Inspire Medical: The Momentum Continues To Build

Inspire Medical reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter. The stock is already up by 49.18% YTD.

Today, we will be studying why Inspire Medical (INSP) is an attractive investment in November 2019.

Company overview

Inspire Medical is a medical device company focused on the OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) opportunity.

OSA is a serious condition caused by a partial or complete blockage of airways. In this condition, a patient stops breathing during sleep because of relaxed airway muscles. It affects the quality of the patient's sleep as well as leads to excessive snoring. It also leads to a poor overall quality of life for the patient. Untreated OSA exposes the patient to serious health risks including increased probability of stroke, cardiac death, and cardiovascular mortality.

Currently, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) is the leading therapy for OSA. This treatment involves the patient wearing a mask that connects through a hose to a bedside air pump. Although the therapy has demonstrated improvements in patient-reported sleep quality and reductions in daytime sleepiness, around 35% - 65% are non-CPAP compliant. Patients complain of problems including mask discomfort, mask leakage, pressure intolerance, skin irritation, nasal congestion, nasal drying, nosebleeds, claustrophobia, and lack of intimacy.

Surgical procedures such as Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Maxillomandibular Advancement have demonstrated a success rate of 30% - 60%. However, they irreversibly alter the anatomy of the patient. These are also inpatient surgeries requiring significant recovery time.

A spinoff from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Inspire Medical is offering a unique and much more convenient solution for OSA. The company is targeting higher patient adherence as compared to CPAP. The Inspire system consists of remote control and three implantable components, namely a neurostimulator, a stimulation lead, and a pressure sensing lead. The system is inserted into the body through minimally invasive surgery. This neurostimulator is connected to the hypoglossal nerve through a stimulation lead. This nerve controls the movement of the tongue and the other airway muscles. The device constantly monitors a patient's airway during asleep through a pressure sensing lead. If it detects blockage in the airways, the neuromodulator emits a small electrical stimulation to the hypoglossal nerve. This, in turn, opens up the tongue of the patient, letting him breathe. Hence, the Inspire system allows the patient's airway to stay open all night long without having to wear a CPAP machine.

Why do I like Inspire Medical?

Inspire system is implanted in a patient through a two-hour outpatient procedure. The procedure requires only three small incisions. Patients recover much faster than those undergoing other sleep surgeries. The system activates after 30 days of implantation. The patient has full control over the system through remote control. Hence, the Inspire system is not only efficacious but also highly convenient for OSA patients.

Inspire Medical is targeting a huge underserved market opportunity. OSA affects about 100 million people globally. The system is currently approved for CPAP intolerant OSA patients. Based on the available statistics, we see that about 500,000 patients in the U.S. are eligible for the Inspire system annually. This translates into a U.S. market opportunity of around $10.0 billion.

Besides, the company also has a presence in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands. Inspire Medical is working to secure reimbursement for its system in Japan. The company anticipates a limited product launch in Japan in 2020.

In its third-quarter call, Inspire Medical has guided for fiscal 2019 revenues of $78 million to $79 million, representing growth of 54% to 56% over 2018 revenue of $50.6 million. The new guidance is significantly higher than the prior revenue guidance of $73 million to $75 million. The company has already grown its revenues at a CAGR of more than 75% from 2016 to 2018. However, considering the $10.0 billion U.S. addressable market as well as international markets, the company's penetration is too small. There is still a huge scope for the company to grow in this market.

Inspire Medical also has a strong balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $161.2 million. The total debt is only $24.47 million. Hence, the company has the cash to sustain its operations for the foreseeable future.

Inspire Medical's Earnings performance

The company posted revenues of $20.9 million in the third quarter ending September 2019. This is a YoY (year-over-year) rise of 60%. U.S. revenues rose by 65% YoY to $18.6 million. The company's ASP (average selling price) also jumped YoY from $23,200 to $23,900, due to the launch of new sensing lead in the U.S. in February 2019. Sales growth was partly driven by the increasing number of implantation centers in the U.S., which is now close to 266. The company also added 7 new territories in the U.S, which are now 60 in number. Inspire Medical plans to add 15 and 17 new centers and four to five new territories in the U.S. in the fourth quarter.

The company also demonstrated rapid revenue growth in Europe, driven by patient flow in Germany and the Netherlands. European revenues rose YoY by 27% to $2.2 million, driven by volume growth in existing territories and expansion into new territories. ASP in Europe, however, fell from $22,700 to $21,700 due to currency fluctuations.

In the third quarter, the company's gross margin rose YoY by 210 basis points to 83.4%. The launch of new sensing lead in the U.S. in February 2019 has helped the company achieve manufacturing efficiencies with both the new sensor and the stimulation leads, which share common materials and processes. The company's net loss for the quarter, however, jumped from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was attributed to an increase in operating expenses due to higher employee-related expenses.

There are certain risks in picking up Inspire Medical

The biggest risk for investors is that Inspire isn't a profitable company yet. However, with a gross margin of around 83% and a high revenue growth rate, there are very high chances of revenues exceeding operating expenses in the next few quarters.

Then again, Inspire Medical is currently trading at a P/S of 21.15x, pretty expensive for an unprofitable company.

Investors should also remember that the Inspire system is a new category of medical devices for OSA. Hence, there are no established pathways for securing reimbursement for the product in international markets. In this backdrop, it may take some time for the product to leverage the opportunity in these markets.

What price seems right for the stock?

Wall Street analysts have tagged the 12-month consensus for this stock at $71.29. On November 06, Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra upgraded the stock from "Sell" to "Hold" and raised the company's target price from $46 to $51. On September 27, Dougherty analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated Buy rating for the stock with a target price of $78.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.