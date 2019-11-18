Dubai Airshow Day 1: Nothing Major From Boeing

Expectations for this edition of the Dubai Airshow are dimmed, though we still expect orders from Air Arabia and Emirates.

Airbus and Boeing did not make any major announcements on the first day of the airshow.

The Dubai Airshow kicked off on the 17th of November and will end on the 21st of November. With Gulf Carriers quickly expanding their fleets in the past few years, the Dubai Airshow has established itself as a major airshow used by airlines to announce new orders.

Two years ago, the Dubai Airshow was used to announce tentative agreements for the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, a tentative agreement with Emirates for the Boeing 787 and a order for the Airbus A380 was expected. In two years, however, a lot has changed. The Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded at this stage and airlines are more thoughtful about adding capacity and in particularly adding new wide body jets. One of the results is that the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 production program will bet terminated in 2021 and Dreamliner production will come down in late 2020, while Gulf Carriers also have experienced some financial challenges. I’d say that altogether that dims expectations for the air show. Nevertheless, we are still expecting a big wide body order from Emirates and we will be covering the daily order announcements and news snippets as it gives us a nice overview on the pipeline and industry sentiment.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the order announcements on Day 1 of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

Boeing

Source: Boeing

On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing actually didn’t have a lot to announce. The jet maker disclosed Biman Bangladesh Airlines as the customer for two Boeing 787-9s orders in October 2019. The airline currently already operates four Boeing 777-300ERs and two Boeing 787-8s.

Boeing also announced an agreement with Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering (EGME) approving the MRO provider as Boeing’s first maintenance provider in the Africa and Middle East region. EGME also will receive landing gear exchange and overhaul support through the Boeing Landing Gear Exchange Program and Boeing also will supply parts for a Quick Engine Change kit. The kit includes hardware and components used to efficiently build up a spare engine to service-ready condition, lowering the maintenance time required to replace an engine and return aircraft to service.

Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice-president of commercial marketing, said that he’d expect Boeing to recover ground lost on the Airbus A320neo as the company hopes to have the Boeing 737 MAX return to service by January 2020.

Airbus

While Boeing created some “spin” with a customer reveal, Airbus actually didn’t have a lot to announce and instead shared its Middle East Forecast. In the wider Middle East region, air passenger traffic is forecast to grow at a rate of 5.6% per year, which is well above the global average of 4.3% per annum. Over the same period, global freight traffic will see an annual increase of 3.6% in line with average global freight traffic growth. This will stimulate a requirement for some 3,200 aircraft out of a global requirement of 39,210 new passenger and freight aircraft.

Airbus also had something to announce in the services sphere. To better serve African and Middle Eastern carriers, Airbus is reinforcing its Dubai-based customer services teams for commercial aircraft, gathering all of them under one roof. Customer support, supplier support, engineering, quality, aircraft structure embodiment and repair, services sales and marketing, business development, flight training and flight operations will all be co-located in United Arab Emirates.

In addition, the regional organization will grow from 85 to 105 highly-skilled personnel and will "go live" on Jan. 1 2020. This new set up aims at bringing increased efficiency in the support for more than 1,000 Airbus aircraft in use with 36 operators in the Africa and Middle East region, while offering new, digitally-enabled services to optimize regional fleets’ operations.

Apart from that, Airbus had no order announcements, leaving the big two jet makers without any meaningful announcements on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

Embraer

Source: Embraer

The only jet maker with real orders during the day was Embraer (ERJ). The jet maker announced that it sold three Embraer E190 aircraft to lessor CIAF with deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020. At list prices the order is valued $161.4 million, but AeroAnalysis expects the actual value to be closer to $100 million. Embraer also announced that African airline Air Peace has firmed up three purchase rights for the Embraer 195-E2 with a list price value of $212. million, but the actual market value likely will be closer to $120 million.

In Other news…

We had CFM, the manufacturer of the LEAP turbofans used on the Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo and COMAC C919, saying that it expects an all-new jet development in early 2030. It’s not to say that an NMA development is completely off the table, but I think you can say that more and more industry insiders are no longer counting on a NMA launch any time soon (if ever).

AMMROC, the leading provider of military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services in the region, unveiled a model of its Al Ain facility at the Dubai Airshow 2019. Set to commence operations early next year, this state-of-the-art facility will be among the largest centers dedicated to military MRO in the world.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2019 Day 1

Day 1 was quite dull. Boeing and Airbus had nothing meaningful to announce on the first day. On the first day of the Dubai Airshow two years ago, Boeing stole the show, announcing a tentative agreement with Emirates for 40 Dreamliners, an agreement that never materialized. Last year there were 45 orders and commitments on the first day of the show, this year there were no orders from Boeing or Airbus. Instead, it was Embraer’s day announcing six orders.

So, it’s not a thrilling start to the airshow that was once used to announce orders and commitments for mind-blowing quantities of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777X aircraft. Maybe this is the state of the airline and aerospace industry at this time, but I'm still expecting an order from Emirates for the Airbus A350 and the Air Arabia order for the Airbus A320neo.

