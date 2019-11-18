IPO Update: Alpine Income Property Trust Proposes IPO Terms

PINE has enviable focus, but the planned 4% distribution yield is underwhelming.

The firm will operate 20 single-tenant net lease properties upon closing of the IPO.

Quick Take

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) has filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11/A registration statement.

The firm will own 20 primarily single-tenant commercial properties upon a successful IPO transaction.

PINE expects to pay a distribution yield of only 4% for the first year after IPO. This is a comparatively low figure, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Daytona Beach, Florida-based Alpine Income Property was founded in 2019 and manages single-tenant commercial properties in the US with an 'initial portfolio' of 20 retail and office properties with a combined annualized base rent [CABR] of about $12.5 million.

The firm is externally managed by Alpine Income Property Manager, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Consolidated-Tomoka Land [CTO], a Florida-based real estate company managing 2.4 million sq. feet of income properties across the country and about $16 million in real estate loan investments.

Management is headed by Director, President and CEO John P. Albright who has been with CTO since 2011 and was previously Co-Head and Managing Director of Archon Capital.

The company's properties, according to management, are located primarily in proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas, as well as other areas that it considers to be in favorable demographics and economic conditions.

Management also notes that 18 of the 20 properties are on a triple-net lease basis, representing about 82% of the company's CABR of $12.4 million, of which about 39% accounts for tenants that have, or whose parent has, an 'investment grade' credit rating from a recognized credit rating agency.

In H1 2019 and H1 2018, the firm had a net income of about $1.9 million and approximately $1.8 million, respectively, representing a growth of 4% or about $78,000 year-over-year.

The firm's largest tenant is Wells Fargo (WFC), which management notes has obtained an 'A+' credit score from S&P Global Ratings and accounts for 25.1% of PINE's CABR.

Market and Competition

According to a market research report conducted by Rosen Consulting Group, the U.S. single-tenant net lease market grew steadily over the five years ending 2018 as investor demand continues to rise.

US employers created a total of 2.2 million new jobs for the year ended June 30, 2019, and 2.7 million new jobs for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In the five years ended 31st December 2018, businesses created a total of 12.9 million new jobs, as shown by the graphic below:

Data from the US Census Bureau shows that the US population has reached 327 million in July 2018, which represents an increase of 11.1 million increase over the five years ended July 1, 2018, and an average year-over-year growth of about two million people.

The Rosen Consulting Group anticipates that due to population growth and household formation, as well as job creation and wage growth, the US economy will keep growing and thus will demand for commercial real estate rentals.

Unlike a gross lease that places responsibility for many expenses with the owner of the property, the net lease model 'shifts the majority or entirety of expenses' for property-related taxes, insurance, maintenance as well as utilities and capital expenditures, to the lessee, in addition to rent payments.

Management says, based on the company's initial size and currently-debt-free status, that it believes PINE is positioned to grow, noting it will focus its acquisitions on deals that are 'often below the deal size that many of [the company's] competitors pursue', noting that even smaller accretive transactions can impact its net assets value in a meaningful way.

Financial Performance & IPO Details

PINE's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue but at a decelerating rate

Stabilizing adjusted FFO

0.27x leverage ratio

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 10,593,307 19.9% 2018 $ 11,719,549 38.6% 2017 $ 8,454,498 Operating Income (Margin) Period % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,925,819 -7.4% 2018 $ 4,014,955 29.6% 2017 $ 3,099,011 Adjusted FFO Period Adjusted FFO % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $4,520,351 6.6% 2018 $8,770,636 59.3% 2017 $5,507,028 Net Income Period Net Income % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,925,819 -7.4% 2018 $ 4,014,955 42.7% 2017 $ 2,812,769

Pro forma free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $5.6 million.

IPO Details

PINE intends to sell 7.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Parent firm CTO has agreed to purchase $7.5 million in shares at the IPO price in a concurrent private offering. This is a positive valuation signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $186.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to purchase the 20 properties that will constitute the company's initial portfolio of properties.

Management's roadshow presentation of the company's business is available here.

Listed managers of the IPO are Raymond James, Baird, B. Riley FBR, Janney Montgomery Scott, D.A. Davidson & Co, and BMO Capital Markets.

Commentary

PINE is seeking $150 million to acquire 20 single-tenant net lease properties, essentially debt-free after the IPO is concluded.

The firm's parent company, CTO, is purchasing part of the shares in a concurrent private placement and PINE will have preferential first-look at relevant CTO properties slated for sale.

PINE plans to use its $100 million line of credit to acquire properties in lower tier cities where management believes it will have less competition but better demographics, to produce better returns.

Management expects to maintain an initial distribution yield of 4% for the twelve months following the IPO, which is low compared to VEREIT's (NYSE:VER) current dividend yield of 5.81%.

While PINE has a close relationship with long-time real estate operator CTO, the planned 4% distribution yield is underwhelming.

A newly organized REIT should be paying a premium over well-established publicly held firms, rather than a discount, so I'm passing on this IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 21, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.