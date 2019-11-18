McDermott - An Update On Recent Events - Prepare For Bankruptcy

My expectation is for the company to default on the 2024 notes after the end of the current grace period on December 1 and subsequently file for bankruptcy. Given the very high probability of common equityholders getting wiped out, investors should consider exiting existing positions and moving on.

New superpriority loan agreement could end up being converted into debtor-in-possession financing.

Work on the company's new Houston headquarters has reportedly been stopped after McDermott fell behind on $14.2 million in payments to its general contractor.

Long-standing CFO surprisingly resigned, potentially in conjunction with the company having concealed an ongoing SEC investigation from superpriority lenders.

Note:

I have covered McDermott International (MDR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of ailing oil-and-gas engineering and construction company McDermott International are down almost 70% since my last article just a little over three weeks ago.

Photo: Cameron LNG Facility Construction Site at Hackberry, Louisiana - Source: Mitsui & Co.

At that time, I discussed important details of the company's new "Superpriority Credit Agreement" including required milestones for the ongoing sales process of its Lummus Technology division :

by no later than November 1, 2019, the company has to deliver a confidential information memorandum, financial model and transaction structure memorandum in connection with the Lummus Technology sale

by no later than November 27, 2019, McDermott is required to have solicited first round bids

by no later than December 15, 2019, the company shall have delivered an updated business plan report reflecting the first round bids

by no later than December 31, 2019, McDermott is required to come up with a draft purchase agreement "in form and substance satisfactory to the Supermajority Lenders and the Administrative Agents"

by no later than January 31, 2020, the company shall have entered into a firm purchase agreement, again "in form and substance satisfactory to the Supermajority Lenders and the Administrative Agents"

While the new credit agreement provided McDermott with an immediate $650 million liquidity infusion, getting access to further tranches will require the company to exchange at least 95% or $1.235 billion of its 2024 10.625% senior unsecured notes into new payment-in-kind ("PIK") notes, an almost impossible task as the prospect of pocketing ongoing, juicy cash interest payments will almost certainly result in a large number of holdouts.

The 2024 notes have resumed their freefall after the company, alongside an abysmal third quarter earnings report, formally announced having entered into a 30-day grace period with respect to the $69 million interest payment originally due on November 1. Currently, the notes are changing hands below 7% of face value.

Keep in mind that these notes (as well as the company's preferred stock) rank firmly above the common equity in the company's capital structure but this fact is still not reflected in the share price.

With the 2024 bond prices currently indicating a measly $80 million recovery expectation (out of $1.235 billion in original face value) for unsecured noteholders, McDermott's market capitalization still calculates to a whopping $128 million.

Recent events have further increased the likelihood of the company filing for bankruptcy within rather short notice.

On November 5, McDermott surprisingly announced the resignation of its long-standing CFO, Stuart Spence - potentially as a result of the company concealing an SEC investigation into disclosures made related to projected losses associated with the Cameron LNG project until the new superpriority loan agreement was signed:

McDermott didn’t tell investors about the SEC’s investigation until after the ink had dried on the financing deal, believing the probe wouldn’t have a “material adverse effect” on the company and didn’t need to be disclosed, a person familiar with the matter said. But the Houston-based company’s disclosure of the probe last week has aggravated a number of lenders who were unaware of it when they agreed to invest, according to another person familiar.

On November 7, Bloomberg published a story on the new superpriority credit agreement, calling the facility a potential "prelude to a bankruptcy loan". In the article, high-yield analyst Valerie Potenza from Xtract Research outlined further details:

“It looks like a DIP, talks like a DIP, but it’s not a DIP,” she said. (...) The super-senior facility contains DIP-like lender protections, such as a limit on its ability to take on new debt, according to Potenza. If the company were to end up filing for bankruptcy, it’s reasonable to assume that the existing group of lenders would negotiate with the company to provide a restructuring loan, she said. Regardless of McDermott’s fate, the lenders are being well-compensated for taking the risk of lending to the company, which provides services to oil and gas companies. If McDermott succeeds in selling its Lummus Technology unit, the super-senior lenders will receive their par value plus a 3% premium, according to Xtract’s analysis of the credit agreement. In the event of a bankruptcy filing in the next 18 months, McDermott must repay the loan before other payments, even if a Chapter 11 is triggered by insolvency. Those lenders would receive a make-whole premium in the first six months and a 3% premium for the 12 months thereafter, according to Xtract.

On November 8, reports emerged of work on the company's new Houston headquarters having been stopped after McDermott fell behind on $14.2 million in payments due to prime contractor D.E. Harvey Builders.

In sum, these issues do not bode well for the company's already very slim chances to avoid a near-term bankruptcy filing.

Personally, I now expect McDermott to default on the 2024 unsecured notes following the end of the 30-day grace period on December 1 and subsequently file for bankruptcy without the ongoing Lummus Technology sales process being completed.

I fully expect common equityholders to be wiped out entirely with preferred shareholders and unsecured noteholders at elevated risk of suffering the same fate as very much evidenced by current bond prices.

Bottom Line

Recent events haven't exactly increased the odds for McDermott to avoid an in-court restructuring as the company has neither paid noteholders nor its prime contractor for its new headquarters in recent weeks while at the same time aggravating superpriority lenders by concealing an SEC investigation.

In addition, the company's long-standing CFO has resigned.

Given the very high probability of a wipe-out for common equityholders, investors should consider exiting existing positions and moving on. Even a short sale could still yield decent short-term results but many investors might find it hard to stomach the stock's heavy volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.