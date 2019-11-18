Ballard Power Systems: Time To Take Profits

I see this as an opportune time to take profits on the stock, with it now more than 60% above its 200-day moving average.

Revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the coming two quarters, though much of this is due to very easy comps it's up against.

It's been a massive turnaround year for Ballard Power Systems' (BLDP) shareholders, after a (-) 45% return for 2018. The stock is up 185% as we head into the back half of November, with enthusiasm around the company's new purchase order from Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY) for nine 100kW modules to power an Ultra-class mining truck. In addition to this order, the company also received a purchase order for three 100kW modules to power the world's first zero-emission push-boat. These significant developments have helped the company turn around its trend of negative year-over-year revenue growth, with Ballard Power Systems posting its first quarter of positive growth since FY-2017. While things are looking up for Ballard Power Systems, I believe the stock has gotten quite ahead of itself short-term. For this reason, I see this as an opportune time for investors to book some profits.

While Canadian companies aren't typically known for making the top 50 list for year-to-date gainers on the US market, Ballard Power Systems has managed to accomplish that feat this year. Previously, this title was held by Shopify (SHOP) for its outstanding performance in 2017 and most of 2019, but Ballard Power Systems' strong year-to-date performance has edged out Shopify, taking over its spot on the left. Ballard Power Systems has quickly climbed the top-performer ranks the past two months, up 187% year-to-date, and 40% in Q4 alone. This tremendous momentum was super-charged by a strong Q3 report for the company, with Ballard Power Systems reporting quarterly revenue of $24.8 million, up 15% year-over-year. The company also disclosed a purchase order from mining company Anglo American for nine 100 kW modules to power a new Ultra-class mining truck that it plans to showcase next year at one of its mines.

In addition to the Anglo American purchase order, Ballard Power Systems also received a purchase order from Germany-based Behala for 3 of its 100kW fuel-cell modules in early October. Behala is a port and logistics specialist and plans to use Ballard's fuel modules to power the world's first emission-free push boat. The boat is expected to transport goods short distances between Berlin and Hamburg, as well as being utilized for inner-city routes in Berlin.

Not surprisingly, Ballard Power Systems' growth metrics have improved with these two recent orders. While Q3 revenues did see their first positive year-over-year growth since FY-2017 at 15% growth, they still came up just shy of analyst estimates by about $1 million. However, it's the forward revenue estimates that have the stock being bid up significantly the last month. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see from the above chart, the company has gone from negative year-over-year growth in the past four quarters to 15% growth year-over-year in the most recent quarter. Q4 2019 estimates are currently sitting at $31.0 million, which will translate to high-single-digit growth, and Q1 2020 estimates are expected to reach a new two-year high. Q1 2020 estimates are currently sitting at $31.1 million, and this would translate to a 95% growth rate year-over-year. This is what's driving the uptrend in revenue growth rates for Ballard Power Systems that we see in the above chart.

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see above, the two-quarter average growth rate has been trending higher for a few quarters in a row now and is expected to jump significantly from 2% growth in Q3 2019 to 12% growth in Q4 2019. This trend is expected to accelerate further in Q1 2020 to 52%, a massive jump of 4,000 basis points on the two-quarter average. This is likely why the company has seen such strong share price performance, as sales have been unable to gain traction from a growth standpoint in the past two years.

The one caveat worth pointing out here, however, is that this significant 95% growth rate expected in Q1 2020 is being helped by extremely easy comps from the prior year. Q1 2019 revenues came in at $16.0 million, more than 20% below the lowest quarterly revenue of the past two years. Therefore, while the Q1 2020 growth rate of 95% is impressive, it looks much better when compared to the easiest quarter for comps in the prior 10 quarters. This is evidenced by the below chart showing total quarterly revenues.

Taking a look at the below chart, we can see that quarterly revenues really haven't gone anywhere, and they have more or less flat-lined over the past two and a half years. While forward earnings estimates for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 on the right side of the chart are expected to improve this slightly, it's not like we're seeing massive sequential growth like many of the other performance leaders among the Top 50 Gainers List on the US Market. To provide a comparison, I have shown Pinduoduo's (PDD) quarterly revenues over the past two years below.

While Ballard Power Systems and Pinduoduo share nothing in common fundamentally, the point I am making here is that both names are in the Top 50 Year-To-Date Gainers List on the US Market, but one has seen revenue grow 800% since Q4 2017, and the other has seen no growth. Based on this, while Ballard Power Systems revenue growth is a welcome change in trend, it is being helped by easy comps.

The other minor issue with Ballard Power Systems is that it does not have positive earnings per share yet. While many of the names in the Top 50 Gainers List like Foundation Building Materials (FBM), Sonic Automotive (SAH), and Enphase Energy (ENPH) have positive and growing earnings per share, Ballard Power Systems is not expected to generate positive EPS anytime soon. FY-2019 is expected to show net losses of $0.34, with FY-2020 expected to see slightly narrower losses of $0.11. Looking out to FY-2021, analysts still have the company pegged at negative earnings per share for FY-2021 also, albeit only slightly, at net losses of $0.08.

Based on this, Ballard Power Systems is much less impressive fundamentally than its peers in the Top 50 Gainers List, as it continues to see net losses, and most of its growth rate is due to being up against easy comps from the prior year. As the below chart shows, the company is now trading at an elevated price to sales ratio of 17.4x, and trailing-twelve-month revenues remain below Q4 2017 levels.

This is the most elevated price to sales ratio the company has seen in the past decade, yet trailing-twelve-month revenues aren't doing anything particularly exciting. While the company's backlog of nearly $200 million and $60 million in combined revenue estimates for the next two quarters is a positive development, I'm not sure it's enough to justify the current valuation. At current levels above $6.90, I believe this is becoming a crowded trade. You might be wondering why sell the stock here, and not at $6.50 or $6.00, or even $5.50 just over a month ago? Let's take a look at the technical charts below.

Taking a look at the monthly chart, we can see that the stock is running up against a pivotal level that it's had trouble with a few times before. This $7.00 level was previously a support level for the stock more than a decade ago, and past support levels often become new resistance levels. As the below chart shows, this resistance was a tough area for the stock in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2014. The stock's rally in 2017 also came up just shy of this area in November 2017, before falling back to earth. While Ballard Power Systems might finally break out above this $7.00 area with increased adoption of fuel-cells, I would be surprised if it gets through this area this time around after an already impressive rally.

Moving to the daily chart, we can see that Ballard Power Systems is now 65% above its 200-day moving average (red line) that sits at $4.20. This shows that the stock is quite extended short-term and quite susceptible to a sharp pullback to shake out weak hands. Generally, rallies with this much power mean that a trade is getting crowded.

Taking a look at the below daily chart of 2016 through 2018, we can see that the stock had a tough time when it got this overbought in the past. In May 2017, it was 65% above its 200-day moving average and then fell 28% over the next three months. In November of 2017, it was 80% above its 200-day moving average and then dropped 50% over the next three months. While the stock could run up further to reach similar overbought levels as it did in Q4 2017, the odds aren't great. For this reason, the reward to risk is very poor here short-term.

To summarize, I believe it's a prudent time for investors to book some profits in Ballard Power Systems. While things are turning around for the company with positive revenue growth showing up, I believe the stock has already run-up in anticipation of much of this. For this reason, I see the stock as a sell above $6.90. If I wanted to be in Ballard Power Systems to play the fuel-cell boom, I see the much better reward to risk play as buying a sharp correction vs. chasing the stock at record high valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.