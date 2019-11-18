5 Gold Mining Stocks With Insider Buying

I break down the insider purchases and give my thoughts on each stock below.



Insider buying has been picking up at a few mining stocks recently.

Gold Mining Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

Here's a look at recent insider buying in the mining sector.

Previous update: 3 Mining Stocks With Insider Buying (9/24)

Insider buying typically means the insider is bullish on the company's stock; they believe it is undervalued and will rise. The information is available to the public and free to obtain.

Insiders often have more insight into how a company is doing versus investors, and insider purchases could be a signal that insiders feel the stock is undervalued and set to rise. I've also noticed that insiders tend to time their purchases and sales smartly.

Insiders often have more insight into how a company is doing versus investors, and insider purchases could be a signal that insiders feel the stock is undervalued and set to rise. I've also noticed that insiders tend to time their purchases and sales smartly.

While it is far from the only thing to consider when evaluating a mining stock, I believe that tracking insider buying regularly has helped me outperform the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) in the past.

Here are 5 gold mining stocks with recent insider buying. Current recommendations for each stock is available to subscribers of my marketplace service.

Gold Mining Stocks: Insider Buying Update

1. Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF)

Data by YCharts

Northern Star Resources operates a portfolio of low-cost, high-grade underground gold mines in Australia and Canada. In Australia, the company owns the Paulens gold camp, Jundee operations, Kalgoorlie operations and Tanami project, while it recently acquired the Pogo operations in Canada.

For this year, it is estimating 800,000 to 900,000 ounces of gold production at A$1,200-A$1,300 AISC (US$822-US$891).

Recently, the company gave an operational update on the Pogo mine. Its previous quarterly results were weaker due to mining in lower grade areas (5.7 g./t) vs. its 16 g/t target), however, it says grades to continue to improve with increased stoping and as it accesses new mining areas.

Northern Star Resources has seen some insider trading activity lately, just as its share price has fallen well below the highs of the Summer:

On September 30, Mary Hackett bought 4,468 shares at a price of A$11.20, worth A$50,041. Hackett is a non-executive director of the company, and joined the board in June.

Executive chairman William Beament converted 3 million of performance rights units into common shares of Northern Star at a price of A$9.58, according to the company. No sales of stock have occurred.

Note that 750,000 of Beament's shares are subject to a holding lock for 24 months, while another 750,000 shares are subject to a lock for 12 months. Mr. Beament currently owns and holds 6.14 million shares of Northern Star Resources.

Northern Star Resources' stock currently yields 1.50%. The company ended its last quarter with A$361 million in cash and zero debt. The insider purchases definitely look like a positive sign.

2. Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF)

Data by YCharts

Harte Gold operates the Sugar Zone mine in Ontario, which contains 1.1 million ounces of indicated resources (8.12 g/t) and 558,000 ounces inferred (5.88 g/t).

Harte Gold shares took a huge dive recently after facing some production troubles.

On Nov. 1, the company stated: "Stope production and sequencing was lower than expected due to continued start-up delays of the paste fill plant and lower than planned development rates."

Gold production was just 6,069 ounces for the quarter, and guidance was adjusted to 24,000-26,000 ounces at $2,000-$2,200 AISC, a massively unprofitable operation. A new life of mine plan is being prepared and casts doubts on the mine's economic life.

However, one insider used the stock price drop as an opportunity to buy shares.

On Nov. 8, Samuel Coetzer, the new president and CEO of the company who was appointed on Nov. 4, purchased 769,230 shares of stock in the public market at a price of C$.131, for a total value of C$100,769.13. Coetzer was previously CEO of Golden Star Resources (GSS).

Harte Gold shares likely carry a bit too much risk for most investors given its production and cost issues at Sugar Zone.

3. Entree Resources (NYSEMKT:EGI)

Data by YCharts

Entree Resources owns a 20% joint venture interest on part of the massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, which is run by the Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)-backed Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ). Entree's interest is free carried, meaning it's not responsible for any upfront capital or underground development costs.

Average production from 2025-30 is estimated to be more than 550,000 tonnes of copper and over 450,000 ounces of gold per year, according to Turquoise Hill.

Entree Resources has had a tough run lately, following the report of further delays and cost overruns at Oyu Tolgoi. Its share price has fallen from US$.44 to $.244 this year, and recently de-listed itself from the NYSE.

Recently, Entree provided an update on construction of Shaft II on the project. The company said that construction is complete and is in the final stages of commissioning. This project will accelerate the development of the underground Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, according to Entree. Turquoise Hill also said that it expects a new underground mine design to be completed by April 2020.

Here's a summary of recent insider transactions:

Sandstorm Gold (SAND), a major shareholder of the company, has been adding to its stake recently.

Between Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, the streaming and royalty company bought over 262,000 shares at prices between C$.235-C$.27. This was the company's first purchase since mid-July, when it bought over half a million shares in the public market.

Based on the size and frequency of Sandstorm's investment in Entree, it's possible Sandstorm is interested in a takeover of Entree at this point, or, at the very least, it believes Entree shares are deeply undervalued. However, Sandstorm has been buying Entree shares for quite some time now, and mostly at higher prices, so I'm not sure these purchases mean much for investors.

4. Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF)

Data by YCharts

Guyana Goldfields operates the Aurora gold mine in Guyana, which contains 724,000 ounces of measured and indicated open pit resources, plus 3.284 million ounces of underground measured and indicated resources.

Guyana has been having issues at Aurora since earlier in the year, when it announced a revised geologic interpretation of the style and structural controls for certain areas of Aurora gold mineralization, plus a brief work stoppage.

The mine has been plagued by very high costs this year, with all-in sustaining costs rising from $1,323/oz in Q2, ballooning to $1,882/oz in Q3, making it a highly unprofitable mine this year. An operational review is scheduled for Q1 2020.

One insider recently purchased Guyana shares in the public market:

On Nov. 5, Alan Pangbourne, director, bought 100,000 shares at C$.50 and 100,000 shares at C$.51. Pangbourne is the previous chief operating officer at SSR Mining.

This insider purchase doesn't look all that noteworthy, especially since several other Guyana insiders have purchased shares in the past and hold large stakes in the company - for example, the former CEO owns over 650,000 shares of stock, according to insider filings.

5. Monarch Gold (OTCPK:MRQRF)

Data by YCharts

Monarch Gold is a gold explorer which aims to be a 100,000 to 200,000 ounce per year producer through the development of its properties in Canada.

The company is developing the 2.6-million ounce Wasamac gold project. Based on the results of a 2018 feasibility study, Wasamac is estimated to produce 142,000 ounces of gold per year at US$630/oz all-in sustaining costs. The project carries a pre-tax net present value of $801 million when using a US$1,500/oz gold price (and US$661 million at US$1,400/oz gold).

The perceived value of Wasamac is several times greater than Monarch's current market cap of US$44 million, although it's also worth noting that Wasamac is also likely to cost the company over $450 million to build.

Here's a summary of recent insider buying activity:

Laurence Gaborit, director, recently bought 74,400 shares of stock at prices ranging from C$.21-C$.22, according to insider filings.

Mathieu Séguin, a senior officer, bought 100,000 shares at C$.208 per share on Oct. 17, bringing his total stake to 2.1 million shares.

Also note: Alamos Gold (AGI) owns 16% of the company, while Hecla Mining (HL) owns 5% and Agnico Eagle (AEM) 1%, according to Monarch's most recent corporate presentation.

The insider purchases are intriguing as Monarch nears the next stage of development for Wasamac - permitting and project financing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, NESRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.