Moody's: Low Interest Rates Delivering A Windfall

Moody's (MCO) is an exceptionally high-quality business which has been benefiting from several natural tailwinds that have been helping to propel the business over the last few years. With the Federal Reserve and other global economies on a path to a continued reduction in interest rates, Moody's seems likely to benefit from continuing favorable conditions for bond issuance, all likely to boost its business over the next few years.

Global corporate issuance continues to boom

Moody's saw a strong growth in revenue in Q3 which resulted in the company beating expectations. The business recorded revenue of almost $1.25 billion in the quarter, up almost 15% year on year.

These impressive numbers were primarily driven by record issuance, primarily attributable to an increase in high-yield bond issuance. Favorable interest-rate conditions, and an environment of increasingly low interest rates have encouraged high-yield issuers to pursue additional bond issuance. Another relevant factor has been an environment of deleveraging by the large commercial banks, which has been steadily moving financing from the private loan books of commercial banks into the public markets with corporate bonds.

The favorable low interest-rate environment of the last few years has led to a surge in high-yield issuance, much of which is likely to be refinanced over the next few years. Moody's estimates close to $450 billion in speculative, non-investment grade high-yield bonds will be required to be refinanced over the next three years in North America. An almost equal amount of high yield bank loans will also likely need to be refinanced in North America.

The steady US banking deleverage that has taken place, combined with the low interest-rate environment that exists globally, will mean that Moody’s has the ability to not only rate existing corporate bond volume that matures but also likely pick up new rating engagements for issuance volume on high-yield bank debt that now makes its way to the public markets via corporate bond issuance.

Corporate bond issuance has been increasing its relative share of the corporate lending market, with bond issuance now approximately 50% of overall financing, a figure that is likely to increase going forward. These trends were seen in Moody‘s latest numbers which indicated that high-yield borrowers issued more than $57B in bonds, which represented a more than 100% increase in issuance volume in the last 12 months.

Regulatory changes have reinforced Moody's dominance

The incumbent credit ratings agencies, including Moody's, were the subject of a dual pronged regulatory attack, designed to increase the number of agencies that issued bond ratings, and also increase the compliance requirements on all agencies in the business. These changes were motivated by the financial crisis of 2008-2009 during which credit rating businesses such as Moody's inflated bond ratings on numerous suspect mortgage-backed instruments which resulted in major financial losses being suffered by investors.

Both regulatory efforts have failed to have a material impact on the business. Compliance requirements imposed by regulators have only had the result of increasing annual costs of compliance for all ratings agencies, increasing the barriers to entry for new ratings agencies. It’s estimated that compliance costs for credit ratings agencies have at least doubled since additional compliance burdens have been imposed on them, which has had a particularly strong impact on smaller entrants trying to make a mark in the bond ratings space.

Further, while the changes to bring in additional ratings agencies have been successful, this hasn't been sufficient to change the market dynamics. Bond investors typically still have requirements for a rating from either Moody’s or S&P (SPGI) enshrined in bond agreements. This has resulted in considerable residual market power for both firms, such that they continue to be able to capture almost 80% of bond ratings volume, even though the number of rating agencies have more than doubled compared to prior to 2008.

Having additional rating agencies also doesn’t mean that a company seeking to issue debt is incentivized to work with them. Not only do investors in corporate bonds increasingly require a rating from either Moody‘s or S&P, but bond issuers are also reluctant to go with ratings agencies that they have not worked with before.

Not only is there a on-ramp curve to ensuring that the ratings agency is up to speed with the scale and scope of a business's operations and industry, but there also exists inherent uncertainty as to what type of rating a new agency may provide. Working with a Moody‘s or S&P at least provides the assurance that a similar rating as one that has already been issued is likely to be received, unless there are substantial changes in the financial condition of either the business or the industry in which it operates.

These natural market dynamics continue to drive both bond issuers and bond investors to continue to seek Moody's and S&P credit ratings and reinforce the advantages of incumbency. This can be seen in the trends in recent bond ratings over the last two years, with Moody’s having rated 34% of bonds and S&P almost 50%.

Financial characteristics and valuation

The attractive industry dynamics of the credit rating industry results in an extremely financially attractive business. Moody's generates returns on invested capital of just under 30%. The business operates with very high profit margins, returning gross margins of almost 70% and operating margins of over 40%.

With initially high fix costs largely incurred in ramping up industry knowledge, deploying technology infrastructure and databases for model development and doing initial ratings on a particular business, updating ratings tends to be a relatively simple task, merely requiring an update on business's progress and financial performance and hence generating very high incremental margins. Accordingly, Moody's generates net margins of almost 30% and very healthy operating cash flows in the business.

Moody's currently trades at the highest valuation that it has over the last five years, at almost 9x sales and close to 24 x forward earnings. However, as we enter into an environment of progressively easier financial accommodation and lower interest rates globally, Moody's is well placed to ride a progressive wave of corporate bond issuance, both investment grade and particularly non-investment grade. Of course, should the favorable growth environment we currently have give way to a more negative global outlook for economic growth, then Moody's may see bond issuance decline temporarily.

With a high volume of high-yield bond refinancing likely to happen over the next few years, and a significant portion of high-yield private bank held debt likely to make its way into public markets in the form of corporate bond issuance, Moody's should ride a strong up trend in both revenue growth and earnings growth. Given the high fixed costs in its business, Moody's should also benefit from some operating margin expansion which should make attainment of strong earnings growth all the more likely. In fact, it's possible that the business should see low double-digit earnings growth over the next three years. On these numbers, a forward PE of under 25x earnings may be a reasonable place for investors to consider accumulation.

