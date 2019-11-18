Lions Gate: This Famous Investor Just Bought In

The buy into the stock is curious at a time when Comcast is about to discontinue beaming its Starz cable channel.

Lions Gate’s stock price has been down in the dumps since 2015, but has started turning around lately. A veteran media investor too has recently picked up his stock (LGF.B).

There's no business like show business. ~ Irving Berlin

Gordon Crawford (Gordy), considered as a heavyweight media investor and presently on the board of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B), picked up 122,414 shares at an average price of $8.87 between 11 and 14 Nov 19.

The stock had started popping since 8 Nov after its results and it has popped some more since this purchase and is at $9.06 as on 15 Nov.

Insiders have been consistently buying into the Lions Gate stock (Both Class A and Class B shares) since many years. However, the stock has not responded to the buys and has kept slipping from $31+ in 2015 to $9.06 today. The spurt in price prior and subsequent to the latest insider deal has piqued my interest. Is it turnaround time?

Here is my analysis of this insider buy and whether it makes sense to invest in the stock:

The Lions Gate-Amazon U.K. Deal

On 14 Nov Lions Gate signed a multiyear output deal with Amazon U.K., allotting Amazon priority streaming rights in the U.K. The deal includes forthcoming releases Knives Out and Bombshell. The recently released Angel Has Fallen, Rambo: Last Blood, among others are included as well. The just-released Midway, which is being reckoned as a small hit, is included in this streaming deal.

Financial details have not been revealed but we can always guesstimate. Amazon has 15 million subscribers in the U.K.; Netflix has 158 million subscribers worldwide, and it paid $500+ million for exclusive viewing rights for Seinfeld. So you can chop and dice any which way you want and the net result would be that Lions Gate's bottomline will get somewhat fatter after this deal.

Also, what would be the profit accretion when Lions Gate starts receiving inflows from selling worldwide streaming rights? All I can see is stars.

Starz in your Eyes

Lions Gate's premium cable/streaming channel, Starz, continues to grow exponentially. Their Power and Outlander shows have developed a massive fan following and helped the company add 1.2 million subscribers in the U.S. in the second quarter, and that swelled its total customers to 5.6 million domestically and 27 million globally.

The buzz is that Starz would be spun off as a separate company. Lions Gate has declined to comment but then there's no smoke without fire. If this happens, it could mean a bonanza for the shareholders.

For the record: Lions Gate acquired Starz for $4.4 billion in 2016. This year CBS has been rumored to have offered $5 billion for it, which was turned down. The annoyance is that Starz will be dropped by Comcast within the next two months, and this is one space that must be carefully watched.

New Production and Entertainment Facility in NY

Lions Gate has teamed up with Great Point Capital Management and National Resources to build a $100 million production facility in New York. The facility will include a themed entertainment structure and five sound stages. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020. The partners are seeking to exploit the rise in television production and scarcity of production facilities in NY.

Of course, this event is still a distance away and wouldn't have been the trigger for the inside deal. Still, it will make an impact as construction progresses and some deals are struck along the way.

John Wick 4, 5 and Others

Wick's back in 2021 and fans are already losing their mind. This Lions Gate franchise has gone from actioner to red hot franchise that has developed a cult following. Lions Gate will have a ball selling its rights and counting the cash, and so should its investors.

The studio has grabbed the under-production Guy Ritchie-Jason Statham actioner, and Butler's The Plane, among other buzzing movies. 2020 is looking like a blockbuster year for Lions Gate.

Summing Up

The Lions Gate stock has been depressed since 2015, just like its shareholders. The Amazon U.K. deal, performance of Starz, buzz around its forthcoming movies, its annual report offering a bullish outlook, and of course, the insider deal - all these suggest that something is cooking and that chances are high that Lions Gate may claw back all the way up to its glory days.

The stock has started popping since Nov 8 after declaring results that were higher than Wall Street expectations. The only fly in the ointment is the future of the company's hit cable channel Starz. Once there is clarity, there are high chances that the stock will pop some more.

Till then investors should patiently watch and monitor chart levels and news about Starz, and perhaps some more insider buys by Gordy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.