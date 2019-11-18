Perion Network Earnings Look Like A Split Decision

At this point, the debate over adtech and search provider Perion Network (PERI) really comes down to whether this is a "different" Perion. PERI stock looks cheap: FY19 guidance suggests EV/EBITDA below 4x and a P/E around 6x backing out net cash. But PERI has been cheap, and even this cheap, for years, and quite often wound up getting even cheaper.

And there have been reasons for that low valuation over the years. The Search business developed a reputation for questionable tactics, which led former partner Google (a unit of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)) to crack down on Perion and its entire industry. The industry and the business do seem cleaned up, but revenue fell for years as a consequence. Even going forward and with a new partner in Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, Perion still faces a seemingly significant risk: as detailed in the 20-F, the Search business has minimal exposure to mobile usage and still pushes its Bing queries through downloaded applications at a time of growing cloud adoption.

As a result, there's a case that Search simply should receive a low multiple, as it has for most of this decade. (PERI traded for a single-digit multiple before the Google policy changes, and even that valuation proved far too optimistic.) The risks to that business aside, Perion historically has foregone capital returns for M&A — and its two major deals both flopped. The reverse merger with Conduit in 2014 was a disaster: PERI stock lost 89% of its value in the three years after the deal closed. The late 2015 acquisition of adtech firm Undertone gave some brief respite to the stock, but it too hasn't worked out. Revenue and profits have steadily declined, and Perion took an $85 million impairment charge in 2017.

From this perspective, PERI looks like a classic value trap, particularly with Undertone continuing to struggle so far in 2019. But the bull case for PERI, which has rallied nicely to $5+ from $3 as recently as early in July, is that the value trap argument is too backwards-looking. This is a different Perion. Operations and cash flow have improved notably under new CEO Doron Gerstel. The balance sheet is fixed. In the last two quarters, the Search business not only has returned to growth, but to torrid growth, and with a more sustainable, higher-quality model. Undertone can be turned around if Gerstel applies the same effort to the adtech business as he has to Search.

Third quarter earnings from Perion, and the Q3 conference call, seem to support both sides of the debate. News regarding the Search segment was hugely positive for reasons that go beyond a big jump in revenue. Cash flow continues to impress, which helps valuation.

On the other hand, however, my skepticism toward the advertising business only strengthened after the quarter. And Gerstel reiterated a desire for more M&A, which seems like a concern and a common problem in the small-cap value category. Net/net, I see the quarter as modestly positive for PERI — but not positive enough to see the stock as compelling, even as cheap as it appears to be on paper.

Search An Obvious Plus

source: Perion Q3 investor presentation

The Search business clearly has hit an inflection point. In Q3, revenue increased 43% year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter. Commentary surrounding the growth remains somewhat thin, but Perion CFO Maoz Sigron said on the Q3 call that new publishers, higher searches, and higher RPMs (revenue per thousand impressions) all contributed. It would seem likely given the sharp jump last quarter that publisher count is a key factor (the other factors probably couldn't drive such a quick and steep rise), but the increase in searches and pricing at the least suggest that Perion is driving higher-quality queries than it did in the past.

But what might be more interesting than the fundamental performance was the commentary from Gerstel on the call. The CEO historically hasn't given much color on the Search business; most of the commentary has focused on the continuing turnaround attempts on the adtech side of the business. Gerstel disclosed two pieces of information on this call, however, that should change the perception of the business.

First, Gerstel disclosed that just 2% of Search revenue is left from that which existed in 2014, when Conduit and Perion merged. To some extent, that isn't necessarily surprising. Many of the publishers with whom Perion was working were squeezed out by policy changes at Google and Bing. That was a key reason why Perion's Search revenue declined by 60% between 2014 and 2018.

Even excluding those losses, however, Perion still has turned over ~95% of its Search revenue. That suggests that the "same old Perion" attitude skeptics (myself included) have had of late might be too negative. It provides another piece of evidence that the existing base, and the existing growth, might be more solid than it was in 2014 or 2011. And it implies that the long-held worry about Search — that the company is always just a partner decision away from a big decline in revenue — has been minimized.

So does the second disclosure: that Microsoft and Perion are working together on a co-developed application. That, too, changes the perception of Perion's business model. Microsoft isn't just tolerating some grey area activity or lower-quality traffic in a bid to take share from Google. Gerstel in fact said the development "has to do with consumer safety" and a "secure browser".

That Microsoft would even consider such a partnership goes against the reputation Perion and its CodeFuel unit had acquired over the years. And it suggests that reputation may no longer be accurate. The sense with Search for years, or at least the argument made by bears (and short sellers in years past), was that the business was at ever-present risk of being decimated at any given moment. It needed Google, and then Microsoft, exponentially more than those giants needed it. Neither tech company was going to trade any real level of user discontent to garner a few more searches. But if the Perion-Microsoft relationship truly is approaching the level of an actual 'partnership' (obviously not in size, but in respect), then that imminent risk seems much less, and the valuation applied Search revenue and profits should in turn rise.

To be sure, there are other risks. Again, desktop reliance is a concern. Gross margins in the segment almost certainly have weakened, given that customer acquisition costs plus media buys are deleveraging (by ~200 bps in Q3 on a year-over-year basis) while Gerstel touts higher gross margins on the adtech side. Comparisons get more difficult starting in Q4. If Perion brought on a wave of new publishers at the end of Q1 and/or the beginning of Q2, as appears likely, it's not certain that new publisher growth will benefit results beyond next year's Q1.

But if Search is a viable business that can even keep profits reasonably stable, it doesn't get that difficult on paper to make the case that it can support the enterprise value here, with the adtech business available 'for free' or something close (depending on margin assumptions).

Balance Sheet Another Plus

In the meantime, Search (as it always has) is printing cash:

source: Perion Q3 investor presentation

The gross cash balance is over $50 million, and net cash above $33 million. In fact, at Friday's close of $5.15, Perion now has an enterprise value of just $105 million. EV/EBITDA is 3.9x at the high end of the company's full-year guidance (to which the company pointed investors after Q3), down from a mid-4x level just two months ago at a roughly similar price.

Another $8 million in convertible debt should be off the books soon, further reducing interest expense. And with the higher cash balance and raised EBITDA guidance, investors can argue that the search business alone can support the valuation. Assuming segment margins are the same as those of the consolidated business (roughly 11% based on guidance), PERI might be trading at something like 6x Search EBITDA. Even that could be conservative: it's possible (and perhaps likely) search margins are better than the company as a whole, given higher headcount and expense at Undertone this year that is pressured the consolidated figure.

What Q3 does for PERI, even to a skeptic like myself, is seem to support a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" type of bull case. Even assuming Search revenue slows going forward thanks to tougher comparisons and (maybe) lapping new publisher onboarding, the cash on the balance sheet and a Search multiple that incorporates that deceleration still seems to suggest fair value in the $5 range at worst. And even if Search reverses, or the news going forward isn't quite as positive as the last two quarters suggest, there's going to be more cash on the balance sheet coming before that shift hits. To put it another way, even investors who believed that PERI was cheap for a reason have to wonder if it should be this cheap at this point.

Advertising a Big Negative

I wrote in September that I thought part of PERI's big run from $3 in July to $7 in mid-August came from investors seeing the stock as a potential value play in the adtech space. The dominance of Google and Facebook (FB) in online advertising has shown some cracks, and independent adtech players finally have found some daylight and some consistent growth. Torrid gains in the likes of the Rubicon Project (RUBI) and The Trade Desk (TTD) drew in buyers to the segment, and some of those buyers, I argued, incorrectly saw PERI as a 'cheap' play on that market.

As the contentious comment section in that article shows, many readers disagreed. But it's worth noting that PERI has pulled back from those highs along with both RUBI and TTD. There have been other factors at play, particularly after the stunning second quarter growth from Search, but I still believe adtech sector strength was a catalyst to the July run, if certainly not the only catalyst.

That case makes more sense given that PERI dropped 10% after what looked like a strong Q3 report. Consolidated numbers were ahead of expectations and search impressed, but the advertising segment disappointed in a way that significantly impacts the outlook for the segment. (Here, too, I'll wager bulls disagree.)

Segment revenue doesn't look that bad, declining 18% year-over-year. But the performance is more concerning than even that figure suggests. In 2018, ad revenues were pressured by a lack of supply for high-quality ad placements. Management didn't specify the impact in last year's Q3, but it was $2-3 million in Q2 2018 and $5-7 million in 2018. Simply lapping the supply problems, which were resolved as of Q1, should have driven 10 points (~$2.6 million) of year-over-year growth in Q3 2019. Yet even with that tailwind, revenues continue to head in the wrong direction.

The results also clearly were disappointing relative to Perion's own expectations. After Q2, Gerstel had guided for a significant ramp in the second half to over $57 million in revenue from $40 million in the first half. Yet ad revenue increased just $0.3 million (~1.5%) sequentially, and that guidance almost certainly will be missed unless the company can get the business back to ~flat growth in Q4, a bogey Perion hasn't been able to hit for essentially the entire time it's owned Undertone.

It certainly didn't sound on the Q3 call like Gerstel believes that kind of quarter is on the way. He did say in his prepared remarks that he was "confident" that Undertone was in the same spot Search was a few quarters ago, and "nearing a major inflection point". But when asked by an analyst about the guidance for the second half, the CEO admitted that "this process of educating the market [ie, customers, not investors] on this new concept is taking longer than we anticipated."

That's a concerning problem. Undertone is not a particularly large player at this point, with 2019 revenue likely to come in well under $100 million. Gerstel may well be right that the company's solution is better and worth the higher cost — but in small-cap tech, that alone isn't enough. Perion also replaced former Undertone head Mike Pallad with board member Daniel Aks, a move that further suggests results are disappointing.

To be sure, all hope is not lost. Perion is taking up its launch of a new product in next year's first half. The Olympics and U.S. elections both could drive demand next year. But I'm personally skeptical the launch moves the needle, or fixes the long-running problem with Undertone. When a subscale company needs to "educate" its customers simply to reverse revenue declines, that usually doesn't work out well. Perion's solution may be better, but it's already apparently having a very difficult time convincing advertisers to pay up for it. Gerstel may be optimistic toward 2020 — but he was too optimistic toward the second half, and that matters when considering the outlook beyond Q4.

M&A Another Negative

Gerstel was asked in the Q&A if Perion was considering a share repurchase, and the answer clearly is 'no':

And I can tell you that personally, management is looking for acquisition opportunities because we definitely want to accelerate market adoption of what we're selling. We truly believe that there are great opportunities out there to enhance our product offering. And that's our intention.

It's possible that Perion actually can't execute a buyback or initiate a dividend at this point. Past executives on the Q1 2016 call discussed an Israeli law that prohibits shareholder returns while retained earnings are negative. Perion's retained earnings still are sharply in the red; the 2016 discussion mentioned a way to get a regulatory exemption, but there's no been recent disclosure of an effort on that front. Perion executives said in 2016 that such an effort was likely to fail, but it's likely a different story now given the company's net cash position. (As of this writing, an email to Perion IR looking for clarity on this issue hasn't been returned.)

Regulatory issues aside, the intention to spend cash has to be a concern. If PERI stock is as cheap as bulls believe and Gerstel would likely argue, buybacks would be far more accretive. Perion isn't buying a business posting revenue growth at less than 4x EBITDA. Nor can investors have much confidence in that cash going to an adtech business. After all, Perion (admittedly before Gerstel's tenure) bought Undertone for $180 million and wrote down nearly half that figure two years later. And even under Gerstel, the business is seeing revenue plunge at the same time independent adtech plays like The Trade Desk (TTD) and the Rubicon Project (RUBI) are posting accelerating growth.

To be fair, this decision isn't a shift: Gerstel has stated a preference for M&A in the past. But small-cap value investors have heard this story before, where paper value is put at risk as management tries to buttress a business that is heading in the wrong direction. It's a story that usually doesn't play out well, and a story that undercuts the paper value here.

Again, PERI may well be worth taking on that risk. It's not fair to lay the blame for the Undertone deal at Gerstel's feet. I'm skeptical about the adtech business — but I (and many others) were skeptical about search, too. Meanwhile, I'm long a very different business, but a somewhat similar investment case, in VOXX International (VOXX), where the argument too is over paper value versus shareholder returns. There is a case for PERI along those lines.

But it's not a case I'm willing to embrace — yet. I still question the long-term outlook for Search. Undertone gets weaker seemingly every quarter, and trying to fix that weakness through M&A appears a highly risky strategy. It may be long-held biases toward a stock I once owned (after the Undertone acquisition, actually), but PERI still looks much less attractive than valuation and consolidated growth figures would suggest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.