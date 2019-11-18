Buy Baxter On Bad News

Shares look a few turns undervalued, and I could see fairly quick mean reversion to the $87-92 range.

Shares of Baxter (BAX) plummeted more than 10% on news that the company had uncovered accounting errors, which will likely require that the company restate earnings from previous 2013 to the end of the first half of 2019. Based on the information we have available, it looks like the misstatement was a serious error, and I think the company could restate both earnings and cash flow in the coming quarter.

That being said, Baxter has traditionally been a company that reports heavily adjusted revenue and earnings growth that does not mesh with the underlying GAAP numbers. Discerning investors should already be aware that the company’s non-GAAP adjustments paint a prettier picture than is readily evident in reported numbers.

Nevertheless, the pullback represents an interesting entry point for the medical conglomerate. For a company growing 3-5% annually with an enviable balance sheet, the current valuation of 16x EV/EBITDA looks relatively attractive. Let’s take a look at the company’s SEC troubles and the company’s modest growth businesses, and why I would consider this pullback an opportunity to purchase Baxter at a relatively fair price.

Accounting Issues: Uncertain Materiality But Likely Not Disruptive

Baxter was unable to provide detail into the extent of the accounting issues, but the company did note that it experienced net foreign exchange gains of $8 million, $113 million, $28 million, $50 million, $73 million, and $22 million (1/2 year 2019) annually from 2014 through the first half of 2019.

The gain on intracompany transactions in 2018 was equivalent to roughly 4.8% of operating income (excluding the other operating income line item) while the $50 million gain in 2017 would have translated to 3.9% of operating income. While these figures are not immaterial, even a 100% write-off of this income looks unlikely to materially distort the companies earning profile.

I believe there are a few outcomes of this investigation, and the worst-case scenario is not that bad.

One possible outcome is downright negligence. The company’s foreign currency department may simply not have known that their intracompany transaction policy was not in accordance with GAAP. Given that Baxter is a $40 billion company with strong PwC as its auditor, I find this scenario unlikely. However, if this were the case, I think the likely solution would be a $10-20 million fine, a restatement, and perhaps Baxter would find a new auditor.

The second possible outcome, and I would consider this the most likely, is nefarious behavior from the company’s foreign exchange department. Per my reading of the 8-K, the transactions sound fishy. Per the release:

Baxter recently began an investigation into certain intra-Company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses. These transactions used a foreign exchange rate convention historically applied by the Company that was not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known.

Without question, undertaking transactions once an exchange rate is known seems like it would certainly benefit the transacting party. One would be able to maximize gains and perhaps have transactions occur at a point in time that was best for the company.

Because the company’s balance sheet and other financial statements were audited, I think Baxter received the requisite cash flow from the transactions. In other words, I think the company’s financial statements are accurate, even if the accounting methodology for these transactions were wrong. Regardless, a restatement of cash flow equivalent to the full amounts of these intracompany transactions would not change the way I am evaluating the company.

In this scenario, I would anticipate a larger fine from the SEC as well as a potential shake-up on the management team. This could cause some near-term disruption to the stock price, but I believe Baxter’s businesses are strong enough that a change in senior leadership would be fairly immaterial to the company’s performance.

Overall, from an accounting perspective, I believe the issue is likely limited to 3-5% of operating income, which is not great, but ultimately, it would only slightly reduce my outlook for the company’s valuation.

Baxter’s Businesses are Doing Fine

Baxter is a somewhat funky conglomerate with seven different business units focused mostly on hospital products and hemodialysis products.

Baxter’s 2018 Sales by Business Unit

Source: Baxter 2018 10-K

Interestingly, no segment makes up more than 33% of sales, though the company does not breakout operating income at the business unit level.

Based on the company’s disclosure for revenue by segment and geography, combined with the company’s operating income by geography, it would seem that US-centric businesses like Medication Delivery and Advanced Surgery are the more profitable segments, though this is not explicitly disclosed. Regardless, the company seems likely to be diversified from an operating income perspective as well.

Renal Care – Probably not the Cash Cow

Baxter’s largest segment is Renal Care, which supplies hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis solutions to dialysis centers. Dialysis products act as a way to supplement or replace poorly performing kidneys in patients with end-stage renal disease. Baxter manufactures the products, though I believe the number of consumers in the United States are limited primarily to DaVita (DVA), with rival Fresenius (FMC) fully-integrated and manufacturing its own equipment.

While this is a $3B+ business, I am uncertain how much profitability it drives for the organization. Nevertheless, based on Q3 results and the YTD results provided in the Q2 earnings report, it looks like sales in the business unit are roughly flat, and I suspect management has continued to reduce the business’ cost structure, consistent with the company’s broader initiatives to reduce cost over the past few years.

Medication Delivery – IV Bags and Pumps

Baxter’s second largest business, Medication Delivery, focuses primarily on selling IV fluids (water) and infusion pumps. This business receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, and though sales were down slightly in 2018 and appear to be down slightly in 2019, I like the business structurally.

In the US today, the infusion pump business is mostly a duopoly, with Baxter competing with Becton Dickinson’s (BDX) CareFusion pumps. Infusion pumps are used in hospitals to inject fluids and drugs into patients, and they are a critical part of any hospital’s infrastructure. Baxter updated its product offering in 2018, and I believe this business will be a relatively stable cash cow for the next several years.

Additionally, Baxter supplies hospitals in the United States with IV fluids –essentially the bags of sugar water that hydrate hospital patients. In my view, Baxter is likely the largest supplier in the United States, with the privately held B. Braun a close second and ICU Medical (ICUI) a distant third. Although disruption from the hurricane in Puerto Rico negatively impacted Baxter’s performance in Q4’18 and somewhat early in the year, it looks like the business is completely back on-line, with ICU experiencing significant losses.

Overall, the key products underlying this segment appear to be solid, though growth is not particularly robust. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the manufacturing underlying the fluids business and the difficulty in entering the infusion pump market; I like the fundamentals of this business, which I suspect drives a high contribution margin at Baxter.

Pharmaceuticals – A Niche Player with Nice Assets

Baxter’s third largest business includes generic injectable drugs and inhaled anesthetic gases. Like the IV pump market, just a few players dominate the anesthetic gas market globally, including Baxter and AbbVie (ABBV), and it requires fairly considerable capital investment. In many markets, Baxter and its competitors provide the gas inhalers to hospitals and surgery centers in exchange for gas purchases. I think this creates a nice moat around the anesthesia business, and I do not expect competition in this market to dramatically intensify, given the lack of innovation, maturity, and limited market size.

The rest of Baxter’s pharmaceutical business is less compelling, though the company has some differentiated technology with regards to its premixed drugs and oncology manufacturing assets that allow the firm to produce cytotoxic drugs. Cyclophosphamide, one of the oldest but core chemotherapy agents in the world, continues to be one of Baxter’s key products, with limited competition and a unique manufacturing process. Baxter has warned of this product’s demise for years, but serious competition has yet to manifest itself.

In 2016, the company purchased Claris Pharmaceuticals for roughly $625 million, though Baxter received about $73 million due to a claims settlement with an additional $7 million of an accrued liability released in Q1’18, reducing the net purchase price by roughly $80 million.

Claris contributed $140 million in sales in FY18 per the 10-K, but Claris’ Indian plant appears to be in rough shape from a regulatory perspective. The plant received Form 483 Warning Letters from the FDA shortly before close, and it seems that Baxter has been unable to rectify quality issues; though management consistently messages that Baxter will overcome these quality issues.

In my view, Baxter overpaid for the acquisition at the height of differentiated generic hysteria. For a company of its size, the deal will ultimately be immaterial, but if the company were never able to rectify these quality concerns, I would have some trepidation in saying that management has wisely allocated capital.

Ultimately, this acquisition may have curbed the company’s M&A appetite, but I consider it fairly unimportant. Overall, Baxter has a nice pharmaceutical business with some interesting niche assets.

Clinical Nutrition – Boring but Stable

Among Baxter’s stable of businesses, Clinical Nutrition seldom receives much attention. I believe this is because the business unit focuses on parenteral nutrition, which is a niche therapy that nicely compliments Baxter’s manufacturing capabilities in IVs and pharmaceuticals.

Most research I’ve found on this market suggests that its growing 3-4% a year, with, again, a high level of concentration amongst competitors, with Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, and B. Braun dominating the market globally.

Sales in this business unit have fluctuated between negative 3% to positive 3% over the past few years, and I suspect this is something that shall not change much going forward.

Like Baxter’s other businesses, the key advantages here appear to be limited competition driven by a fairly low global total addressable market (Fresenius Kabi pegs the market at roughly $5-6 billion), high capital investment requirements, and limited innovation, though Fresenius and Baxter have launched some new products recently.

Overall, this is a nice business, with a solid moat that simply lacks much growth.

Advanced Surgery – Another Niche

Advanced Surgery is yet another niche business, with Baxter focused mostly on products that contain intraoperative bleeding. The business grew just 2% in FY17, but growth accelerated to 12% on a fx-neutral basis in FY18 after the company acquired a portfolio of hemostatic agents from Mallinckrodt (MNK) that drove an incremental $52 million of sales. Still, I peg the organic growth rate for the business in the 5-6% range for FY18, and YTD it looks like the business has grown about 10%, which I would consider robust for a mature product portfolio. I suspect the larger portfolio has allowed Baxter to capture some market share against its primary competitor in this segment, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

At risk of sounding like a broken record, I think this business again has a decent moat by playing in a niche, smaller market, possessing unique manufacturing capabilities with limited innovation. I doubt double-digit growth will last long with the existing portfolio, but I would consider low-to-mid single digit growth in this segment satisfactory.

Acute and Other – Collectively $1 billion; Not a Huge Focus

Baxter’s Acute Therapies business unit is relatively small with sales around $500 million in FY18. The focus of the business unit is on Baxter’s continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), which is a system to treat acute kidney injuries, and I suspect highly complimentary to the larger Renal business, but with more of a hospital focus.

The business has grown relatively well in recent years, with sales up 6% in FY17 and 11% in FY18 on a fx-neutral basis. I don’t have much of a view on this business, though because of how similar it appears to be Renal, I assume the company benefits from manufacturing scale and capital intensity.

Baxter’s “Other” businesses sounds a lot like a contract manufacturing organization. It sounds like Baxter must use the excess capacity at its existing plants to manufacture products for other pharmaceutical players. Historically, CMOs have not been a great business, but I suspect it helps absorb overhead for the broader Baxter Pharmaceutical business.

Capital Allocation – A Question Mark

As long-time readers will know, capital allocation is one of my most important criteria in evaluating a company. I love management teams that have a strong understanding of intrinsic value of their company’s stock, and management that makes logical capex and M&A decisions, even if the decisions ultimately don’t pan out.

Per Baxter’s 10-K, the team has laid out their capital allocation philosophy:

Maintaining Disciplined and Balanced Capital Allocation Baxter’s capital allocation strategies include the following:

reinvest in the business, by funding opportunities that are positioned to deliver sustainable growth, support the company’s innovation efforts and improve margin performance;

return capital to stockholders through dividends, to meaningfully increase with earnings growth;

share repurchases; and

identify and pursue accretive M&A opportunities

Source: Baxter 2018 10-K

Logically, the framework makes sense. I also prefer company’s invest in organic growth, though I don’t love the idea of increasing dividends to drive returns of capital to shareholders. I always prefer the tax efficiency of buybacks, I tend to find dividends immaterial to my investing decisions, save for areas like REITs where the tax liability is simply transferred from the company to unitholders.

Operating cash flow has increased substantially since 2016, growing form $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion. Most of the improvement has been driven by improved operating margins from cost reductions, though Baxter has also nicely reduced working capital requirements. With loads of cash flow, let’s look at the company’s investing track record across key areas.

Capital Expenditures

Capex at Baxter has been reduced from $900 million in 2015 to $681 million in FY18, with some fluctuations year-to-year. I believe capital-spending governance under CEO Joe Almeida appears to be more disciplined, though the company still seems to spend quite a bit to increase capacity or production capabilities in PD and IV solutions.

Overall, capex is tough to grade as an outsider, but I think Baxter is probably doing fine in this regard.

Dividends

Baxter reset its dividend policy after its spinoff of Baxalta in 2015, providing investors with dividends of $0.505 per share in FY16. Management has held up its promise, increasing the dividend by $0.105 per share in FY17, $0.12 per share in FY18, and XYZ in FY19.

Again, my view on dividends is relatively negative, due to capital flexibility and tax inefficiency. Baxter’s dividend does not consume a huge amount of operating cash flow, but I would prefer the company not increase the dividend materially in the future.

Repurchases

Management did not spend much on repurchases in FY16 or FY17, buying back about $856 million worth and retiring 15.5 million shares, retiring about 3% of the float. Management spent 93% more on buybacks from FY16 to FY17, paying an average price that was about 32% higher. This doesn’t necessarily demonstrate a great command of intrinsic value.

The magnitude only increased from FY17 to FY18, with Baxter buying back a whopping 35.8 million shares for $2.5 billion at an average price that was about 12% higher. Again, this may not have been ideal mastery; however, management certainly paid quite a nice price relative to today’s current price of ~$80, so I believe the repurchases were ultimately a nice way to create value.

In total, management bought back close to 9% of the float over the past three years, and while the cadence was not ideal, the stock’s current price would suggest management at the very least underpaid for the stock, though we have not seen the team necessarily demonstrate mastery of its intrinsic value.

M&A

This is the one area that has been rather unimpressive from Baxter under the current regime. As I mentioned earlier, the company acquired India-based Claris Injectables, which immediately received a 483 warning letter that has yet to be corrected. Management has long spoken about pursuing accretive M&A, changing its business development team, and looking for deals, but we have yet to see much in the form of action.

The company has done ok with regards to small product acquisitions. Baxter acquired a hemostatic agent portfolio from Mallinckrodt for $163 million plus contingent milestones. Recothrom is certainly a well-regarded product, and it looks like Baxter paid less than 4x sales for it; which I assume would equate to less than 10x earnings given Baxter’s existing sales force.

More recently, Baxter acquired Cheetah Medical for $190 million upfront and $40 million in potential milestones. Cheetah Medical’s fluid monitoring product has a questionable market fit, in my view, based on the current standard for care for fluid management protocols. I’m simply not convinced that the Cheetah is a product that physicians need. If it were a vital monitoring product, I would expect a market leader in monitoring like Masimo (MASI) to be the acquiring party. This deal may ultimately be immaterial, but I am nevertheless not impressed.

Overall, Baxter looks ok as an overreaction trade

After reviewing the company and its possible SEC violation, I think Baxter looks like an attractive mean reversion trade candidate. The stock has already started to recover slightly, and I believe shares could return to the $87-92 range.

Although I think the company has a fairly average management team, the company generates tons of cash, executed a successful cost reduction program, and has a nice collection of niche businesses with strong competitive advantages. I expect the company to continue to generate strong free cash flow that it largely returns to shareholders. I expect little wizardry from the management team, but as long as the balance sheet remains strong and the company doesn’t do any big

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.