American Outdoor Brands Corp.: 1 Becomes 2

On Wednesday, November 13th, after market close, American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) shocked the markets by announcing their intention to split the company in the second half of 2020. If you have not done so already, please take a look at the press release here.

The important question here is, "What does this mean for investors?"

Let's start with the overview of the publicly traded firearms space and where AOBC fits.

Focused or Diversified?

Today, investors looking for firearms exposure have generally had 3 choices, Ruger (RGR), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO).

Between the three companies, investors had a choice of investments to suit their style, be it a conservatively managed, unlevered focused firearms manufacturer in Ruger, or a diversified company, Vista Outdoor, that owned a variety of outdoor brands, including a number of noted ammunition manufacturers, and until recent, a noted rifle company.

American Outdoor Brands fell somewhere in between the two.

A number of years ago, AOBC was known and traded as Smith & Wesson, the historic firearms manufacture. Over time, the company acquired a number of tuck in acquisitions and rebranded as the more appropriately named American Outdoor Brands.

While they were diversified, the brands were for the most part centered around the shooting sports. The notable exception being Bubba Blade and BOG. This is vastly different from Vista Outdoor which has numerous brands with very little overlap.

The Pros & Cons of Diversification

American Outdoor Brands was put together on the idea of one diversified company being able to bring a number of benefits for the organization which would also benefit investors.

First and foremost, a diversified company would be able to capitalize on synergies created by more efficient supply and distribution chains. This would work better in a company with a more narrow focus such as American Outdoor Brands than one like Vista Outdoor. While a single retailer may purchase Smith & Wesson firearms, Gemtech suppressors and Caldwell shooting accessories, it is far less likely to purchase Federal ammunition together with Bell helmets.

For this reason American Outdoor Brands has recently completed a unified distribution center, creating a central hub for the company's brands.

Diversification also create opportunities for the company to cross-sell products and expose more customers to the company's other brands, spreading the goodwill built up from one to another.

The company has recently started implementing this concept and was able to successfully bundle their way to products in prior quarters.

An example of this would be the company packaging the very popular Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 rimfire rifle with a Caldwell bi-pod and the company's rifle scope.

Another example of this would be packaging the company's most popular concealed carry pistol with the Crimson Trace laser and a Lockdown pistol case.

For all of these reasons I had in recent past become a fan of the company, especially as management had seemingly adopted a focus on fiscal prudence and the recent acquisitions had been more or less fully integrated.

And NOW the company wants to split up! (at a time when NICS checks are rebounding).

Smith & Wesson Brands & American Outdoor Brands Corp

The board of directors had unanimously approved proceeding with a plan to spin off its outdoor products and accessories business as a tax free stock dividend to its stockholders upon the planned completing in the second half of 2020.

The transaction would create two independent publicly traded companies, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. which would hold the firearms business and American Outdoor Brands which would own the outdoor products and accessories.

Why?

The quote in the press release seems to be very timely, coming at the same time as the Supreme Court was set to consider whether or not to allow competing Remington Outdoors to be sued for liability stemming from the Sandy Hook school shooting.

"There have been significant changes in the political climate as well as the economic, investing, and insurance markets since we embarked upon what we believe have been our very successful diversification efforts. We believe that separating into two independent public companies will allow each company to better align its strategic objectives with its capital allocation priorities. We also believe that this action will give the investment community clearer insight into the value creation potential in each of these independent companies, ultimately driving enhanced stockholder value. From the standpoint of our stockholders, at the time of the spin-off, the AOBC stockholders will own 100% of each company, thereby maintaining their pre-spin interest in both companies, and will thereafter have the ability to make distinct investment decisions tailored to their particular investment profile."

Source: American Outdoor Brands Corp Press Release - Barry M. Monheit, Chairman of the Board.

My Take

I have been quite vocal in the past about synergies and focusing on the firearms space. This is why I have been stating that Vista Outdoor would be a great candidate to spin off the firearms related brands from the general outdoor space.

This is why when on my phone came up with a Seeking Alpha Alert stating "Firearms brand to spin off the firearms business" I initially thought it was Vista Outdoor and the alert was tagged with AOBC as a related company. I did not at all expect that it would be American Outdoor Brands.

Why Am I Surprised?

Without discussing the pros and cons of a focused company, it was rather surprising considering American Outdoor Brands JUST finished building out the unified distribution center.

More than that, the company has started to seriously focus on cross promoting the outdoor products and accessories with the company's firearms brands.

Potential Benefits

As with most things, I can make a point and counterpoint.

While I was initially irked that the guy went on a buying binge acquiring other brands, I was content with the company now seemingly firing on all cylinders and being VERY WELL positioned for the next fear inspired buying binge.

The benefits of a split up were much along the lines of what was stated by management and what I was stating before.

First, the smaller companies would be more focused and empowered to work on their brands. As I stated before, I believe some of the company's brands seemed to receive less focus and resources, despite being iconic and well respected brands. The primary one that came to mind Gemtech. Of course, for American Outdoor Brands, the problem seemed to be far less severe than Vista Outdoor.

Second, I agree with the Board of Directors that there is significantly more risk today to running a firearms manufacturer. By separating the companies, the outdoor brands would not be affected.

Lastly, I believe overall, the shareholders should benefit by spinning off the outdoor brands.

For those that have read my work on the Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF) articles, it would be fairly easily to tell the similarities. While the fund was diversified, it was still being treated by the markets like a closed end fund, trading at a significant discount to NAV.

Yet, the fund owned a significant amount of REITs that were at the time being priced with significant premiums by the markets.

By spinning off the real estate assets into NexPoint Real Estate fund (NXRT), the company was able to unlock value for shareholders on the whole.

I believe the same applies in this situation as traditionally, firearms manufacturers are treated as risky assets and trade at lower price/earnings and price/sales ratios than their "socially acceptable" counterparts, like outdoor sports and retail stocks.

Once diversified and each on their own footing, I believe the company left over with the outdoor sports and shooting accessories brands business should be more welcomed by the markets.

This is partly why I believe the Board of Directors adopted this approach, perhaps pressure from their large institutional investors, namely mutual funds encouraged this action. By splitting up the companies, the institutional investors would be fine investing in the shooting accessories brands without having to have exposure to firearms themselves.

Where From Here?

From the press release we know that the company's current CEO, James Debney will remain with the outdoor sports and firearms accessories unit. I think this would be the place where he can make the largest impact.

The firearms division will be headed by Mark Smith, the current President of AOBC's Manufacturing Services Division.

At the back of my mind, I have questions and perhaps suspicions that in the future, the standalone American Outdoor Brands would be in a good position to acquire additional brands, especially if Vista Outdoor continues to have issues and is forced to sell of its brands.

In the future, we really may have a stand alone Ruger, a stand alone Smith & Wesson, a firearms and outdoor sports behemoth American Outdoor Brands and a standalone Vista Outdoor that is either just ammunition or outdoor sports.

What I do have a question about and we currently do not have an answer to is to which company would maintain the debt currently carried by AOBC.

The company currently has about $165 million in long term liabilities which I believe are largely related to financing the previous acquisitions.

Bottom Line

On one hand, I am quite irked that after years of trying to streamline the company and building out a new distribution center, the company is getting ready to split again.

On the other hand, I should be happy that investors are getting what I have wanted in the first place, right? Two streamlined companies which empower their brands.

As an investor, I also believe that we will be able to choose the company with the risk factors we are more comfortable with, either the political risk of a firearms company OR the risk of meaningful market valuation swings common with small caps and retail consumer brands in general. In either case, I do believe investors will be able to unlock value.

Is it as much value as what is potentially hidden in Vista Outdoor? No, I don't believe so... but one could only wish, right?

In any case, this will surely be an exciting time to follow this stock over the next 12 months and I look forward to asking some questions on the upcoming earnings call!

