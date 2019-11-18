Market Volatility Bulletin: Low Cross-Sector Volatility A Major Contributor To Where VIX Sits Today

Diving cross-sector correlations are a significant contributor to collapsing volatility readings at the S&P 500 aggregate level. And the price action has shown this to be the case.

The major indexes are pulling back a bit in Monday morning trade, while spot VIX tries once more for '13'.

CNBC: 10:06AM EST

The sector SPDRs are putting in a reasonably wide range to start weekly trade: energy (XLE) is down 1.25% while utilities (XLU) have increased .75%.

That said, most of the sectors are down about .25% or so. The US 10YR yield ticks in at 1.80%, and spot VIX has edged higher, but has yet to breach into 13-handle territory.

This from a reader in the prior MVB. Dec 15 refers to when the new round of tariffs are due to take effect.

I agree with much of what josephtse shares in the post, but I don't know how much the market is truly speculating about a Warren nomination, much less a Warren presidency. In light of how smooth sailing trading action has been of late, it would seem to me that risk assets are giving the nod to Michael Bloomberg!

GEX is an S&P "gamma" index, which speaks to how much SPX options gamma that dealers have to manage. What dealers are short a lot of gamma, situations can occur where volatility is very low while dealers dynamically hedge their positions. On the other hand, it also creates situations where dealers exacerbate moves in order to remain hedged; these occur when markets have a sudden breakout, or breakdown.

The second point of LONG VIEW deserves real attention. When correlations between sectors fall, aggregate indexes like the S&P can fall well below the volatilities of the respective underlying sectors. The upshot to this is that as long the individual sectors continue to march to the beat of their own drums, the S&P can withstand a fair amount of sector-level commotion without having to stir much.

Bespoke

And on that topic, stir it hasn't! The October cliff-dive in spot VIX, and the VIX complex broadly, was quite impressive. Granted, it occurred quite gradually relative to what a vol spike is capable of. Still, the fact remains that over the last decade, the only period of time that was meaningfully calmer (as measured by the particular metric above) goes back to 2017, as well as the attempted reboot in mid-2018.

Can it last? Well, going back to josephtse's post from earlier, it surely can. Markets don't have to behave by any measure that one might consider "rational" or "reasonable". But, love it or hate it, this is the market we have right now.

Term Structure

ThinkOrSwim: VIX

With all the commentary from the previous segment out of the way, let's focus on where spot VIX is "trading" right now. We're basically at the bottom of the one-year range. In late April, spot briefly hit a low of 11.03.

One can never say too often that exogenous shocks and spikes are always fair play, but it comes to a question of how timeable they are (not very). We have to give thought to the likely range, which is pretty narrow.

To the downside, judging from the Bespoke visual featured earlier, there's not much to prevent spot VIX from drifting into the 10-to-11 region. Vol has earned the right to such figures.

The overall range (ex exogenous shock) for the index appears to me to be around 10.5 (should the SPX behavior remain ultra stoic) through 14.5 to the upside. All that would need to happen for spot to rise would be an uptick in cross-sector volatility... we really don't need to see the underlying sector vols pick up at all.

MarketChameleon.com - UVXY term structure

Meanwhile, I'll call your attention to the fact that the UVXY term structure has widened out a fair bit. We're looking at the "wides" for the year, with brief competition in the late April and late July timeframes. I'll point out that in each of the prior two cases, we got some event risk that quite rapidly pulled the 30D vol measures higher. Meanwhile, increases in longer-dated UVXY contracts were quite mellow.

For those using options in the vol ETPs to trade a view, be sure to incorporate the current term structure into your assessment. And remember, more often than not, vol is cheap for a reason.

