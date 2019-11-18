Municipal Bond CEFs: Confusion Leads To Opportunity In NVG

Because when you combine this error with a fund that, frankly, should be trading at a high premium in the first place based on comparative valuations, then the opportunity to lock in a roughly 5% Federal tax-free yield is too good to pass up.

So when one of the best performing municipal bond CEFs at NAV falls out-of-bed because investors are confused about whether the fund cut its distribution or not, I see opportunity.

And though I focus primarily in equity CEFs, I also own large positions in municipal bond CEFs and even high yield municipal bond mutual funds for clients.

Nowhere will you find more unsophisticated investors than in CEFs. But for those who follow these funds closely, you will often find opportunities to take advantage of their confusion.

Sometimes you just have to shake your head at how little most investors in CEFs know about the funds they own. Though I see this often in equity CEFs, it can happen just as often in fixed-income CEFs too.

I really only follow and invest in municipal bond CEFs in the fixed-income space because the individual municipal bonds that these funds invest in are among the safest of all investments. Even high yield municipal bonds are considered relatively safe because no municipality wants to default on their bonds and be subject to even higher interest rates they would have to pay on any future bond issuances. High yield corporate bonds don't have that level of incentive not to default even though they also have a very low default ratio.

The real risk in municipal bond CEFs is interest rate risk and due to the high levels of leverage (usually about 33%) these funds often employ, investors can bid these funds up or down at a market price way in excess of their actual NAV movements. If you've watched municipal bond CEFs over time like I have, a 1-cent or 2-cent move in a muni CEF's NAV (usually less than 0.1%) is a big move though its not unusual to see a +1.0% or -1.0% or more moves in these fund's market prices on any given day.

So despite interest rate and leverage risk, municipal bond CEFs can offset that to a large degree just by the conservative nature of their holdings. But don't tell that to investors in these funds who often panic over any rise in interest rates or in this case, mistakenly believing a muni bond fund has cut its distribution. The result can be a sell first and ask questions later (or not ask any questions at all!). So when I see one of the best NAV total return municipal bond funds get thrown out at market price over confusion as to whether or not the fund cut its distribution, I see opportunity.

Nuveen Continues Its Consolidation Of CEFs

Nuveen Asset Management is one of the largest fund sponsors of CEFs, particularly in the national and state municipal bond space where it has over 40 funds still. Over recent years, Nuveen has been gradually merging some of their smaller CEFs into their larger CEFs to streamline operations and create better efficiencies of scale.

Their latest consolidation announcement was made in late May of this year when Nuveen announced the proposals of three of their small state municipal bond funds to merge into three of their larger national municipal bond funds. Here is the press release: Nuveen Boards Approve Three Fund Reorganization Proposals.

One of the acquiring funds, the very large Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income fund (NVG), $15.93 real time market price, $17.08 NAV, -6.7% discount (estimate), 4.9% current market yield, a $5.5 billion total assets managed fund, would receive (subject to shareholder approval) the assets of the Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income fund (NTC), $12.04 current market price, a much smaller state municipal bond fund almost 1/18 the size of NVG after NTC shareholders received a 10% Special Cash Distribution of their existing shares. That 10% Special Cash Distribution was a nice incentive for NTC shareholders to vote in favor of the merger since it would be made at the higher NAV price over NTC's market price at the time.

So when the merger proposal was approved by NTC shareholders in late October, NTC shareholders got their 10% cash buyout, or $1.4353/share, on November 6th, payable November 11th. And if you graph NTC, you can see the 10% reduction in NTC's NAV and market price on November 6th. More importantly for the combined fund, the closing date for the merger was established for November 15th with NVG first trading as the combined fund effective today, November 18th.

But because the closing date was after NVG's regular intended ex-dividend date of November 14th, Nuveen declared a pre-merger distribution for NVG shareholders and then will declare a post-merger distribution for the combined shareholders later this month with a November 28th ex-dividend date and November 29th record date, payable December 2nd.

The pre-merger distribution for NVG shareholders was declared on November 5th at $0.0167/share with an ex-dividend date of November 14th. So what has happened is that investors now see this smaller distribution amount, way lower than NVG's regular $0.0655/share monthly distribution, and assume it reflects a distribution cut with NVG's current market yield dropping to only 1.25%. This lower market yield is now reflected on CEF Connect, the Wall Street Journal and probably other financial websites as well.

And here is what has happened to NVG's market price since the pre-merger declaration of $0.0167/share on November 5th:

The mistake is that this could not be further from the truth. Nuveen intends to pay a post-merger amount to make up the balance of at least NVG's regular $0.0655/share distribution later this month. This is explained in the pre-merger Press Release from earlier this month:

As previously announced, following the transactions, the surviving funds, NEA and NVG, are expected to declare additional post-closing distributions, with a record date of November 29, 2019, payable December 2, 2019. For each fund, the total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and post-closing tax-exempt distributions received on December 2, 2019 will be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month’s tax-exempt dividend.

The bottom line is that there is no distribution cut for NVG or (NEA) for that matter, though NEA's pre-merger distribution amount is a larger percentage of its regular distribution so even though NEA has also sold off and presents an opportunity as well, NVG is the one that I would be buying on this confusion. The third merger proposal between (NAD) and (NTX) has yet to be approved.

Why NVG Should Be Valued More Like A PIMCO Fund

Everybody loves the PIMCO CEFs and they often trade at double digit market price premiums, higher than any other fund family by far. The PIMCO national municipal bond CEFs are no different and trade at up to 12% to 25% market price premiums. So have the PIMCO muni bond CEFs shown any better NAV performance than NVG over the last few years? Not really.

I follow about half of all of the national municipal bond CEFs available to investors (there are about 80 total) and according to my research of the largest and most popular funds, NVG is by far the best fund to combine superior NAV performance with a low valuation, now back to a -6.4% discount.

Here is my list of national (non-state specific) municipal bond CEFs sorted by their 1-year NAV total return performance (far right column):

As you can see, NVG is in the #2 position for NAV total return performance over the past year, just behind the PIMCO Municipal Income II fund (PML), $15.57 current market price, a fund that trades at a whopping 25.5% market price premium, the highest of all municipal bond CEFs.

And going back 2 years and 4 years, NVG's NAV performance is right up there with the PIMCO funds too. Note: My 1-year, 2-year and 4-year performance periods do not cover exact dates as I tend to update my performance tables at irregular times each year when municipal bond funds are under pressure or in the news, which is often in the Fall of any given year.

What I would also like you to notice is which funds have maintained or grown their NAVs the most since inception. Although inception dates vary and that does impact performance from inception, you'll notice that most of these funds (three left colored columns below) went public in the late 1990s to early 2000s and most started at a $15.00 market price and a $14.33 NAV after an initial sales cost was taken out of the NAV.

And which fund has about the highest NAV since its inception? That would be NVG at a $17.08 current NAV. In fact, compared to the PIMCO funds which came public within a year of NVG and at the same market and NAV prices, NVG has significantly grown its NAV from $14.33 to $17.08 whereas the PIMCO funds all have lower NAVs from when they started.

If the tables above are hard to read, then let me just show you a 1-year NAV total return performance between NVG in blue and the PIMCO national muni CEFs; i.e. the PIMCO Municipal Income II fund (NYSE:PML) in orange, the PIMCO Municipal Income III fund (PMX) in red and the PIMCO Municipal Income fund (PMF) in green:

Data by YCharts

And then a 3-year NAV total return performance between NVG and the PIMCO national muni CEFs:

Data by YCharts

Here you can see that NVG is right there and is actually better than the PIMCO funds over a 3-year time frame. Now, I'm not saying the PIMCO CEFs are not great funds, but from a relative valuation standpoint, NVG is dramatically more attractive with a -6.4% market price discount compared to PML's 25.5% market price premium, PMX's 11.8% market price premium and PMF's 13.9% market price premium.

Another positive is that with the move down in NVG's market price, a current investor would get a market price yield of 4.9% that is Federal tax-free, now one of the highest among all municipal bond CEFs.

Note: A 4.9% Federal taxfree yield would equate to about a 7.3% tax-equivalent yield assuming a 33% Federal income tax bracket.

Why Has NVG Performed So Well At NAV?

High-yield municipal bonds have been bid up significantly better than investment grade (BBB or higher) bonds though this has not been without controversy. Like high yield corporate bonds, high yield municipal bonds are a bit less interest rate-sensitive and more economically sensitive than lower yielding but higher rated bonds. But since default rates are still very low for even these high yield securities, they can have better appreciation potential during expanding economic times.

This is reflected in how well high yield municipal bond mutual funds, like the Invesco Oppenheimer High Yield Municipal Bond fund (ORNYX) or the Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond fund (NHMRX), have done over the years. Anybody who owns these two 5-star rated Morningstar funds knows that for tax-free income and appreciation potential, its been hard to find anything that matches these two fund's performances.

But again, if you compare NAV performances between NVG and ORNYX and NHMRX, NVG's NAV is right there over longer periods and even better on a 1-year basis as shown below.

Data by YCharts

And herein lies the secret sauce of NVG. It combines leverage, like most muni bond CEFs, with a fairly high percentage of its portfolio in high yield municipal bonds. How much? Well, that can vary but NVG can invest up to 55% of its portfolio in securities rated BBB or below. Note: BBB is still considered investment grade while BB and below would be considered high yield.

Currently, NVG shows about 38% of its portfolio invested in securities rated BBB or lower, 11% are non-rated and about 50% of NVG's portfolio is rated A, AA or AAA. This credit quality breakdown, as shown in NVG's latest September 30th Fact Sheet, has certainly helped NVG's NAV performance compared to more conservatively invested funds but look what happens when you compare NVG to a municipal bond CEF that actually focuses in lower rated securities.

The BlackRock Muniassets fund (MUA), $15.87 market price, $14.31 NAV, 10.9% premium, 4.0% current market yield, is a very popular high yield municipal bond fund that uses lower leverage than most muni bond CEFs but includes a higher "junk" municipal bond allocation with 45% of its portfolio invested in securities rated BBB or lower and 26% are in non-rated securities. That leaves just 29% of MUA's portfolio in municipal bonds rated single A or higher compared to 50% for NVG. But does that worry shareholders?

Apparently not, since MUA now sports a 10.9% market price premium while offering a rather modest 4% market yield. But its when you look at MUA's NAV performance that you wonder how MUA can rise to a 10.9% premium when there are funds like NVG available that also have a higher than average high yield allocation but are at much better valuations and better yields.

Comparing NVG's NAV performance with MUA's over 1 year, 3 years or even 5 years and you realize how ludicrous this is. Here is a 1-year total return NAV comparison between NVG and MUA:

Data by YCharts

That's right: NVG's NAV has practically doubled MUA's NAV performance over the past year. And how have the two fund's market prices performed? Well, with the recent confusion over NVG's distribution and market yield, MUA has now dramatically outperformed NVG over the past year, particularly over the past month, even though NVG also has a heavy exposure to high yield municipal securities and actually has a market yield now 25% higher at almost 5% than MUA's 4% market yield.

Data by YCharts

So that distribution cut for NVG that really isn't a distribution cut after all, has created one heck of an opportunity for investors to pick up NVG below $16/share and lock in a near 5% market yield for a fund that frankly, should be the one trading at a 10% market price premium instead of MUA, PMX, PML or any other muni bond CEF that trades north of par.

Conclusion

I am often just astonished at what investors will buy and sell CEFs for. I've been writing on CEFs since 2011 and I don't mean to toot my own horn, but when I write on these funds pointing out valuation discrepancies and anomalies that occur due to investor misunderstandings and even ignorance, I am invariably right over time, even if it takes awhile. Those that have followed my articles over the years know that to be true.

Because that's one of the beauties of CEFs. In the short run, these funds can make some bizarre moves that can make you pull your hair out, but in the long run, they are the most predictable asset class I know of. I'm a buyer of NVG at $15.93 real time market price.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.