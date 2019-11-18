Marriott: U.S. Hotels Still Weak In Q3; Downgrade To Neutral

At $134.55, Marriott share are on 22.4x P/E & 3.7% FCF Yield, and a Buy case would require more earnings growth than we currently expect.

19Q3 results showed what the P&L may look like in the next few years, with revenues up only 1.2% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA up 0.1%.

Marriott's high percentage of revenues from incentive fees, a positive when RevPAR is growing, magnifies the negative impact of any decline.

Marriott's North America RevPAR growth has continued to trend down, especially in the top 25 U.S. markets, due to supply growth.

We are downgrading Marriott from Buy to Neutral, due to lower Revenue Per Room ("RevPAR") growth and higher declines in incentive fees.

Introduction

We are downgrading Marriott (MAR) from Buy to Neutral, due to lower Revenue Per Room ("RevPAR") growth and higher declines in incentive fees than in our original Buy case, following a review of 19Q3 results.

Since our recommendation in May, Marriott shares have returned approx. 4% (including dividends), better than other hotel names such as Hyatt (H) and Wyndham (WH), but significantly underperforming Hilton (HLT) as well as the broader S&P 500 index:

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case expected Marriott to have a long-term structural EPS CAGR of approx. 10%, based on growth in RevPAR and room count, as well as margin expansion and buybacks, specifically:

RevPAR should grow at a CAGR of more than 2%, growing at least in line with inflation in developed markets, and faster in emerging markets

Room count should grow at a CAGR of more than 3%, including expansion in fragmented non-U.S. markets, utilizing Marriott's capital-light model

RevPAR growth and room growth together should generate a revenue CAGR of more than 5%, and EBITDA CAGR should be the same or higher

Share buybacks, helped by the issuance of new debt while adjusted net debt / EBITDAR stays in the target , reduces the share count and takes EPS CAGR to 10% or more

We believed the above was achievable, given favourable secular trends in global travel and hotel industry consolidation, as well as Marriott’s portfolio of strong brands and operational leverage. Our Buy Case was similar to management's 2019-21 “financial model”, but with a more conservative EPS CAGR, compared to management's 11-15%:

We believed Marriott was likely to generate an annualised return of more than 10%, from the combination of 4-5% in cash returns and 10% or more in average annual EPS growth.

Reality vs. Buy Case

Subsequently, while Marriott has continued to deliver strong room growth, RevPAR growth and revenue growth have been weaker, leading to EBITDA growth that was below our expectations.

While Marriott's room growth is set to exceed 5% for both 2019 and 2020, RevPAR growth is only expected to be 1% in 2019 and 0-2% in 2020. Net fee growth, as implied by 2019 guidance, is also expected to be lower than the sum of room count growth and RevPAR growth by nearly 100 bps; the reason for this gap is the Incentive Management Fee component in net fee revenues, which is based on hotel owners' profitability (while other fees are based on sales). Marriott's growth has continued to trend down in recent years:

Marriott Room, RevPAR & Fee Growth (2014A-20E) NB. Mid-points of guidance ranges used where applicable Source: Marriott company filings.

Weak RevPAR Growth

Marriott's RevPAR growth has been a key disappointment in our Buy case.

North America RevPAR growth has been trending down since 2016, after occupancy has reached the maximum level, and is only expected to be 1% in 2019. The deceleration is mostly due to a slowdown in Average Daily Rate, from 2.0% in 19Q1, to 1.3% in 19Q2 and 1.0% in 19Q3:

Marriott RevPAR Growth Y/Y – North America (2016A-19E) NB. Outlook for N America RevPAR growth in 19Q4 is 0-1%; mid-point used. Source: Marriott company filings

Marriott's worldwide RevPAR growth has also been trending down, partly due to the deceleration in North America (which has 65% of worldwide rooms), but also due to a deceleration in other regions. For 19Q3 year-to-date:

APAC RevPAR growth was 3.0% (including 1.8% for China) year-on-year, compared to 7.2% in 2018 (including 7.5% for China)

RevPAR growth was 3.0% (including 1.8% for China) year-on-year, compared to 7.2% in 2018 (including 7.5% for China) Europe RevPAR growth was 2.8%, compared to 5.8% in 2018

RevPAR growth was 2.8%, compared to 5.8% in 2018 Caribbean & LATAM RevPAR grew 2.5%, compared to 7.4% in 2018

RevPAR grew 2.5%, compared to 7.4% in 2018 Middle East RevPAR growth improved, but was still negative this year

The result of all these is that Marriott's worldwide RevPAR growth is only expected to be 1% in 2019, a sharp decline from levels in 2017 and 2018:

Marriott RevPAR Growth Y/Y – Worldwide (2016A-19E) Source: Marriott company filings

Supply Growth in Top Markets

More worryingly, the headline RevPAR growth numbers understate the deceleration in RevPAR in the top 25 U.S. markets, which generate a disproportionate share of incentive fees and thus profits for Marriott.

For 19Q3, while total U.S. RevPAR grew 1.3% year-on-year, the top 25 markets only grew 0.9%. New York City, a key market, is expected to have an “anaemic” RevPAR or even a “modest decline” in 19Q4.

This is an industry-wide phenomenon. According to STR data, as of 19Q2, industry RevPAR actually fell 0.2% year-on-year in the top 25 U.S. markets, but grew 1.6% in the rest of the U.S.

RevPAR weakness in the top 25 markets is due to relatively high supply growth, which has been outpacing the rest of the U.S. For example, as of 19Q2, the top 25 U.S. markets grew supply by 2.5% year-on-year, while the rest of the U.S. only grew supply by 1.7%; these compare with demand growth of 1.9% in the same period for both categories.

Our previous confidence in U.S. RevPAR had been based on the evidence that industry capacity has only been growing at 2-3%, roughly in line with demand. However, this nationwide statistic does not preclude the possibility of excess supply in certain markets. In addition, with AirBnB generally more active in large cities, the RevPAR deceleration in top markets again raises the possibility that AirBnB is having a material negative impact on hotel RevPAR.

Headwinds in Incentive Payments

For Marriott, the earnings impact of lower RevPAR growth is magnified by its Incentive Management Fees, due to cost inflation for hotel owners.

Marriott's incentive fees are relatively high compared to its peers, which we had regarded as a positive when RevPAR was growing strongly, but is now a negative when RevPAR growth is weak.

Incentive Management Fees are based on the hotel owners’ profits in managed hotels, and were equivalent to ¼ of Marriott's EBIT in 2017 and 2018. Management contracts in North America, which contributed roughly a third of incentive fees, typically have a “owners’ priority” structure with fees only payable once profits exceed certain thresholds, which further magnifies the earnings impact of any declines in hotel profits.

Marriott Incentive Mgmt. Fees & Adjusted EBIT (2017-19Q3A) Source: Marriott company filings.

For some hotel owners, with RevPAR growing at only 1% on average, their profits are falling because hotel costs are growing faster. As management acknowledged this month:

“In North America, we have faced slowing industry RevPAR growth and rising wages for some time ... New York, for example, with both substantial cost growth ... not just in wages and benefits but also in property taxes, and compounded with some supply growth, we have seen more pressure there on house profit margins compared to peak than we have in some other markets." Arne Sorenson, Marriott CEO (19Q3 earnings call)

The lower profitability at managed hotels meant Incentive Management Fees fell by 11.3% year-on-year in 19Q3, and by 4.1% year-to-date. We know from 19Q2 results that the percentage of managed hotels that made enough profits to pay incentive fees had fallen to 61% from 65% in the prior year. Another datapoint on the weakness in hotel profits was that, in 19Q3, Marriott's company-operated hotels saw their average profit margin declined by 70 bps year-on-year in North America, and by 30 bps worldwide.

With RevPAR growth guided at 0-2% worldwide in 2020, and North America's increase to be half of this, many hotel owners will likely see their revenues again growing slower than costs, reducing their profits and incentive fees. Should RevPAR growth continues to be anaemic, we believe Incentive Management Fees would continue to decline, potentially representing a multi-year headwind for Marriott earnings.

Flat EBITDA in 19Q3

19Q3 results showed what Marriott's P&L may look like in the next few years, with revenues up only 1.2% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA up 0.1%:

Even with room growth of near 5%, with RevPAR growth of only 1.0% in USD and lower incentive fees, Marriott's adjusted revenues only grew 1.2% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by only 0.1%. Prior-year asset sale gains mean a large decline in this year's headline EPS, but even excluding asset gains EPS only grew by 0.8% in 19Q3.

EPS growth was helped by the share count having been reduced by more than 5% through buybacks. However, since the buybacks were partly financed by new debt raised in line with a growing EBITDA in the past, this may not be as easy in the future.

Valuation

At $135.52, Marriott shares on a P/E of 22.4x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 3.7%, with respect to last-twelve-months' financials; the Dividend Yield is 1.4% ($1.92 per share):

Marriott Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-19Q3) Note: Net income was significantly lower year-on-year for 2019 year-to-date, due to gains from asset sales in 2018. In calculating FCF, we have adjusted out $300m of working capital outflows as atypical. Source: Marriott company filings.

Marriott has distributed $2.9bn to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the last 12 months, a figure that exceeds its organic FCF, helped by new debt issued ($1.4bn) and asset dispositions ($23m). Full-year 2019 shareholder distributions are expected to be $3bn, which will be helped by the $310m sale of the New York St. Regis.

The adjusted net debt / EBITDAR ratio continues to be within the 3.0-3.5x target range, but it may be considered high if Marriott's earnings start exhibiting more cyclicality or even declines.

Conclusion

Compared to our original Buy case, Marriott is showing weaker RevPAR growth than expected, and the earnings impact of this is magnified by incentive fees, which are declining more than we expected.

The weak RevPAR growth is partly caused by supply growth, especially in the top U.S. markets. It also re-awakes our concerns about AirBnB's impact.

With incentive fees equivalent to approx. ¼ of adjusted EBIT, and often subject to an owner’s priority in the U.S., it will continue to magnify any move to downside compared to our original Buy case.

Marriott's 19Q3 results, with adjusted EBITDA only growing 0.1% year-on-year, showed what the P&L may look like in the next few years, if RevPAR growth continues to be weak or even turns negative.

At $134.55, Marriott shares are on 22.4x P/E and 3.7% FCF Yield, and a satisfactory return can only be achieved if there is substantial earnings growth, on which we are no longer confident.

We downgrade our recommendation to Neutral, after an approx. 4% gain (including dividends) in 6 months.

