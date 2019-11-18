Chevron: Reports Of The Death Of Shale Oil Are Greatly Exaggerated

The limits to shale growth are not in sight yet.

New pipeline capacity may grow as much as 3 million barrels per day.

Chevron Corp (CVX) is in a race with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to be the first to pump one million barrels per day from the Permian Basin. Chevron produced 455,000 b/d in the third quarter, up 35 percent from the same period in 2018. Big Oil intends to dominate the Permian, as smaller companies deal with declining drilling activities, a challenging price environment, and a reluctant Wall Street unwilling to finance them.

Chevron has also been selling assets in the North Sea, Africa, and Asia and plans to sell another $10 billion worth to concentrate on projects in the Permian. It is using partnerships. Chevron's joint venture with Cimarex Energy (XEC) is well-known. But it also has agreements with Concho Resources (CXO), Devon Energy (DVN), EOG Resources (EOG), and even arch-rivals Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), according to a Reuters report.

Its long-standing relationships provide it with "all of the data, all of the cost information" from wells across the basin. "It's a huge advantage. Huge," according to Jeff Gustavson, who oversees Chevron's Permian operations, as reported by Reuters.

Permian Pipeline Constraints Lifted

When observers look at U.S. and Permian production in 2019, many conclude that it has flat-lined. August is up only a little more than 300,000 b/d from last December.

However, it was well-known that the Permian was dealing with takeaway capacity issues. In August, Cactus II began deliveries in a pipeline with 670,000 b/d operating capacity.

And EPIC pipeline began deliveries on a 400,000 b/d pipeline. Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) said in a statement that these are just the first shipments from more than 3 million B/D of new pipeline capacity being built into the greater Corpus Christi market.

Production in August was 5.121 million barrels per day. If Texas were an OPEC member, it would have the second-highest production level. But unhappily for OPEC, Texas is not going to illegally restrain output in support of their price-fixing scheme.

After stagnating at 12.6 million barrels per day for a number of weeks, the EIA estimated U.S. crude production rose to 12.8 million in the week ending November 8th. It expects the production number to exit the year at 13.11 million. For 2020, it projects production will end the year at 13.4 million.

Conclusions

Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth told CNBC:

The big thing that I think has changed is the shale game has become a scale game, and so people that can do things at large scale and bring the capabilities to bear that a company like Chevron has are the ones that really can take this to the next level."

Matrix Asset Advisors President David Katz said of Chevron, "They've got a game plan. They're executing on the plan."

August was the first month in which the Permian pipeline constraint was lifted. I expect to see an uptrend in Permian production as the new monthly EIA-914 reports are released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.