MedMen: I Will Baghold Until The End Of The World

MedMen continues to ramp revenue as it attempts to establish itself as the foremost cannabis dispensary in the US.

MedMen's (OTCQB:MMNFF) 28 October release of its Q4 2019 earnings results forced its stock price to realize a 30% fall from $1.39 to $0.98. While the fall is insignificant when considered against the wider background of the more than year-long stock price collapse, the contents of the earnings have exposed MedMen to the very real spectre of total collapse. This is also called bankruptcy. Bears, who have been right up until now, have now raised the very real prospect of a takeover of the company by its principal creditor, Gotham Green Partners.

The headline numbers for the quarter was revenue of $42 million, up 14.75% from the previous year, gross profit margin after biological asset adjustment of 47%, compared to 35% in the previous fiscal year, and corporate SG&A of $33.0 million, down 6% from the previous quarter.

Data by YCharts

[1] Revenue And Cash Flows

The overall trend for revenue continues to remain positive. At the current growth rate, Q1 2020 revenue is likely to be north of $45 million, with total revenue for FY 2020 in the range of $195 - $210 million. At the lower end of this range, this would be a year-over-year increase of 50%. I expect this range is likely to be lower than what MedMen will realize as the ramp in store openings in Florida have yet to be reflected in its quarterly results. Indeed, the annualized run-rate retail revenue of MedMen's Californian operations is $110 million, Florida is the USA's third most populous state.

With a stock price of $0.98, MedMen has a market capitalization of $521 million. This places forward P/S at 2.67. For a company projected to grow revenue at a minimum of 50% YoY, this is low. This is of course justified due to the state of MedMen's balance sheet and its precarious liquidity position.

[2] Balance Sheet

MedMen held cash and short term investments of $46.8 million as at the end of its last reported quarter. This was surpassed by a total debt of $188 million. Further, the company's working capital is barely positive at $900,000, creating a problem that will only be exacerbated in the future negative cash flow quarters.

The addition of further debt to its balance sheet will be an event that could force MedMen's creditors to move towards protecting their investment. This disastrous situation would see Gotham Green Partners seize control of MedMen during its bankruptcy proceedings. It would be a total wipeout for current longs.

[3] Remaining Long MedMen

Q4 2019 results have fundamentally ramped up the spectre of bankruptcy and as one bear described it "has laid the groundwork for MedMen's creditors to take over". The company, faced with a material level of headwinds as it attempts to establish itself as the foremost cannabis dispensary in North America, will struggle to raise capital against its depressed stock price and the wider capitulation of sentiment and share price across the industry.

However, the story is not entirely a tragedy. The company has announced a 90-day plan to improve its fundamentals. This cost-cutting move will see MedMen layoff 190 employees, sell certain non-core assets for total aggregate proceeds of $22 million, and institute reductions and cost rationalizations aimed at bringing corporate SG&A to $85 million on an annualized basis in order to achieve positive EBITDA by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

MedMen is one of the last cannabis stocks I own. I consider the stock a hard memoir of the hopes, dreams, and ambitions of investors in the now burst cannabis bubble. The company's ambition to mould a future it dominated was an ember of hope in a sector dominated by vapid PR newswires and outsized valuations that masqueraded their commodity producers as tech companies. Against this backdrop, I will hold MedMen until it either collapses and is taken over by its creditor, or resurges from the pits of its current malaise and writes its name into the Wikipedia pages of success. How long the later will take is irrelevant as I'm bagholding until the world ends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMNFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.