NuZee Aims For $12 Million U.S. IPO

NUZE is a tiny firm, and its financial results have been highly variable on a small revenue base.

The firm sells single-serve coffee products in the U.S. and Japan.

NuZee has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

NuZee (OTCQB:NUZE) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $12 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a retailer and provider of branded single-serve nutritional coffee in the U.S. and Japan.

NUZE has produced fluctuating results from a small revenue base and faces significant competition in growing markets.

Company & Technology

Vista, California-based NuZee was founded in 2011 to manufacture and provide single-serve pour-over coffee products in the U.S. and Japan.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO, Treasurer and Director Masateru Higashida.

NuZee markets its products through its own brands NuZee, Coffee Blenders, and Twin Peaks Coffee and provides branded products under brands such as Kraft Heinz’s (NASDAQ:KHC) Gevalia Kaffe and Royal Cup Coffee & Tea brands as well as Copper Cow Coffee, Alumbre Coffee, C&C Hawaii Coffee, Lion Coffee, Idyllwild Coffee and Virgin Islands Coffee.

NuZee’s primary product line is the Barista "high end product line that" management believes includes some of the "best coffee available in a single serve application in the world."

The firm commenced marketing its Twin Peaks products line exclusively on Amazon under the company’s accelerator program that commenced in April 2019.

The firm also has a Pine Ranch product line of tea bag-style coffee that is available in two distinct roasts, a medium roast called “Smooth Blend” and a dark roast called “Bold Blend”.

The firm expects to market Pine Ranch directly to consumers starting in 2020.

Customer Acquisition

The firm’s Barista product line will be distributed through traditional retail channels that do not use “pay for placement” distributors and through co-packaging agreements.

The firm’s Pine Ranch product line is currently marketed at a whole to retailers with plans for direct-to-consumer operations in 2020.

NuZee also distributes samples of its products for marketing purposes.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as the firm has grown its operations, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 234.5% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 204.9% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 119.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.1x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 0.1 Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 -0.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the rising demand for fresh ground coffee pods that provide customers with premium coffee experience as well as other ready-to-drink coffee products.

A growing number of coffee drinkers are willing to purchase single-serve coffee machines "to recreate the coffee shop experience at home," or simply to enjoy the convenience of an easy-to-use single serve product.

There are currently over 25 million single-serve coffee machines in use in the U.S. The report stated that "single-serve brewer household penetration rates in the largest cities in the United States and Western Europe range from approximately 23% to 75%."

Major competitors that provide or are developing single-serve coffee products include:

Eight O'Clock Coffee (TACO.BO)

J. M. Smucker (SJM)

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain (KDP)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

NUZE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven top-line revenue

Variable gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Growing use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,304,566 28.0% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ 1,388,972 -14.7% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 $ 1,628,410 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 380,663 19.2% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ 67,217 -78.3% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 $ 309,178 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 29.18% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 4.84% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 18.99% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (13,287,636) -1018.5% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ (3,617,969) -260.5% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 $ (1,767,476) -108.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (13,436,197) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ (3,577,171) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 $ (1,767,139) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (2,949,569) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ (2,310,756) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2017 $ (1,397,828)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $984,330 in total liabilities (Unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($4.8 million).

IPO Details

NUZE has filed to raise $12 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

The firm’s stock is quoted on the OTCQB, and at the time of the registration statement, management indicated it assumes the IPO share price will be $11.00, though this is subject to change.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Our management will have broad discretion to allocate the net proceeds to us from this offering and investors will be relying on the judgment of our management regarding the application of the proceeds from this offering. We reserve the right to change the use of these proceeds as a result of certain contingencies such as competitive developments, the results of our marketing efforts, acquisition and investment opportunities and other factors. An investor will not have the opportunity to evaluate the economic, financial or other information on which we base our decisions on how to use the proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Commentary

NUZE is attempting to raise capital at a challenging time for companies in U.S. IPO markets.

The firm is very small and its financials have shown a high degree of variability on a low revenue base.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have risen sharply as the firm seeks to increase its revenue.

The market opportunity for single-serve coffee in the U.S. is significant and expected to grow substantially for a variety of reasons, so the company has favorable market dynamics.

The Benchmark Company is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of 6.0% since its IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

NUZE faces significant competition from established brands with long-standing distribution relationships, so management will have quite a challenge knocking out those brands in competitive situations.

When we learn more details about IPO pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.