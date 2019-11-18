Solid Biosciences: Amid The Difficulty Is An Opportunity

Fueled by the undying commitment to save his son, I believe that the CEO and Founder (Ilan Ganot) is working diligently to iron out any kinks for clinical reinstatement.

After examining the clinical setback, I strongly believe the hold will be removed within the next six months and thereby sparks another rally.

In what other lines of activity could you put $10K in one year and ten years later (with only occasional checking in the meantime to be sure management continues of high caliber) be able to have an asset worth from $40K to $150K? - Phillip Fisher

Even within the volatile bioscience market, there are different degrees of volatility. At one extreme, a stock like Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is much less volatile and yet it procured over 100% for IBI members. At the other end, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) reigns where volatility is its cup of tea. If you had employed my strategy in building shares at the bottom while taking profits on the way up, you'd already made sizable gains.

Now, I'm not bragging about the profits. What I meant to demonstrate is that, despite various degrees of volatility, you can always bank a profit if you leverage prudent strategy. In this research, I'll walk you through the biggest volatility story that I came across in recent years (i.e. Solid Biosciences). Moreover, I'll share with you my strategy to tame this beast.

Figure 1: Solid Biosciences chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Galvanized by the passion to save his young son afflicted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD"), Ilan Ganot founded Solid Biosciences and took it public on January 25, 2018. The company is currently operating out of the innovation hub, Cambridge Massachusetts while aiming to fill the unmet needs in DMD. As depicted below, Solid Biosciences is engaged in advancing three franchises, including corrective therapies, disease-modifying molecules, and assisted devices.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Solid Biosciences)

Third Clinical Hold On SGT-001

As I mentioned, the devastating news of another clinical hold hit Solid shareholders on November 12 this year. In my market observation, a hold occurs quite often in bioscience investing. Contrary to what you might believe, it's not as rare as the sight-seeing of BigFoot. In such an event, a stock usually tumbles over 50%.

Accordingly, Solid Biosciences stated that the FDA placed another hold on the Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD that assesses the safety and efficacy of SGT-001. As a gene therapy, SGT-001 is designed to alter the disease course of the progressively lethal genetic disease, DMD. By delivering the correct microdystrophin gene, the boy's muscles would regain their structure and function. Since this is the third time, the market punished Solid Biosciences and thus clobbered its valuation by 70%.

Of note, the first clinical hold occurred back in March 2019 when the first boy received SGT-001 encountered concerning lab abnormality (i.e. a decrease in platelet). The boy was then promptly treated and thereby recovered without harm. From that incident, Solid Biosciences learned invaluable wisdom which prompted the company to adjust its trial protocol. Specifically, they started to employ a steroid to calm down the immune system before administering SGT-001. At the appropriate dose, I believe that steroid pretreatment suppresses and minimizes an "immune reaction." Else, there is a high chance that such a reaction will occur whenever you inject a new drug like a gene therapy into a patient.

As this saga unfolds, the stock gradually increased nearly five folds in the following months leading to the hold removal. If you've been following my work, you often heard me speak of my gut feeling, i.e. my instinct. Your gut instinct isn't the same thing as your emotion. It's a bad idea to be emotional in the market. You'll either get mauled by market bears or run over by the bulls.

That being said, I've always followed my instinct after I thoroughly analyzed an investment. Now, my instinct told me, again and again, that history repeats itself with this stock. As it turned out, another clinical hold was placed this year only to be removed as I anticipated. In response, the Solid Biosciences shares recovered but not as drastic as the first hold removal.

Adding complexity to a complicated puzzle, another setback occurred this year due to the lack of robustness of the interim data for IGNITE DMD. In response, the company increased SGT-001 dosage which I believe is the prudent decision. Nonetheless, at the higher dose, there is an increased risk of adverse effects (i.e. toxicity). It's always been a difficult balancing act for Solid Biosciences, i.e. efficacy vs. toxicity. That's how complicated this puzzle is.

Coming back to the latest clinical hold, let's see what exactly caused the FDA to temporarily halted IGNITE DMD. Accordingly, one of six patients in the higher dose group experienced what seemed to me as an "immune reaction." It was described as,

Complement activation, thrombocytopenia, a decrease in red blood cell count, acute kidney injury, and cardio-pulmonary insufficiency. And neither cytokine- nor coagulopathy related abnormalities were observed.

Since this is simply an immune reaction, the patient is recovered as I expected. And given that Solid Biosciences overcame significant setbacks in the past, I believe that the company will triumph. Therefore, the stock will make another rally. In my view, Ilan is working in the best interest of shareholders and his own family. After all, his son is afflicted by DMD.

Asides from the sound science and exotic nature of gene therapy, I like Solid Biosciences because I would never underestimate how far a father will go to save his child. Would you go out of your way to save your kids? As a father to a beautiful eleven months girl (Hana), I can relate to Ilan's love for his son. And, that's an intangible factor to Solid Biosciences that the market overlooked.

Accordingly, I went back to reassess IGNITE DMD's protocol. In my view, the new protocol is excellent. The company implemented steroid pretreatment and careful lab monitoring. This way, they can quickly respond in case of an adverse event to protect the patients. That's exactly what Solid Biosciences did for the said boy which is why he is easily recovered. Shifting gears, let's check how other patients are doing. According to the company,

Three patients in the first cohort at a 5E13 vg/kg dose continue to do well and are being followed per the study protocol. Three patients were subsequently dosed in the second cohort at a 2E14 vg/kg dose. The first two of these patients are also doing well and being followed per study protocol.

Viewing the big picture, I believe there is a working solution for Solid Biosciences. An immune reaction is certainly not a break for gene therapy! Specifically, I believe that it's best to reduce SGT-001 dose while increasing the steroid pretreatment dosage. Between two extremes - low dose (little efficacy) and high dose (potential toxicity) - there has to be a sweet spot where excellent efficacy and good tolerability reside.

Looking ahead, I projected that the hold will be removed within six months. Keep in mind that DMD is incurable so SGT-001 might be the best option for these kids in having a life. As such, I believe that the parents are eager to give it a shot. And, the FDA is willing to remove the hold when they thoroughly evaluate the situation and new protocol implementation is in place.

If the hold is removed, it's highly likely that Solid Biosciences will rally again. But this time, the market wants to see strong evidence of efficacy first before they accept the investment risk. Based on my system of analysis, there are 65% (more than favorable) chances of hold removal and a positive data report by year-end. In the worst-case scenario that SGT-001 fails, the company can always re-evaluate and use another vector, i.e. one from the NAV Technology of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Figure 3: Vector delivery for SGT-001 (Source: ScienceDirect)

Though the fundamentals are robust for recovery, it seems to me that the market already gave up on this stock. The market seems to believe that the third strike is out. Now, you need to make your own decision about what you choose to believe. For me, I still have faith in Ilan. I strongly believe that he'll pull through not only for investors but for his son. The fact that the stock is significant down but not out makes its an enticing bet.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your investment. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 2Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on June 30.

Like most young innovators, Solid Biosciences has yet to procure a revenue. You don't have to worry about this because a young company is still brewing its drugs that won't be available to the market for years. As such, they are expected to operate without any sales. What you want to focus on are other meaningful metrics for the time being.

Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) expense tallied at $21.6M compared to $13.6M for the same period last year. I view the 58.8% year over year (YOY) R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plan a tree today to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $26.5M ($0.76 per share) net loss compared to $17.9M ($0.52 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom-line depreciates by 46.2%. I'm not concerned because the company spent more money on R&D; therefore, it's logical that the net earnings are lowered. Now, if Solid Biosciences is a mature company suffering from a widening net loss, I'd be worried.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Solid Biosciences)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern for Solid Biosciences is if the company can remove the hold on IGNITE DMD. The other risk is whether SGT-001 can deliver positive data. We should get an interim trial update in a matter of months. Moreover, I'm concerned that the recombinant vector being employed might not be best.

In the case of a negative clinical binary, it's quite likely that Solid Biosciences will tumble by at least 50% and vice versa. As I view the chances of a positive event to be more than favorable (i.e. 65%), I correspondingly ascribed a 35% risk. Furthermore, Solid might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Solid Biosciences yet I lowered the rating to a four out of five stars. Make no doubt, Solid Biosciences can capture a significant percentage of the $2B DMD market if SGT-001 is allowed to progress. Despite various setbacks, I strongly believe that Solid Biosciences will turn around and thereby performs for shareholders. The tenacity of Ilan to fight for his son will be an intangible yet dominant factor in this battle against DMD. He has the money, power, intelligence, and connection to powerful investors like Perceptive Advisors to make it happen. While the market might believe that Solid Biosciences is as dead as a solid rock, I wouldn't bet on it. But time will tell.

