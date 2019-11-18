McDonald's Turnaround Hits A Snag Amidst C-Suite Crisis

Introduction

Following a somewhat disappointing earnings call for the third quarter, shares of McDonald’s fell substantially in subsequent trading days. The primary issue was that domestic sales growth in the U.S. were somewhat less than expected (4.8% vs 5.2%[i]), and showed a slowdown in customer traffic compared to what analysts had anticipated. While global sales remain strong, there are clearly some headwinds to the long-term turnaround program that is ongoing (begun in 2015). The investments that have been poured into the modernization of storefronts, new partnerships with various delivery services, more premium menu options, and an overall better customer service thanks to the “Experience of the Future” initiative, are substantial, and continue to be a drag on profitability. While the initiative has been mostly positive and pretty much on-track until the most recent earnings report, the man who engineered the turnaround, former CEO Steve Easterbrook, was ousted for an illicit affair with a co-worker. While Easterbrook’s successor Chris Kempczinski, is apparently committed to seeing the multi-year program through to its successful completion, it remains to be seen how successful an executive with very limited experience at the company will be.

Sales Growth Slows

Global sales were up for the 17th straight quarter, despite a slowdown in U.S. sales growth of late. Same store sales grew 5.9% globally, but only 4.8% domestically, possible evidence of a dislocation between the two. Also of note, offerings, promotions, and a 3% increase in menu prices comprised the bulk of sales growth—inflation-adjusted comps are therefore slightly less impressive than they initially appear. However, it is notable that the industry as a whole has seen consumer prices rise by 3.2%, which is the most since 2009.[ii] Domestic customer transactions actually fell, though they did grow in foreign markets. Thankfully, overseas sales growth and customer acquisition numbers both remain robust.

Former CEO Steve Easterbrook was previously quoted as saying “renovated stores, digital kiosks, and technology investments are helping to boost sales and visits, even if they are siphoning off profits to implement.”[iii] Administrative expenses grew 6% quarter over quarter, and SG&A expenses are expected to increase 1-2% overall for fiscal year 2019. Another area that has seen costs rise is via corporate acquisitions and the rollout of related technologies. Predictive ordering and upsell tech are being utilized after the acquisition of tech firm Apprente –9,500 stores have since rolled out the technology for their digital menu boards. Meanwhile, McDelivery continues to expand thanks to partnerships with delivery services companies Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. In fact, delivery is expected to make up $4 billion in sales by the end of fiscal2019. Yet another tech acquisition came in the form of Dynamic Yield, a company which provides AI tech to help automate upselling and hopefully increase customer sales over time.

Outlining The Strategy

A “global growth plan” outlined in 2017 by MCD management seeks to improve customer experience and convenience through delivery, and result in profitable, long-term growth. Essentially, the company is in the midst of implementing a multi-stage customer-centric approach that seeks to enhance the overall customer experience while recognizing the need for continued and ever-improving convenience. Related to that, management understands the need for more customers (an increase in “guest count”), and not just increasing margins and revenue per transaction. If the company wants to stay competitive for the long-term, it has to grow and protect its customer base, especially given the increased competition from the fast-casual sector.

Conclusion

The EOTF (Experience of the Future) initiative is ongoing, and making solid progress in its overall implementation, despite some recent hiccups. So far, 9,000 stores have been successfully converted. Continued commitment to such a program, however, also means that continued investment will be required, and therefore bottom-line growth will remain somewhat muted, thanks to higher than normal cost of generating sales, and SG&A expenses. The top-line focus will temporarily affect the bottom line negatively, but should have a long-term positive effect on both sales and profit. Looking to guide the company to renewed levels of profitability and growth, Easterbrook’s successor Chris Kempczinski has his hands full. Formerly president of McDonald’s USA, and prior to that, serving as Executive VP of growth initiatives for Kraft International, Kempczinski will likely continue in the footsteps of his predecessor, and that should be a winning formula for shareholders over the long-haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.