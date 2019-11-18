Hermitage Offshore: Scorpio Purchases Shares At The Open Market, Driving Near-Term Momentum Trade

Hermitage Offshore (PSV) has recently reported its third-quarter results. The company's shares have been in a steady decline mode ever since Hermitage Offshore reported that the company's creditors demanded an additional $15 million equity raise at the beginning of June. The major downside trend in the company's shares was finally interrupted by a material one-day rally - as it turned out, Scorpio Services Holding Limited, a related party, purchased 509,783 common shares at the price of $0.89 at the open market. Is the situation getting more interesting again? Let's first look at Q3 2019 results.

The company reported revenue of $11.75 million and a net loss of $5.6 million, down from revenue of $12.7 million and a net loss of $4 million in the second quarter. This is not surprising in the light of results that we have seen from peers like Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) (here) and Tidewater (TDW) (here). The company finished the quarter with $7.2 million of cash on the balance sheet and $141.9 million of current debt. Obviously, the company with a quarterly revenue of less than $12 million cannot deal with nearly $142 million of current debt, so Hermitage Offshore continues its negotiations with creditors that will allow it to push debt maturities to the right.

Source: Hermitage Offshore 3Q 2019 report

Here's the current situation on the debt front. The company has covenant waivers for the initial credit facility up to January 31, 2020. Hermitage Offshore will have to raise an additional $15 million of equity before this date to get a new $132.9 million term loan facility with a maturity of December 6, 2023. This new facility will bear interest at LIBOR plus 3.50% and will be repayable in semi-annual installments of $7.5 million starting in December 2021 with a balloon payment due at December 6, 2023. The company's current financial situation does not allow for such repayments (if the company had to deal with such terms right now, it would have to allocate about 30% of its revenue just for such semi-annual repayments, without taking interest payments into account) so the market situation needs to improve materially for the whole scheme to be viable.

The $9 million DVB facility provides DVB with a right (but not an obligation) to unwind the acquisition of the AHTS (anchor-handling tug supply) vessels if the $15 million of additional equity were not raised by October 31, 2019. This deadline has been extended to November 22, 2019, with a potential to extend the deadline to November 30, 2019.

Following the sale of 2,356,108 shares under the equity line of credit at a price of $1.06107 per share, the company has 22,518,206 common shares outstanding. As I write these words, the price of Hermitage Offshore shares is changing fast due to a speculative upside move. However, if we assume an offering price of $1.30, the potential for dilution under the $15 million equity raise requirement is 11.5 million shares.

In my opinion, the purchase of shares at the open market by Scorpio signals its desire to raise the price of the company's shares before it sells the shares under the $15 million equity raise requirement. This move will likely attract more speculative players in the short term. Fundamentally, the company's position is not changing in a positive way since Hermitage Offshore enters the seasonally weak quarters (it's winter in the North Sea where the company's PSVs (platform supply vessels) operate). In fact, the third-quarter report stated that the average effective dayrates for the fourth quarter were $9,500 for 83% of available days, down from $11,013 per day with a utilization rate of 91.4% in the third quarter.

Right now, Hermitage Offshore is making a speculative move based on Scorpio's recent purchase of shares at the open market and a hope that Scorpio will buy more, trying to push shares higher ahead of the equity raise and increasing its stake. It's important to keep in mind that this move was not caused by any material change in the underlying fundamentals. Thus, it's a pure technical play - watch the tape and keep your stops tight if you are participating in this trade.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.