Northwest Bancshares Appears Expensive

Quarterly dividends are expected to be increased again next year to $0.19 per share, implying dividend yield of 4.49%.

Northwest Bancshares' (NWBI) earnings is expected to dip slightly in 2020 mainly due to net interest margin compression. Loan growth is expected to offset some of the negative impact of lower margin. Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I expect NWBI to maintain its tradition of increasing dividends every year.

Loan Growth to Slow to 4% in 2020

NWBI focuses on residential mortgage and commercial real estate loans in Pennsylvania, Western New York, and eastern Ohio. Consequently, NWBI's loan growth is largely dependent on the strength of the housing market and business sentiment in these regions. Pennsylvania is particularly important due to NWBI's concentration in that state.

The following chart shows that house prices in Pennsylvania have not increased by as much as the national average. This implies that NWBI's market is relatively weak with lower demand. Going forward this weakness is likely to keep loan growth low.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the GDP growth of Pennsylvania was recorded at only 1.7% in 2Q2019, which is below the national average of 2.0%. The low economic growth will dampen business confidence going forward, and discourage businesses from making investment plans for the future.

Based on the above factors, I'm expecting NWBI's loan growth to slow to 4.1% year over year in 2020.

High Interest Rate Sensitivity to Pressurize NIM

NWBI's net interest margin, NIM, is highly sensitive to interest rates. According to the results of a simulation on interest rate sensitivity conducted by the management, a 100bps downward shift in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 4.9% during a one-year period. The following table, taken from the latest 10-Q filing, shows the results of the simulation.

I'm not expecting a further rate cut after the 75bps decline in Fed funds rate as de-escalation in trade tensions will make further monetary easing unnecessary. Moreover, I believe the Fed will want to pause and evaluate the impact of its three cuts this year before deciding on future course of interest rates.

Based on my interest rate assumption and management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting NWBI's NIM to decrease by 8bps in 4QFY19 and 5bps in 1QFY20. For full year 2020 I'm expecting NIM to be 20bps below the 2019 average, as shown in the table below.

Earnings to Dip by 2%

Partly due to the expected decline in NIM, I'm expecting earnings to decrease in 2020 compared to 2019. A natural growth in non-interest expense, of 1.3% is expected to exacerbate the earnings decline. As a result, I'm expecting NWBI's earnings to decline by 1.8% to $1.03 per share, as shown in the table below.

Quarterly Dividends Likely to be Increased by $0.01 per Share

I expect NWBI to continue its tradition of increasing quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share every year. Therefore, I'm expecting NWBI to pay $0.19 per share every quarter in 2020, leading to full year dividend of $0.76 and dividend yield of 4.49%. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 74% in 2020, which is higher than peers but lower than NWBI's 5-year historical average. Due to the below average payout ratio I believe there is very little threat of dividend cut. Moreover, NWBI had Tier I capital ratio of 14.77% at the end of September 2019, which was comfortably above the minimum capital adequacy requirement of 8.50%. The comfortable capital position will ease any threats of dividend curtailment.

Targeting December 2020 Price of $16.0

I'm using NWBI's historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value the company. NWBI has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.24 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $12.9 gives a target price of $16.0 for December 2020. This target implies a price downside of 5.5% from NWBI's November 14 closing price, as shown in the shaded column of the table below. The table also shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Rating

As the target price implies potential for slight capital depreciation, I'm adopting a neutral rating on NWBI. My previous stance on the stock was also neutral. An attractive entry point for the stock is $14.54, calculated as 10% below the target price. I recommend buying the stock at or below the entry point.

