Pluralsight: Better Q3 But Long Term Still Unknown

Valuation of ~6.4x 2020 revenue seems a little too much for revenue and billings decelerating, though could become attractive over the next quarter.

After a rather dismal Q2 earnings report, Pluralsight (PS) reported a much better Q3, though the stock has not moved much since reporting earnings. After hiring a new chief revenue officer, it appears the company is back on track as billings growth improved from last quarter, though still remains below its recent quarterly trend. At these levels, it seems like investors are a little hesitant to keep buying, thus preventing the valuation from expanding. And I agree.

Revenue grew 34% during the quarter to $82.6 million and was nicely above consensus expectations for ~$80 million. What was even more impressive was billings growth of 28% during the quarter, which improved from the 23% growth last quarter. While billings growth was stronger than last quarter and came in ahead of expectations, billings growth is still well below 2018 levels, and it appears billings growth of 30%+ is increasingly challenging to achieve.

Data by YCharts

Expectations heading into the quarter were rather low for this fast-growth software name and even though revenue and billings came in better expected, it seems like the improvement was not enough to excite investors. The stock has not moved much since reporting earnings, and I think this provides a new base level for valuation. Going into Q2, I think investors were concerned to put additional capital to work in fear of the company reporting another weak quarter of billings.

Pluralsight remains a leading provider of cloud-based training software for corporate IT education. Since going public over a year ago, the company has consistently grown revenue at impressive rates and has been well deserving of a double-digit forward revenue multiple.

After the weaker-than-expected Q2, investors fled the stock as billings growth decelerated from 48% in Q1 to 23% in Q2. While the improvement to 28% in Q3 was a good start, it is challenging to see that growth accelerate to 2018 and Q1 levels. I think valuation will remain around current levels for another quarter or so until the company either proves billings growth can re-accelerate or it starts to lap the challenging Q1 billings growth.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 34% to $82.6 million and was nicely above consensus expectations for ~$80 million. However, revenue growth showed another quarter of deceleration compared to the Q2 growth rate of 42%. Even though revenue growth remains healthy around the 35% level, investors are now focusing more on billings growth, which drives future revenue growth.

Billings growth during the quarter accelerated to 28% compared to 23% in Q2. Total billings of $92.1 million were also above expectations for ~$89 million. However, and more importantly, billings growth remains well below the 48% growth in Q1 and the 50%+ growth during 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

During last quarter, management noted that the significant slowdown in billings growth was largely due to sales execution challenges. After hiring a new chief revenue officer, it seems like billings are starting to show signs of improvement, albeit at a slower pace of change than investors would like to see.

We could see billings growth start to improve during 2020 and the company focuses on increasing its sales coverage and investment in its sales force. However, with increased investment comes lower profitability. Investors would probably prefer to see billings growth re-accelerate to the 35%+ level rather than the company saving part of its profitability margin.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins continue to remain healthy at 78.4% compared to 75.1% during the year ago period. Even though billings growth has slowed down, gross margins will continue to remain strong given the nature of the software operating model. Operating margins, while still in the red, came in better than expected as the company continues to benefit from operational scale. This led to an EPS loss of $0.08 compared to consensus expectations for a loss of $0.14 during the quarter.

Management's guidance for the full year was narrowed to $314-316 million (from $312-318 million) and implies Q4 revenue of ~$86-88 million, which is slightly below consensus expectations. Even though the guidance itself was not lowered, investors seemed to believe the company could reach the higher end of its previous guidance range.

EPS loss is also expected to be $0.35-0.37 for the full year, which means Q4 EPS loss should be $0.13-0.15, a little bit worse than the EPS loss of $0.10 that investors were expecting. I think part of the reason for lower EPS is because of the company's investment into its sales force in order to accelerate billings growth.

Management also talked about 2020 having larger losses than 2019 due to increased investment in its sales reps. In addition, the mid-20% billings growth should be similar to its expectations for 2020. While I think this could be a little conservative given the recent step-up in sales force investments in addition to a new chief revenue officer, the mid-20% billings growth is probably perceived as a mediocre 2020 baseline.

Valuation

The difficult part of this valuation is trying to determine whether investors still have confidence in the company to accelerate its billings growth above the mid-20% range. If it is able to get above 30% billings growth consistently, then I think this stock will start to work and valuation will gradually expand over time.

However, if investors are to believe this is the new billings growth level and we could ultimately see this start to decelerate in 2021, then I think valuation is at a good spot for now and upside to current levels may become a little more difficult.

Data by YCharts

The company currently has a market cap of ~$2.50 billion, and with ~$330 million in cash and ~$460 million in debt, it has an enterprise value of ~$2.63 billion. Using management's 2019 revenue guidance of $315 million at the midpoint, we can start to build out 2020 and 2021 revenue projections.

2019 revenue growth will probably be close to 40%, though with billings growth decelerating and the company slowly reaching a level where the law of large numbers kicks in, we are likely to see revenue growth slowdown in 2020. To be conservative, we can assume 2020 revenue only grows 30% and 2021 grows 25%, which would be reflective of the company's billings growth slowing down and not returning to historical levels.

This would give us 2020 revenue of ~$410 million and 2021 revenue of ~$515 million. Using these estimates, current valuation equates to a 2020 revenue multiple of 6.4x revenue and a 2021 revenue multiple of ~5.1x revenue. While valuation at this level does not seem overvalued, we have to remember that this assumes a steady-state billings growth and revenue deceleration, which seems the likely outcome given management's commentary around 2020 billings growth.

With valuation still at these levels, investors need to be confident in either a longer-term growth of 25-30% or a 2020 turnaround story. Right now, even though Q3 showed signs of improvement, I remain on the sidelines and believe this is still a "show-me" story over the next few quarters.

If Q4 billings growth comes in above 30% and management talks about 2020 being closer to 30% billings growth, then this stock could surely outperform and see its valuation expand closer to historical levels. Over time, this name still has potential to trade closer to 10x forward revenue. In the meantime, this seems more like 6-7x forward revenue name until revenue and billings growth improve.

Even with the stock ~$18, the long-term value thesis could still work at these levels. However, I would wait for a little further pullback closer to $16-17 per share as valuation would reach a more appealing level. I think the stock will work out over the long-term, but valuation at current levels is a little too high to put new capital to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.