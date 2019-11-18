3 Myths Apple Investors Need To Ignore

There are a few myths floating around about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) that I feel need to be addressed. Two of these myths have been repeated multiple times by the media and one is Apple’s own creation. The good news for long-term investors is while these myths persist, the market may not realize just how powerful Apple’s business model really is.

Myth #1: The smartphone market is saturated so iPhone growth will be difficult

At first, the idea that the smartphone market has reached saturation seems like a logical conclusion after years of growth. According to Counterpoint Research, “overall smartphone shipments declined 5% in Q1 2019” the sixth consecutive quarter of falling shipments. If the smartphone market isn’t growing, then the iPhone can’t report strong growth, right?

Though the premise seems sound it is flat out wrong. A Gartner research study from the second quarter of this year, showed Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei outsold Apple by a significant margin. These two companies sold over 133 million units, whereas Apple sold just over 38 million units. This same study reported that Apple sold just over 10% of smartphones worldwide.

The point is, Apple could grow its iPhone business by going after the 90% of the market it doesn’t already possess. Apple could theoretically sell 130 million more units and never touch the market share of four of the other five top producers.

At its core, the idea that the smartphone market is saturated is off the mark. Smartphones are a device with a finite lifespan much like cars or computers. In both industries, as people bought their first model, they used it, it wore out, or they got frustrated with its performance and they bought a new one. Fast growth led to slow growth as these markets matured. There are periods of growth and slower sales, yet as the population rises, the overall market grows.

Those who believe the market is saturated and growth is behind us are missing a major tipping point called 5G. According to Counterpoint Research, “The global smartphone market ended a long period of continuous year-over-year declines in Q3 2019 due to increased shipments in India and China.” Further, IDC Research says that 2020 global smartphone growth will return, with a near 3% annual increase in units. This same study suggests that the smartphone market will grow at a near 2% compound annual growth rate through 2023. The culprit of this growth is the launch of new 5G devices. This next generation network:

“Will make 2020 the breakout year for 5G, this should catalyze the slowing smartphone volume demand over the past couple of years and certainly continue to boost the upward trend in overall smartphone ASP.”

In the short term, Apple seems to have found a way to improve the iPhone’s growth profile with better pricing. The iPhone 11’s $699 price has caught researcher’s attention. “Apple’s price corrections in China and elsewhere with the iPhone 11 and XR, as well as introducing a new palette of colors, stimulated demand during the last week of September offsetting the sharp annual decline in earlier months.” The smartphone market has gone through a period of slower growth, but 5G should help move users to upgrade their devices.

Not only is the smartphone market not fully saturated, but Apple is well positioned to return to growth. With just over 10% of the global market, the 5G upgrade cycle could benefit the iPhone maker for several years.

Myth #2: The sale of services and accessories only works if the installed iPhone base grows

I’ll admit I’ve espoused this theory several times myself. However, I’m beginning to see that Apple has a different plan. There are multiple services that seem to have a future, with or without the iPhone. The first is Apple TV+.

(Source: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV+ is available on multiple devices beyond the company’s hardware. Users can stream the service on Samsung Smart TVs, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) devices and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV, plus more. The selection of companies isn’t a coincidence. According to Strategy Analytics, approximately 20% of worldwide smart TVs will run Tizen, Samsung’s proprietary operating system. With about 157 million smart TVs sold last year, this would equate to over 31 million sets. In addition, Samsung and Apple reached an agreement to integrate the iTunes app into its smart TVs as well.

Where Roku is concerned, the company said in its last earnings report, it believes its system was built into about one in three smart TVs sold in the U.S. The company has over 32 million active accounts and a huge opportunity in front of it. According to eMarketer, “around 56 million households in total will have cancelled cable or satellite TV subscriptions by 2023.” Investors should also realize that Roku doesn’t need people to cancel their cable or satellite to find a reason to own a Roku. My own household is a great example, we have cable and we own, and regularly use, two Roku devices.

(Source: iMore – “Apple TV Still Trails Behind Competitors by a Wide Margin”)

The growth in Roku devices in the U.S. is significant compared to its peers. As a quick comparison, in the same quarter, Apple TV sold about 13 million units while Roku sold 41 million units. Roku’s growth, and the availability of Apple TV+ on the platform, means millions of users can sign up for Apple TV+ without ever owning an Apple product.

Where Amazon’s Fire TV products are concerned, the company is willing to break-even, or even lose money on hardware, if it means more Prime subscribers and more information on its customers. The company introduced more than 20 Fire TV products this year and the marketplace for “digital media adapters” is exploding. In the second quarter of this year, digital media adapters grew 38% year-over-year to more than 130 million units. Amazon’s take was roughly 5 million units, or less than 4% of the market.

With a reported 37 million active Fire TV users, Apple TV+ should get a boost from Amazon’s streaming customers. With the holidays coming, it’s a near certainty that all manner of Fire TV devices will be on sale. From Samsung TVs, to Roku, to Fire TV, there is one thing all these devices have in common: Users can get Apple TV+ without any hardware sporting an Apple logo.

Beyond Apple TV+, the company has services that either are already cross-platform or could be. Apple Music already is an iOS fixture, but the service works on Android as well. The News+ service is all about access to publications. It’s hard to believe that no one on Android would be interested in such a service. iCloud seems an obvious missing link, as families that have both Android and iOS devices would like to automatically sync their information.

If investors are worried about sales of the iPhone, making some of these services available on Android effectively opens a whole new world of opportunities. As of earlier this year, there were 2.5 billion active Android devices. Even if only half were smartphones, that would more than double Apple’s addressable market for smartphone users.

If Apple managed to sell Apple Music and Apple TV+ to just 1% of Android users, that would represent roughly 12.5 million customers. On a quarterly basis, this would add an additional $750 million to the company’s revenues. This may not sound like a lot for a company with $64 billion in quarterly revenue, but keep in mind this assumes a 1% market share and only two services. Apple has the chance to change the narrative around its services. Assuming the company takes more of its services cross-platform Services growth estimates could be far too low.

Myth #3: Customers don’t have financing options, so they are reluctant to upgrade

Apple’s management suggested that 24-month interest-free financing for devices, through the Apple Card, would help solve the upgrade problem, which is a myth if I’ve ever heard one. The backing for Apple Card comes from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), so theoretically it is Goldman that is floating this “free money.” The problem isn’t that customers can’t figure out how to finance their phone. The problem is carriers didn’t believe the extended upgrade cycle was real until now.

(Source: Verizon Wireless - Apple iPhone 11)

If we look at the largest wireless carriers, they are pulling out all the stops to try and bring in new customers. If you buy the iPhone 11, and switch to Verizon (NYSE:VZ), you get a $500 trade-in value if you trade in multiple phones like the iPhone 7, Galaxy S8+ or even Google Pixel 2. If the customer switches and signs up for Unlimited, they also get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard. For those keeping score, you essentially are getting the iPhone 11 for free. The company also is giving away a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug for Unlimited switchers as well.

AT&T (NYSE:T) isn’t going to let Verizon have all the fun and has its own aggressive iPhone 11 promotion. If a customer trades-in eligible phones, they can get $700 worth of bill credits. This makes the iPhone 11 free if the customer stays with the carrier during the entire time-frame.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) doesn’t quite make the iPhone 11 free, but the service cost has historically been cheaper than Verizon and AT&T. At last count, you could trade-in devices going back to the iPhone 6s and get $580 worth of monthly service credits. This drops the iPhone 11 price to about $5 a month on a 24-month financing plan.

The delay in iPhone upgrades was in part because carriers don’t want to offer huge promotions unless they must. After Verizon and AT&T witnessed stagnant service revenue growth, they decided it was time to pay up.

Bonus myth: Apple stock is no longer a good value

Apple’s stock isn’t the value it once was, but the shares are hardly overvalued. First, even after a meteoric rise, next year’s projected P/E for the shares is less than 18. Second, analysts see revenue re-accelerating, from 5.7% annual growth this year, to 7.7% growth next year.

Third, 90-day estimates for this year are up 1.4% and 2021 estimates have moved up nearly 3%. Fourth, Apple’s cash pile, and free cash flow, gives the shares a huge advantage. The company has said several times it plans to reach a zero net cash position over time. As of the last earnings report, the company still had about $104 billion in net cash and investments. If Apple used this entire pile to retire shares, about 9% of the share base would disappear.

On top of this, Apple could significantly increase its dividend to over $5 a share from $3.08 today by moving the payout ratio to about 40%. Even at this higher ratio, the company could retire about 3% of its outstanding shares each year, from free cash flow beyond the dividend. What is astounding, is this could all be accomplished with no free cash flow growth relative to last year’s results. If revenue moves up for the next several years as expected, these numbers become too conservative.

Apple has been on quite a run, but there are still myths surrounding the company. It’s hard to believe a company with a more than $1 trillion market cap could be underestimated, but that is exactly Apple’s position. Growth and income investors shouldn’t be afraid to continue buying shares, because in a few years, these prices could look like a bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.