third quarter. A reliable New Barrick Gold, which includes the acquisition of Randgold Resources and the joint venture with Newmont (NYSE: NEM) in Nevada.

On September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold [ex-ABX] and Randgold Resources [ex-GOLD] announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world.

Also, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp created a 38.5% [for Newmont]/61.5%[for Barrick] joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines NGM, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada with apparent synergies.

Source: GOLD Presentation

The new Barrick Gold total gold production in 3Q'19 was 1,306 K Au Oz.

Randgold is operating exclusively in Africa and has four mines producing below [e.g., Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) Kibali (45%) Tongon (89.7%) and Morila (40%)].

Production for the joint venture with NEM was 535K Au Oz in 3Q'19 compared to 526K Oz sequentially. This amount represents Cortez, Goldstrike (including South Arturo), 75% of Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix, and Long Canyon, both at 61.5%.

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

At the time of announcing the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, we indicated to the market rather controversially might add that the Nevada joint venture would deliver synergies to the value of $450 million to $500 million per year over the first five years of the full production of the project. And I'm pleased to say we're well on track to achieve that.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.228 1.790 1.712 1.837 1.904 2.093 2.063 2.678 Net Income in $ Billion -0.314 0.158 -0.940 -0.412 -1.197 0.111 0.194 2.277 EBITDA $ Billion 0.13 0.84 0.48 0.19 0.15 0.85 0.84 3.89 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 0.14 -0.08 -0.35 -1.02 0.06 0.11 1.30 Cash from operations in $ Million 590 507 141 706 411 520 434 1,004 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 350 326 313 387 374 374 379 502 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 240 181 -172 319 37 146 55 502 Total Cash $ Billion 2.23 2.38 2.09 1.70 1.57 2.15 2.15 2.41 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.42 6.40 6.39 5.75 5.72 5.80 5.80 5.56 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.746 1.752 1.756 Gold Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Gold Production K Oz 1,339 1,049 1,067 1,149 1,262 1,367 1,353 1,306 Copper Production Mlbs 99 85 83 106 109 106 97 112 AISC $/Oz by-product 756 804 856 785 788 825 869 984 AISC co-product $/Oz 772 827 881 801 806 838 881 1104 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,278 1,329 1,306 1,216 1,223 1,307 1,317 1,476

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

1 - Gold Production Details (ex-Barrick Gold) Gold production for third quarter 2019 was in line with expectations with 1,306K Oz down 3.5% sequentially. Gold price realized increased this quarter to a multi-year record of $1,476 per ounce AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the lowest in the industry with $984 per ounce in 3Q'19, which gave a $474 per ounce profit margin based on $1,476/ Oz for gold.

If we compare to Newmont Goldcorp and Agnico Eagle (AEM), we have the table below:

AISC $ per ounce 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Average GOLD (By-product) 756 804 856 785 788 825 869 984 827 AEM (By-product) 905 889 921 848 852 836 953 903 877 NEM (By-product) 926 910 1002 915 835 896 1016 987 934 Average 862 868 926 849 825 852 946 958 879

Source: Fun trading file.

Barrick Gold indicated a higher AISC (by-product) in line with its peers. In the table above, you can see that GOLD is faring better than its two peers on a two-year basis. Newmont is lagging due to the acquisition of Goldcorp with less performing mines.

Below are the production details per mine and copper production from the three mines owned (100% or in part) by ex-Barrick Gold.

Copper production was 112M lbs (from three mines indicated below) in 3Q'19 or up 16.7% sequentially:

Annual production is now seen at the top end of the guidance, which is 5.1 M oz-5.6 M oz at AISC of $870-$920 per ounce. Copper production is expected in the range of 375-430 million pounds at AISC of $2.40-$2.90 per pound. Capital expenditure is projected between $1,400 million and $1,700 million.

In the conference call:

We expect to share the 10-year production plan with the market in our 2019 annual report next year. As you can see here, the group five-year plan is very consistent with our previous five-year guidance of 5.1 to 5.6 million ounces, showing a steady and slightly increasing production profile with costs declining over the period.

Note: Barrick Gold reached a deal with Acacia Mining (OTCPK: ABGLF) on July 19, 2019.

After a problematic stalemate with the government of Tanzania, Barrick Gold and Acacia Mining have reached an agreement whereby Barrick will buy out the minority shareholders in Acacia Mining or about 36.1% of the existing ordinary share capital of Acacia (Barrick already owns 63.9%).

On October 20, 2019, Barrick Gold reached a deal with the Government of Tanzania.

Source: GOLD Presentation

News on November 17, 2019: Saracen Said to Near $750 Million Deal in Barrick Mine Stake:

Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. is nearing a deal for Barrick Gold Corp.’s share of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia, according to people familiar with the matter. Perth-based Saracen prevailed over a number of other bidders with an offer that values the 50% stake in the mine at about $750 million, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.678 billion in 3Q'19

Barrick reported its third quarter 2019 results on November 6, 2019.

The company recorded a net income (attributable to shareholders) of $2,277 million or $1.30 per share for the third quarter 2019, compared to a net loss of $412 million or $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.15. 2 - Free cash flow was $502 million in 3Q'19

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is a critical component when it comes to long-term investment and must be sufficient to cover the dividend.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $502 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $740 million. New Dividend payout is now about $351 million ($0.20 per share).

The new Barrick Gold decided to increase its annual dividend by one-third to $0.20 per common share in 2019 from $0.16 per common share in H1-2019. It is still a small dividend with a dividend yield of 1.21%, and I expect that the company will continue to increase the dividend next year to a more appropriate 2% or 3% yield.

3 - Net debt is $3.15 Billion in 3Q'19 Total debt was $5.56 Billion at the end of the third quarter. With a net debt to EBITDA of 0.55x, which is excellent.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

I consider Barrick Gold is an excellent proxy for gold at this stage of the game, and it is what I find appealing. Production is under control with an outstanding pipeline portfolio, and the balance sheet is in great shape with lower net debt.

Unfortunately, the big run-up we had from June to September came to a halt, and since then, GOLD has regularly been dropping. In my preceding article, I was spot on. I said that the price of gold had to retrace, and it did. I was pushing for a gradual selling, and the ones who listened are probably in an excellent position to take advantage of the weakness.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance around $16.75 and line support around $15.85. The strategy short term is quite simple. I recommend holding your position now and starting to accumulate at or below $16.00.

If the gold price turns bullish, which is possible but not very likely, GOLD will experience a decisive breakout with a test at $19.00, at which point I recommend selling about 20% depending on your position.

Conversely, if the gold price continues to weaken, we could breakout support and retest the range of $14.80-$15.10, at which point I see an excellent opportunity to buy and accumulate.

Thus, watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.