Key Takeaways From Q3 '19 Energy Earnings (Part 2)

Without reiterating the entire intro from Part 1, I will start off Part 2 by repeating only the last paragraph of the intro from Part 1.

Key Takeaways From Q3’19 Energy Earnings (Part 1)

Times like this often leads to paralysis for investors but there are some secular shifts taking place in the industry and paradigms are changing real time. It is no longer about sound bites such as lateral lengths, proppant intensity, decades of drilling inventory, single-well IRR, NAV growth. It will be more of a ‘show me’ story as opposed to management teams (in an industry filled with sub-par teams) making elusive claims about theoretical return profile. As 3Q19 earnings season kicked off, below are key takeaways from earnings calls and releases (taken place after 10/28/19) that will help guide the near-term macro picture as well as factors that are shaping and impacting companies in the broader energy value chain.

Enterprise Products (EPD)

“…we have increased our quarterly distribution rate 71 times through numerous business cycles, including the financial crisis in the last commodity cycle for energy”

Someone like Enterprise is really the only one who can truly claim utility-like resiliency across cycles and, more importantly, discipline around capital structure and allocation

“In our last 12 months, cash flow from operations yield is approximately 11%. Free cash flow, which we defined as cash flow from operations minus net capital investments was $2.7 billion for the trailing 12 months ended 9/30/19” (re: funding capex): “...we still think about funding at 50% debt and then you would 50% retained cash flow that’s sort of our going in position”

CFO – capex = proxy for FCF (normal FCF definition; not the “made-up” distributable cash flow definition in MLP world); in my view, MLPs will get measured on this metric (just like most other industries) and distributable cash flow metric will gradually disappear

EPD is saying that of the capex, 50% will be funded with debt and 50% will be funded with excess cash flow; this is a clearly defined capital allocation plan + it makes a lot more sense than “distribution coverage” that MLP management teams use based on their discretionary definition of “maintenance capex”

Every midstream companies should disclose these metrics and provide guidance this way: CFO-capex yields x%; we expect annual capex to be $x next year of which x% will be funded with excess cash flow and x% will be funded with debt; At current stock price, distribution yield is x%; CFO-cash funded capex yields x% and therefore, distribution has $x of headroom (or coverage) and therefore current and future distributions are sustainable; Growth capex will provide an EBITDA uplift by $x by 2021 and therefore, leverage will flat or down even when x% of growth capex is funded with debt



Mentioned few times during the call: “One of the things we have on our acreage dedications, if people aren't performing up to the production profile that the plant was built on then as a certain point we have the right to reduce their MDQ and use that capacity somewhere else”

Interesting point and curious as to how “market” this is (can they do this because they are Enterprise? Can they do this because they are integrated? Or is this where the market is going for new contracts?)

On the flip side, when MDQ is reduced, what happens to the acreage dedication? Say an E&P customer decides not to grow as quickly, Enterprise reduces their MDQ and gives the capacity away to some other producer; does the E&P customer get a pro rata release on their acreage dedication? Meaning, if they choose to ramp up in the future but Enterprise can’t service them because capacity was given away, they should be able to release some of their dedication and dedicate elsewhere… if so, is this really a good thing for a midstream company in the long run?

“…we talk to our customers a lot what we hear time and time again and we read everything that they say is that their capital is going to be down, but their production is going to be up because of efficiency and in some cases completion DUCs… usually it's about a ratio of 10% to 15% down on capital 10% to 15% up on volumes”

Let’s see how relevant this rule of thumb metric is at a macro level next year… 10-15% down on capex and 10-15% up on volumes

Even if this were to be the case in 2020, this can’t be sustainable mathematically. And therefore, for E&P companies in 2021 and thereafter, capital intensity goes back up or production growth declines; or from a cash flow standpoint, commodity prices need to go up to offset the increased capital intensity or production decline This is a losing proposition or at least a highly risky game E&P companies are playing. It feels like your stock price falls regardless of your performance, regardless of your plans, and even regardless of oil price; just come out and say you would rather cut capex significantly and let volumes decline when market gives you zero credit for growth; if you preempt future declines by proactively letting production decline, you don’t lose credibility and you can at least show real free cash flow to see if that attracts some investors back into the space; what do you have to lose?



Energy Transfer (ET)

“…in the last 12 to 18 months we haven't looked at, for example, a processing opportunity at less than 18% rate of return… There are some areas where we don't see as many synergies and the threshold is as high as 20%. So we are being extremely selective on where we put our capital”

Not sure if I believe them. Clearly the market doesn’t believe this. I guess the takeaway here is that there is less competition and potential returns are directionally higher than the past

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Regarding Oklahoma: “…[in 2020] if the activity level gets cut in half, we think that looks like a mid- to high-single-digit volumetric decline and a low-single-digit gross margin decline… But when you look at the CapEx that we have for next year in Oklahoma, it is very high return projects. It’s sub-4 times well connect and gathering.”

Helpful guidance around 2020 volumes but if that trend continues, what happens in 2021?

Sub-4x creation multiple? I would like to see the math. Could it be that your incremental 5-mile build gets built at <4x but in light of much lower than expected production profile, your entire system was actually built at 20x multiple?

The fundamental issue here (and not just ENLC) is that disclosure needs to be more transparent and less elusive; own up to mistakes and preemptively set the narrative by making big moves (it’s not like you are doing a good job fooling anyone when your stock is in free fall)

Regarding distribution policy being potentially impacted by GIP’s HoldCo leverage: “if you're specifically referring to what it might mean to the leverage from a GIP perspective, we don't think that that's a factor. We think that, what the metrics for ENLC are what's critical and we need to be able to see leverage and distribution coverage to be at the appropriate level”

Not even a little bit? I am sure someone there does not want to lose his job after a $3+bn deal gets marked close to 0 (once you take into consideration back-leverage) in one year

Concho Resources (CXO)

“…our exposure to federal acreage is about 20% of our total gross and net acreage position… [New Mexico] understands completely that their budget surplus is coming from the activity in Lea and Eddy County, NM. So they’re very much on the same page with us. Interested in continuing that economic activity and understanding that that’s what’s going to fund schools and roads in their state”

Why are we even debating this…

Regarding base decline in 20 and 21: “…overall base decline is in the high 30s and oil is in the low 40s. And as we move through 20 and move into 21, we see that oil decline moving back into the 30s”

Everyone should disclose this metric

Continental Resources (CLR)

“…we believe we're approaching the tipping point on the world supply balance on oil. It has been estimated that U.S. needs to be at about 809 rigs to balance our supply and demand. And we're nearing that mark now we're at 807… there's a couple of plays that the rig count hasn't come down, like it needed to. That's Haynesville and Marcellus.”

Clearly talking his book but nonetheless, somewhat of an interesting macro view from Harold Hamm. I probably agree with him on Haynesville and Marcellus (more so on Haynesville)

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

“We don't want to overly complicate the business. There's not a lot that you can do with free cash flow… we're always going to increase the dividend on a go-forward basis and that's what we intend to do”

I suppose this is debatable, but in my opinion, this is the way to go; if you are levered, excess cash flows gets used to pay down debt; if leverage is not an issue and free cash flow is increasing, stick with dividends instead of buybacks; not saying this is the case from a finance concept perspective or across all industries but if you are an E&P company today, why buy back stocks when 1) price keeps falling; 2) NAV accretion is just a theory at this point; 3) there is very little empirical evidence that you have generated attractive corporate-level returns (ever, let alone on a sustainable basis); at least dividends are real return of capital and there is an identifiable investor universe out there who cares about cash yield; again, I am sure there are exceptions to this rule, but in general, all E&P companies should return capital in the form of dividends

“So, oil decline - base decline is 36%, 37% next year. BOE base decline is 33%. So, you will see a little bit of a lower oil percentage if you went into maintenance mode or if you went into full decline.”

Again, aside from its relevance to Diamondback, everyone should disclose this metric

Matador Resources (MTDR)

Great results all around, beating production by 9%, improving efficiencies and costs falling; nevertheless, stock dropped 6% (underperforming E&P index which dropped ~3.5% on the same day); looking to continue to grow y-o-y in ’20 but there is still an outspend – not sure if they got the message but regardless of how well you are doing operationally, if you are growing at the expense of negative fcf, you just get destroyed

We will see what they formally come out with in February but even as their production grew and cost structure came down, their borrowing base was recently reaffirmed at the same amount; it’s just a vicious cycle – grow production, burn cash, liquidity gets constrained, forced to sell assets (if there is even a market out there), stock drops

“I would just mention this notion about Senator Warren. I don’t think she can do all the things. If she says that she can eliminate fracking, I don’t think it would be wise. We have a saying around here – let’s reserve the right to get smarter. I hope she exercises that right and gets in there and sees the effect that going after tech, finance, and energy has – three of our strongest businesses in the country that would not be wise to do. But if she does, I think it’s one thing not to lease federal lands, but another to ban fracking from leases already granted and already producing almost all of our wells. By the time the election is over, all of it is going to be producing in that HBP status, which I think will be treated differently… if there’s a ban on fracking, you’d see oil prices go to $100 or $150 a barrel in my belief. And if so there’d be no problem anymore about our outspend”

Thoughtful way of quantifying exposure and playing out these hypothetical scenarios

Apache Corporation (APA)

Re: Lease requirements in Alpine High: “…that’s one of the big things where you’ve kind of challenged the team to do that is work through a plan that helped to determine what acreage we want to maintain for optionality purposes. So, that’s the process we’re working through, and we will be very deliberate and work through what it is, we think we have to maintain for optionality in the future”

I am trying really hard not to gloat over Alpine High but someone should be held accountable for this debacle. I think it’s safe to say that Apache is not risking much when they release some of their Alpine High position

Antero Resources (AR) / Antero Midstream (AM)

As expected, continuing with their strategy of “growing to lose less money”

“We were opportunistic here in the last quarter and picked up a few shares. I think you'll see us do that some over time, but it's not going to be a heavy program until we see better commodity prices and stronger cash flow… We certainly have the option to buy back bonds, and you may see us do some of that over time as well. We've got plenty of liquidity for that… the good news is we can afford to be patient. We have a lot of time. So you really haven’t seen the bond market shut down for even E&P for more than a few quarters. So we don’t think this will last for a year, let’s say. But we can afford to be patient on it”

Have they completely lost their marbles? Buying back stocks while their private equity sponsors unload shares; downgrade would trigger additional L/C burden on their FT commitments; stock trading at option value and bonds continuing to sell off; every day is a new all-time low for the past year; forced to grow even if marginal production is not profitable; these guys are unreal

In theory, they actually can withstand pain for a bit longer (there’s time until maturity; secured debt capacity can kick the can; good near-term hedges); however, management is value-destructive and disconnected from reality

MPLX (MPLX)

“For 2020, we are targeting growth capex of approximately $2 billion. This is approximately $600 million less than what the two prior midstream companies had projected in total. Virtually, all of the reduced spending is in the G&P segment of our business… in 2018, 85% of the capital was targeted in G&P. And in 2020, 75% of it will be targeted into L&S. So we’ve continued to strategically reposition the portfolio towards L&S and enjoy the cash generation that’s incurring in our G&P business”

Larger integrated midstream companies will be a good test for mature G&P’s potential cash flow profile as they significantly reduce capital spend for pipeline build-outs and processing capacity additions; can you actually generate sustainable cash flow when you cut back growth projects?

Will E&Ps actually go back to drill out their existing pads? Otherwise, if G&Ps meaningfully cut back on growth, volumes have to eventually decline, right?

If public G&Ps have to cut back growth capex to show good faith to investors, will PE-backed systems fill in the gap?

For non-Permian G&Ps (on one end of the spectrum) and non-Barnett G&Ps (on the other end of the spectrum) that are located in other key basins, what is the right multiple for a relatively mature system? Is it closer to 7x or 10x? In case it is the former, there are few pure-play G&Ps that should be cutting distributions and de-levering

EQM Midstream (EQM) / Equitrans (ETRN)

“I wouldn't look for a distribution cut. That's not something that we would consider”

At the end of the call, when asked again as to why they don’t just go and cut distributions now: “Because we’ve made the determination not to”

Management gave the analyst a middle finger after being repeatedly asked as to why they are not cutting distributions during the earnings call

You are negotiating a rate reduction with your largest customer; MVP gets delayed and more expensive every quarter; took an impairment on an asset you bought two quarters ago; your stock trades at 15-20% distribution yield

It is no longer a taboo to cut distributions; ironically, stock price might go up when you cut distributions and de-lever; maybe reconsider?

EQT (EQT)

As to how successful the new management team from Rice will be remains to be seen but they are clearly a savvy team and at least understand what investors want; they may or may not execute on their plan but their investor materials will at least be a very good read

“…highlights what we expect 2021 and 2022 CapEx would be, if we wanted to maintain 2020 production volumes. We expect CapEx would decrease to approximately $1.15 billion in ’21 and drop the $925 million in ’22, a 30% decrease from 2020 spending levels”

This should be a required slide for every E&P company

“While EQT is expected to generate between $200 million and $300 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2020, leverage is expected to increase from current levels at strip pricing. This is largely due to lower commodity prices, but also due to our commitment to not grow production until gas prices show improvement or until we see gathering fee relief. As Toby mentioned, in the current commodity price environment we are focused on absolute debt reduction to manage leverage, rather than out spending cash flow to increase EBITDA. We have 87% of our 2020 gas production hedged at a weighted average floor price of $2.71, which will provide downside protection if gas prices slip further”

Structurally disadvantaged due to leverage but they are at least saying all the right things that investors want to hear; they are also positioning themselves to be able to outperform if one or two things go favorably

“Appalachia rigs have declined from 80 rigs at the beginning of the year to 52 today. We believe the basin needs around 50 rigs to hold production flat, but at current strip prices we see the base outspending cash flow to do that… Ultimately Permian gas is constrained by takeaway capacity… We expect these rig count reductions to begin showing up in supply in the back half of 2020 and could lead to exit to exit production declines. This supplies set up combined with the expected LNG demand growth, could provide us substantial up-list to 2021 gas prices.”

Clearly talking their book but useful macro guidance; 50 rigs to hold Appalachian production flat which will come at the expense of outspending cash flow; we know Antero is the only one that is clearly outspending so perhaps rig count falls below 50 and basin-wide production declines? Exit to exit production decline in the Permian in 2020 is a highly contrarian view. I am highly doubtful but if so, barring a recession, commodity prices should be meaningfully higher during the back half of next year

“…we are now focused on negotiating our gathering fees lower and believe this will firmly position EQT as the lowest cost gas operator, with the deepest inventory of Tier 1 locations, and not just the Appalachian Basin, but the entire U.S. We remain committed to investment grade ratings and are focused on executing on our debt reduction plan by mid-2020 to maintain investment grade metrics…the goal of this deal for us is to achieve meaningful fee relief that allows us to grow at 2.50 gas price environment and generate free cash flow”

I suppose gathering fee relief gets partially offset by extending contract tenors to make it as NPV neutral as possible… if this is the case, I think EQT will emerge as the winner and EQM will be the loser – I mean, who cares about cash flows in Year 10 for energy companies

Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

“…during July, we repurchased approximately $105 million principal amount of senior notes for total cash spend of $80 million”

Prior CEO was universally hated especially by the creditors (and shareholders) for continuing to buy back shares as the share price got decimated which is part of the reason why GPOR’s bond yields were wider (even amongst gas-weighted E&Ps) relative to other names with similar leverage and maturity profile. It seems as though the new CEO is fending off pressure from activist shareholders and buying back bonds at a discount which is the right move

“We now have gas swaps in place for 2020 totaling 548 million cubic feet per day at an average swap price of $2.88 per MMBtu”

One of the biggest areas of concern for GPOR is that they are very much exposed to gas price starting in 2020 in order to maintain their cash flow profile. Seems like they are moving in the right direction but still have significant exposure in 2020

“…we continue to have a view that over the next several years, North American natural gas will live within a range of $2.60 to $2.90 per MMBtu. Considering this and all the previous mentioned goals for our 2020 plan, at $2.60, we forecast our 2020 capital program to be roughly cash flow neutral”

Not a bad situation to be in for a name that trades for 3x EBITDA but whether they can live within cash flow and more or less maintain same production will be questionable (especially starting in 2021)

Why grow or even hold production flat? Just let it decline modestly, lower capex, and de-lever until gas prices go up

CNX Resources (CNX)

Two consecutive quarters of 10+% price reaction after releasing earnings. In-line production, reduced 2020 production by 5%, reduced 2020 capex by 10+%, cut G&A, higher free cash flow which will be used to pay down debt. Generally doing everything within their control that investors want to hear

“And I think we’re all sort of – we’re all hoping for a cold winter”

Amen brother

ExxonMobil (XOM)

“I think any efforts to ban fracking or restrict supply will not remove demand for the resource. If anything, it will shift the economic benefit away from the U.S. to another country and potentially impact the price of that commodity here and globally…[Exxon’s] development in the Permian Basin for New Mexico, will generate approximately $64 billion in economic benefits over the next 40 years”

When you artificially restrict supply when there is no way of removing the demand for the resource, what would happen? Forget about energy companies, jobs, tax revenue, energy independence, and energy reliability for a second… who is going to end up paying for this? Every consumer and every sector… and who are the obvious winners as a result of this? Every other oil and gas producing country

US Silica Holdings (SLCA)

“…we expect industry frac sand volumes pumped in Q4 to be down at least 10% sequentially, due to the expected seasonal slowdown and pricing will be under further downward pressure… we need to have another 20 million tons of Northern White come out to really balance things and another 15 million tons of Permian sand to tighten things up. So let's say, 35, maybe 40 million tons in total, across the industry to bring things back into balance”

Brutal ~40% price drop after the release; missed numbers and both volumes and margin expected to drop in a continued oversupplied proppant market; leverage will become a bigger issue for SLCA going forward

Few notable mentions: Chesapeake (CHK) files going concern statement over potential breach of leverage covenant on its credit facility (of all the mess that it is in and what they have been going through for years to kick the can down the road, it’s amazing that a leverage covenant is what gets them to file going concern). Meanwhile, Comstock (CRK) is rumored to be in talks to potentially buy CHK’s Haynesville assets. Callon (CPE) lowered its premium for Carrizo (CRZO) from 25% to 7% after Paulson campaigned against the deal and Glass Lewis urged a “no” vote. Noble (NBL) concluded its “strategic review” on NBLX (NBLX) with the sale of Noble’s remaining midstream assets to NBLX and elimination of IDRs – yet again at terms that seem somewhat dilutive to the LP. I almost forgot - EOG (EOG) announced another bench called “Wolfcamp Middle or M for short”.

