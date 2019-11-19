Boeing: Possible Opportunistic Short-Term Gains With Long-Term Fallback

An investor who bought Boeing shares prior to end of Q1 2017, and held to the present, is showing cumulative yearly returns of up to 30% and higher.

Any investor who bought Boeing shares prior to end of October 2017, and held to the present, is still showing returns of at least 20% per year.

The Boeing Company: Investment Thesis

A couple of weeks back on Analysts' Corner, with the Boeing (BA) share price at $351.09, I wrote,

It is becoming increasingly certain the 737 MAX will return to service late this year or early next year. Buying at the current share price provides the potential for significant short-term gains as more positive sentiment drives the share price up. For investors prepared to buy and hold for two or more years, based on historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus estimates, returns in the high teens are indicated. The potential for significant short-term gain is there, but with possibly a high measure of uncertainty. The longer-term potential has a much higher degree of certainty and a valuable fallback if short-term expectations are not met. I develop my thesis in detail below.

Since that time, the Boeing share price has increased to $371.68 at close on Friday Nov. 5, 2019, and press releases (see here) confirm the likelihood of a return to service for the 737 MAX late in the first quarter of 2020. My bullish sentiment toward Boeing remains the same, though a little more muted at the higher current share price.

About The Boeing Company

Source: The Boeing Company

Excerpted from The Boeing Company FY-18 10-K report,

The Boeing Company, … is one of the world’s major aerospace firms. We are organized based on the products and services we offer. We operate in four reportable segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA); Defense; Space & Security (BDS); Global Services (BGS); and Boeing Capital (BCC) Commercial Airplanes Segment… develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide This family of commercial jet aircraft in production includes the 737 narrow-body model and the 747, 767, 777 and 787 wide-body models. Development continues on certain 737 MAX derivatives and the 777X program. Defense, Space & Security Segment… is engaged in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift, including rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and commercial derivative aircraft, including anti-submarine and tanker aircraft. In addition, this segment is engaged in the research, development, production and modification of the following products and related services: strategic defense and intelligence systems, including strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites and space exploration….In addition, this segment's products include space and missile systems including: Government and commercial satellites, the International Space Station, Commercial Crew, missile defense and weapons programs, and Joint Direct Attack Munition, as well as the United Launch Alliance joint venture. Global Services Segment This segment provides services to our commercial and defense customers worldwide. BGS sustains aerospace platforms and systems with a full spectrum of products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services. Boeing Capital Segment BCC seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. BCC’s portfolio consists of equipment under operating leases, finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease and investments. Intellectual Property We own numerous patents and have licenses for the use of patents owned by others, which relate to our products and their manufacture. In addition to owning a large portfolio of intellectual property, we also license intellectual property to and from third parties.

737 MAX Issues According To Boeing

Excerpts from the Boeing Q3 2019 earnings call,

Let me walk you through the latest developments regarding the 737 MAX on the next slide. Our priority remains supporting the safe return to service of the MAX and assisting our airline customers and operators through this difficult time. We are working daily with the FAA and global regulators on the process they have laid out for certifying the 737 MAX software and training updates and ungrounding the global fleet.... As we have shared, we completed the MCAS software update earlier this year which addresses concerns found following the two MAX accidents and provides three additional layers of protection to prevent accidents like these from ever happening again. To date we have conducted more than 800 tests and production flights totaling more than 1,500 hours with the updated software which incorporates feedback from across global regulators and MAX operators. We are making steady progress on the second software update announced in June for additional flight control computer redundancy to eliminate the possibility of even extremely unlikely risks that are unrelated to the accidents. In the upcoming days, Boeing will complete additional testing of this software update and conduct multiple simulator evaluations and reviews leading up to a certification flight with the FAA onboard. Looking forward, we target regulatory approval for the 737 MAX return to service to begin this quarter. As we've said before, however, it's the FAA and other regulatory authorities who will ultimately determine the timing and conditions of return to service in each relevant jurisdiction. This may include a phased approach and timing may vary by jurisdiction.

737 MAX Issues According To Southwest Airlines

The following are excerpts from the Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3-2019 earnings call, which provide a little more color on the possible date/s for return of the 737 MAX to service:

We told you last quarter, we were going to adjust to the MAX and operate a great airline and our people did just that. Our customer feedback reflects that.... We also told you, we would adjust for the MAX and produced satisfactory financial results and I think we under promised. These results are stellar, strong revenues, better cost performance, record earnings, EPS was up 13.9% and even without the $31 million tax benefit EPS would have been up over 9%. And of course, our EPS would have been up over 43% were it not for the MAX grounding....I want to talk about what's next. In addition to continuing to run a superb airline operation and deliver solid financial results, we want to do a couple of things. We want to conclude our discussions with the Boeing Company regarding compensation for the MAX-related damages...And secondly, we want to safely and methodically return the MAX to service... working with Boeing we've assumed an ungrounding date of around mid-December and that translates to a MAX in-service date for us of February the 8th in terms of our flight schedule...still not highly confident about mid-December... that results in less peak flying than we would otherwise like, because we didn't have enough airplanes and it translates into more non-peak flying than we would like... Bookings look pretty darn good for the fourth quarter and we're more bullish that RASM will be up during the quarter and we've provided that guidance and maybe as much as 2%. ...And obviously, looking forward to having the MAX back so we can restore a lot of depth that is currently missing in a lot of our markets.

News on 737MAX Return In Europe

From SA News Nov. 4 2019,

Boeing's (BA +1.7%) 737 MAX airliner likely will return to service in Europe in Q1 2020, says the head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. While the EASE expects to give its approval in January, preparations by national authorities and airlines may delay the resumption of commercial flights by as much as another two months, executive director Patrick Ky says.

While that's positive news, the following excerpt from the same news item causes me to wonder where the bar is set for "aceing" crucial safety tests:

Separately, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crewed vehicle "aced" a crucial safety test this morning in the New Mexico desert. While one of three main parachutes failed to deploy during the capsule's descent, Boeing officials say the spacecraft was designed to land safely with just two and that the abort system met the requirements for a successful test.

If one main parachute can fail to deploy, I wonder at the "risk and consequence" of a second main parachute failing to deploy - shades of MACS?

Boeing: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Boeing shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Boeing: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Boeing were positive for eight of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return for the most recent investments were negative (1.5)% for investor H and positive 5.3% for investor G. For the other seven investors, who invested prior to Q4 2017, the returns range from 20.4% to 37.7% per year. These rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 15, 2019. Longer-term investors in Boeing are still doing remarkably well despite the fall in share price following the 737 MAX groundings.

Boeing: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

I will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. I also will undertake this detail where I believe analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and I believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before I get into that level of detail, I'm able to use my high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Boeing: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Boeing providing an overall value grade of "D" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Boeing as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might also not be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated. This is particularly so for Boeing where analysts are obviously making estimates in a very uncertain environment. It's not surprising to see the wide variations between high, low and consensus estimates reflected in Fig. 2 above.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Boeing. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The EPS estimates for 2019 reflect the impact of the 737 MAX grounding. Boeing began provisioning for the cost effects in its 8-K filing dated 27 July, 2019, "

Boeing will record an after-tax charge of $4.9 billion1 ($8.74 per share) in connection with an estimate of potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays. This charge will result in a $5.6 billion reduction of revenue and pre-tax earnings in the quarter.

Analysts' consensus estimate for FY 2020 EPS of $21.16 is ~32% higher than FY-2018 EPS of $16.03. The hit from 737MAX is assumed to be all provided for in the FY 2019 results. This story of continuing growth in EPS is reflected in the consensus estimates for EPS for 2021 to 2023. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying very much on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Boeing: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Boeing at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Boeing Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of ~3% to 10% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 17.85 for years 2020 to 2023. The P/E of 17.85 is based on the sector median for adjusted non-GAAP EPS per Figure 1 above.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates for nil increase in FY 2020 followed by ~15% per year increase occurring in the first quarter of each year 2021 to 2023, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Boeing's stock went ex-dividend on Nov. 7, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~2.0% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is assumed to be at the current sector median level of 17.85.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Boeing: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. Or they may have become cheap because the market has overreacted to an adverse event.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try testing potential returns for Boeing at more favorable P/E ratios than those assumed in TABLE 2 above.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Boeing Projected Rates Of Return At Historical P/E Ratios

Comments on Table 3 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 3 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 3 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $371.68 but with the assumption the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 will gradually increase to 24.06 by FY 2023. The 24.06 is based on the historical median P/E ratio for BA as per Fig. 3 above. For the consensus case, the higher (than TABLE 2) multiple results in projected rates of return of ~4% for FY2020, and ~12% to 18% for FY 2021 to FY2023. The high case shows returns of ~28% for FY2020, and ~20% per year for FY 2021 to FY 2023.. The low (worst) case shows negative return for FY 2020 , but turns positive in the range of ~5% to 15% for FY 2021 to FY2023. On that basis, Boeing presents quite well for an investor with a two-year plus horizon.

Boeing: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Boeing going out four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Boeing, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of well-covered stocks such as Boeing. I do note however for FY 2020 there are widely differing EPS estimates from analysts, ranging from a low of $14.84 to a high of $27.49.

Boeing: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Boeing is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have mostly earned good returns over the last four to five years, depending on how long they have held the stock. Buying at the current share price of $371.68 could provide high single digit to low double-digit returns, at a P/E ratio around the sector median of 17.85. But given the much higher historical P/E ratios for Boeing, I would expect to see P/E ratios progressively return to ~24.0 level in due course, following the return of the 737 MAX to service. Of course with the FY 2019 results distorted by charges related to the MAX, P/E ratios are currently meaningless. As expectations of a return to service of the MAX grow I expect sentiment will quickly drive the share price up, allowing for possible short-term gains at current share price. If that expectation is not met, then I still see, as a fall back, solid returns in the high teens for holding in the longer term.

