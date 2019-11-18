Pioneer Natural Resources: Well Equipped To Face Low Oil Prices

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is growing production at a double-digit rate while generating free cash flows, as evident from its latest quarterly results. The company will continue moving this way in the future. It will use excess cash to reward investors by growing dividends and buying back tons of shares. This should have a positive impact on its stock’s performance.

Earnings Recap

Pioneer Natural Resources reported an adjusted profit of $333 million, or $1.99 per share, for the third quarter, which was down slightly from a profit of $355 million, or $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year. However, the company generated higher levels of operating cash flows (ahead of working cap. changes) of $912 million in Q3-2019 as compared to $896 million in Q3-2018. As a result, Pioneer Natural Resources ended the quarter with strong levels of free cash flows of $247 million.

In my view, the results were impressive considering Pioneer Natural Resources operated in a weak oil and gas price environment. Its averaged realized prices for oil, NGL, and gas were $53.93 per barrel, $16.81 per barrel, and $1.54 per thousand cf, down from $57.54, $35.97, and $2.21 respectively from a year earlier. The negative impact of weak prices got partly offset by the surge in production from the Permian Basin to 350,768 boe per day from 288,463 boe per day a year earlier, depicting a strong double-digit growth rate of 21.6%. Its oil production from the Permian Basin climbed by 15.4% to 215,194 bpd.

Looking Ahead

The future of oil prices, however, continues to look uncertain. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen by 15% from its April peak to $56.53 a barrel at the time of this writing. The weakness has been driven partly by the US-China trade spat that has slowed global economic growth and undermined oil demand. Although the signing of the first phase the trade agreement can push oil prices higher, the market’s sentiment can always change quickly that can pull oil prices down. We’ve seen this scenario play out previously during the 16-month trade war.

Moreover, the growing levels of crude oil stockpiles in the US and the signals that OPEC+ won’t make deeper supply cuts can also weigh on oil prices. The crude oil stockpiles in the US increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week to November 8, as per the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration, which marked the seventh weekly increase out of the last eight weeks. The buildup was also higher than the analysts’ consensus of an increase of 1.6 million barrels. Meanwhile, Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC’s Secretary-General, has recently indicated that the cartel and its allies, such as Russia, might not make additional cuts to supplies by saying that the global oil market’s outlook may have upside potential for 2020. The oil-producing countries will meet in the first week of December in Vienna to review the production policy. In this backdrop, I think oil prices could stay within the $55 to $60 a barrel window.

Pioneer Natural Resources has shown in its latest quarterly results that it can remain profitable and generate strong levels of free cash flows at $55-$60 oil. The company benefits from having one of the strongest production growth profiles among large-cap oil producers which, in my view, partly offsets the negative impact of weak prices. The company posted double-digit growth in oil equivalent volumes from the Permian Basin in the third quarter as it placed 75 horizontal wells on production. The company will continue working with around 21 horizontal rigs throughout the remainder of the year and will place a total of 290 wells on production in 2019, which is at the top end of its guidance of 265 to 290 wells and shows an increase from 270 wells brought online in 2018. This will drive production growth.

Image: Pioneer Natural Resources Investor Presentation, November 2019.

Pioneer Natural Resources holds a vast inventory of high-quality and low-cost wells in the Permian Basin’s Midland region with a breakeven price of under $50 a barrel. This means that at the current drilling pace, Pioneer Natural Resources can keep producing low-cost barrels for the next several years.

But what’s great about Pioneer Natural Resources is that the company hasn’t just pursued double-digit production growth, it has also done a commendable job of curtailing costs. The company has realized drilling and completion efficiencies which have reduced its well costs and improved well productivity, allowing the company to increase its annual production guidance by 3% at the midpoint when compared to the original 2019 guidance to the range of 336,000 to 340,000 boe per day. Pioneer Natural Resources has also realized $100 million of annualized savings related to facilities expenditures earlier than expected (original target was for the year 2020). The company has also achieved its target of realizing $100 million of annualizes G&A cost savings. Thanks to these cost savings measures, Pioneer Natural Resources has now reduced this year’s capital budget to $3.1 billion, down from its initial guidance of $3.4 billion. These cost reduction measures have also put the company in a better position to face weak oil prices, allowing it to generate strong levels of free cash flows.

What I like most about Pioneer Natural Resources is that it is turning into a cash flow machine. The shale driller was one of those companies which aggressively increased production by keeping spending levels high and burning cash flows in the previous years. But in 2019, Pioneer Natural Resources has overhauled its operations, restructured the organization, tapered down its production growth plans, and has been working to get to a point where it can consistently generates free cash flows, even with low oil prices. The company faced a cash flow deficit of around $79 million in the first quarter of this year but has improved its cash flow profile and ended the third quarter with almost $250 million of free cash flows. Note that the CapEx calculations include drilling, completion and facilities expenditures as well as gas processing and water infrastructure expenditures.

I expect Pioneer Natural Resources to continue reporting free cash flows in the future. The company will then use the excess cash to reward shareholders by increasing dividends and repurchasing shares. Pioneer Natural Resources has already substantially increased dividends from $0.08 in February-2018 to $1.76 per share currently on an annualized basis. The stock currently yields 1.29% but the company’s strategy is to make the dividend yield competitive with that of the S&P 500 which currently yields 1.91%. Therefore, I believe investors should expect additional dividend hikes in the future as the company continues to deliver free cash flows. Pioneer Natural Resources is also working on a $2 billion buyback program under which it has so far repurchased 5.3 million shares for $728 million. Given the buyback program is just around 36% complete, investors should also expect additional repurchases.

In my view, Pioneer Natural Resources shares will outperform as the company continues to grow production by double-digits while generating free cash flows and returning cash to shareholders. The last six months have been challenging for oil stocks (XOP) which have fallen by around 25% but Pioneer Natural Resources has fared better than its peers, falling by 10% in this period. However, the stock should recover once oil prices stabilize. Pioneer Natural Resources stock is trading 15x next year’s earnings estimates, which is largely in-line with the large-cap peer median, as per my calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think this might be a good time to buy Pioneer Natural Resources stock, although value hunters should consider buying on further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.