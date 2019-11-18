TransGlobe Energy: Discoveries Make A Cheap Investment Better

Unleveraged companies rarely get into serious trouble. As a result, they often provide far superior returns when compared to the more leveraged competitors.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) has long been mispriced by the market. It is not unusual for small companies to remain mispriced for a long time as the market is not as efficient with smaller companies as it is with larger companies. Still, there is much less risk investing in a basket of financially strong and growing smaller companies than companies that are leveraged to the price of oil. If something bad happens, a company with no leverage rarely gets into serious trouble.

Oftentimes, the strong balance sheet can be used to mount a comeback to previous levels and then some. A leveraged balance sheet often requires exact execution and no missteps. Therefore, the smaller investor that does not trade often can benefit from growing companies with strong balance sheets without worrying nearly as much about principal risk.

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

TransGlobe Energy earns the majority of its cash flow from Egyptian operations. Those operations are conventional and extremely cheap to operate. The company has a contract with the government that allows for cost recovery and then shared profits. Recently, Egypt announced the intention to roll out more favorable contracts to encourage more exploration and production. This little company is in a prime position to benefit from such an event if and when it actually happens.

One of the more unusual features of operating in Egypt is the irregular sale of oil production. That means that there is usually a considerable amount of oil on the balance sheet at all times as shown above. Cash flow as most would understand cash flow is highly irregular and varies inversely with that oil balance on the balance sheet.

To help counter the large but irregular cash flows, the company maintains a line of credit against that oil balance. That line of credit constitutes much if not all of the long-term debt. A hefty amount of cash offsets much of that balance and the market value of the oil combined with the cash balance easily plays for all liabilities with money left over. This is a rare Benjamin Graham type company. Such companies that have effectively "negative" net debt are thought to overall be very safe investments.

When the oil sales actually catch up to the inventories (usually once per fiscal year), the company then has a cash balance that can often pay all liabilities with cash left over. The current balance sheet arrangement accommodates the irregular oil sales nicely while allowing the company to meet day-to-day obligations.

Catalysts

Any cheap asset play needs a catalyst or it can remain mispriced for a very long time. This company features a steady string of profitable discoveries accompanied by an occasional diversification move to provide steady growth. Eventually, a company like this should attract some decent attention. But patience is required while the company grows until it attracts that market attention.

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

This company has an excellent free cash flow yield that is seldom matched in the industry. That free cash flow has been allowing management to pay down the debt incurred.

Source: TransGlobe Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

The large oil balance shown earlier corresponds to the lower cash flow this year. Oil prices are down somewhat from the previous year. But the main culprit is the irregular oil sales. Oftentimes oil sales "catch up" to production once a year. So there is often one large cash flow quarter every so often.

This makes it harder for the market to understand the financials and accounts for at least some of the mispricing of the stock. Still the oil sales are becoming more predictable and the lag from production to sales is lessening over time. So this issue should continue to fade as the company grows larger.

Production has exceeded guidance for much of the year. That excess has contributed to the oil balance because sales are "scheduled" at least partially based upon anticipated production. More production than expected causes an inventory pile-up of excess oil waiting to be sold. This will be worked out over time. But it is disconcerting to the market to see the oil inventory increase.

Even with these challenges, long-term debt has decreased about 20% from the previous year. That shows the sheer profitability of the arrangement with the Egyptian government. This company is well on its way to a strong cash balance with little or no debt.

The last time the trade (or bank) debt balance approached zero (with only convertible bonds outstanding) the company diversified into Canada while easily refinancing that debt. Investors can probably expect another acquisition because there are a lot of distressed sellers out there. This company easily has a balance sheet that can be leveraged more and still be a conservative balance sheet.

More Catalysts

Production growth is bound to attract market attention sooner or later and there is plenty of growth in the future of this company.

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

Management plans to produce the lower of the two intervals in this discovery well. But that smaller interval will still produce at about 1,000 BOD (not much "E" in Egyptian wells. Instead mostly BOD). That is a significant production addition for any small producer.

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

The company has had these blocks of production for a much longer time. They represent fields that major companies long ago abandoned as minimally profitable. But a smaller company like TransGlobe can begin a waterflood project and explore some smaller intervals profitably. The result is that TransGlobe uses these properties as a cash flow with some growth vehicle.

These older fields generally have lower decline rates as is typical with a lot of waterflood projects. However, the newer discoveries often decline more rapidly than many conventional type fields. Within a year or two, additional measures such as a pump or waterflooding need to be considered for these smaller discoveries. Still, these fields could produce sufficient oil for a very long time. Because the larger companies are generally not interested in this production, the competition for these leases is much lower. Yet they provide the cash flow for the riskier but potentially more profitable bidding on new leases.

The Future

The company is now growing large enough that it can successfully bid on "new production" concessions. That means faster growth in the future (though with more risk).

Source: TransGlobe Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

The company now has a fairly sizable amount of land to develop. It is still small enough with low enough overheads to be able to waterflood this lease profitably when the time comes. However, the company is now large enough to bid on new leases and to some extent be awarded more potentially profitable leases.

There has also been a purchase a few years back in Canada from a company in financial distress. Those leases have been slowly developed as takeaway issues came to the fore and really slowed the pace of industry activity throughout Alberta. However, the purchase does show a fair amount of long-term promise. Production there is not nearly as material as the Egyptian business. But the current climate that has many sellers on the market could allow for a "bolt-on" acquisition.

The enterprise value is about one times cash flow. That low price should incur minimal long-term risk despite the small size of the company. A group or basket of stocks purchased at this low valuation should treat an investor very well over the long term. Investors are cautioned that mispricing of small stocks can persist for a long time. So the steady growth to a larger company is sorely needed.

Probably the most serious risk would be a poor acquisition or an overpay for an acquisition. Egypt tends to be one of the more stable countries in the Middle East. Therefore, the risk of future instability is currently pretty low. The country is also very friendly to the oil and gas industry as the country needs the hard currency earned by the production of oil and gas.

Most companies trade at an enterprise value of at least six to eight times cash flow. Therefore, the long-term upside potential is considerable. There are still some things to work out so the market easily understands the company story. But steady progress is being made. Another primary risk is that an investor loses patience with this investment and sells too soon before serious appreciation begins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy more TGA at any time.

Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.