Buy Etsy To Capture Outsized Returns

When I first started researching (ETSY), I wanted to write an article about Etsy itself, but when investigating, I discovered it would be good to compare it with Shopify. (SHOP) Therefore this article will take a comparable analysis approach to Shopify. I believe Etsy is a better investment then Shopify at the moment and can make outsized returns in the years to come.

Looking at the business

Etsy is an online market place, but is special in the sense that any seller needs to adhere to the handmade and vintage guidelines. So either a product needs to be manufactured or designed by the seller, or the product needs to be at least 20 years old in order to comply with the guidelines. The idea is to target the consumer who is looking for original classic and/or handmade products and wants something different from mega market places like Amazon, Alibaba and Ebay.

Etsy makes money in a couple of ways: Marketplace revenues and Services revenue.

Marketplace revenue is where Etsy charges a 5% transaction fee over the trade amount + shipping fee , as well as € 0,20 per listing . The fees used to be 3% but Etsy increased the price in 2018 to finance "increased investment in the business". Etsy payments, now part of marketplace revenue, charges a fee of 3 to 4,5% of the sale price + shipping to sellers. The majority of sellers that have access to Etsy Payments are required to use the service. Etsy payments is in effect an aggregator of multiple payment options like Paypal, Apple pay etc.

The second category of revenue stream is services and in my opinion, this is where it starts looking like Shopify (SHOP).

Services revenue consists of:

Promoted listings : Works on a cost per click basis. Seller pays a cost per click when a buyer clicks on a promoted listing, similar to how Adwords operates from Google. So the user searches for a specific product and the seller's ad shows up in the search results. In 2018 15.1% of sellers used promoted listing services.

Etsy shipping labels: Etsy offers discounted shipping labels.

Pattern: allows merchants to build custom websites. This service is subscription based and is $ 15 p/month. In 2018, Etsy started allowing sellers to sell items via Pattern that do not have to follow the "handmade and vintage guidelines". This means that they can sell any product they want and therefore compete with Shopify, as that is a holistic provider of online services that help you run a web shop.

Etsy Plus: Is a bundled subscription to sellers offering all the above. In addition, with Etsy Plus more webshop customization tools are present and therefore, like Shopify, it helps merchants run a complete online business.

Shop manager: A dashboard (launched in 2017) that enables sellers to track orders, manage inventory and view metrics and statistics. Again, this is similar to what Shopify offers.

Takeaway

The key takeaway here is that Etsy is not a pure play vintage marketplace, but has branched out to a market place combined with a Shopify type platform, where sellers are provided with all kinds of tools to enhance their business on the whole internet, not only Etsy. This process has started in 2017/2018 and Etsy is on it's way to become a more diversified selling platform , resembling Shopify a bit more. Services revenue was 24% of the business in 2016, and is now 26%.

In Q3, Etsy also introduced ETSY adds, a platform provided by Etsy. Etsy Adds is essentially an advertisement dashboard. A seller can instruct Etsy Adds what their maximum budget is per listing per day and the system routes the best spend based on Etsy promoted listings and Google Shopping. But management stated that they will include advertising options like Facebook and Instagram. Again, this is what Shopify offers webshop owners as well tom increase the exposure of their online business.

The idea is to increase the return on investment by combining various channels other then Etsy' promoted listings only.

Avenues for growth

I personally believe Etsy is well positioned for sustained growth. Even today, only 10% of total retail sales is spend online. Approximately 7 years ago, the online portion was 5%, so in seven years time the total online spend could potentially increase with 50% again. In other words the pie is getting bigger and bigger every day.

As outlined below, Etsy estimates in their 2018 annual report that the total GMS for all the categories and countries in which it is active is $294 billion. Etsy's 2018 GMS is 2% of this amount, so I believe a significant runway remains.

I also think Etsy can actually increase their addressable market even further by becoming more of a Shopify platform. In effect, Etsy will make money on merchandise sold worldwide, and not only via Etsy. As mentioned above, other then making money from the Etsy marketplace, it can make money on Etsy Ads, Pattern, Etsy payments and Etsy Plus. I believe these new product offerings/innovations is a sign that management is not leaning back and solely relying on marketplace revenues. The business is getting more diversified and perhaps more importantly, the Etsy ecosystem becomes more sticky.

Comparable analysis

The markets in which Etsy and Shopify operate are not 100% similar, but I believe they will converge. But then again, ultimately, both of them are exposed to the online shopping market. That's why I wanted to conduct a comparable analysis between the two as viewed below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Etsy has a $5 billion market cap and makes $750 million in revenue. Shopify has a $35 billion market cap with $1.42 billion in revenue but negative Ebitda and Net Income.

Etsy is just a much more efficient organisation, making approximately $ $690,000 revenue per employee while SHOP makes $355,000 revenue per employee.

This is the evidence that SHOP has much more operating costs. It wants to be a one stop shop for every web shop owner and has many IT and customer support staff that increase cost. The idea is to scale up, but I wonder how much Shop will need to scale to turn to consistent positive Ebitda.

If Etsy can continue it's 30% 3y revenue CAGR , it would take them a bit more then 2 years to achieve the same revenue level as Shopify , but with sizable net profits. At the end of that time period, even if you take 75% of SHOP's current valuation (36 billion), because of a lower revenue growth rate, ETSY could be worth 0.75 * 35 billion = 26 billion. That's a 5 bagger for Etsy, which is an interesting prospect.

The reason why Shop has an EV/sales ratio of 23 versus 6 for Etsy is probably because of the immense revenue growth rates they achieved. They've compounded revenue with 63% annually in the last three years. That is impressive.

But I would definitely feel more save with ETSY's TTM Ev/Ebitda multiple of 38, but with Ebitda 3y CAGR of 56%. That means the Ev/Ebitda multiple will come down to the mid twenties next year, which is not expensive for a company growing EBITDA with that rate.

Takeaway

In a nutshell, I believe Etsy has proved consistent annual Ebitda and Revenue growth rates. I think the recent sell of because of a 1% downgrade in adjusted Ebitda margin outlook is absurd and creates a good buying opportunity. The business is diversifying from a pure market place business to a broad partner for web shop owners.

The TAM is just so huge that this company has enough room to scale up. I would definitely prefer to own Etsy versus Shopify due to the multiples we are getting for a unit growth. Long Etsy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.