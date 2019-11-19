Scotts Miracle-Gro Is A Bullish Beast

The addressable market for lawn and garden products is expanding. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) dates back to 1868, and its headquarters are in Marysville, Ohio.

The company manufactures, markets, and sells its products in the United States and around the world. SMG's products include fertilizers, seeds, spreaders, durable products, outdoor cleaners, and weed, pest, and disease control solutions for outdoor and indoor uses. SMG has a market cap of $5.706 billion.

Like many agricultural businesses, SMG results are seasonal. Over the past four quarters, the company posted a loss in Q4 2018, beat consensus earnings estimates in Q1 and Q2 2019, lost money in Q3, and will do the same in Q4. Since 1992, the company's shares have traded in a range from $6.75 in 1992 to $114.63, with the high coming in July 2019. For the most part, SMG stock has been a bullish beast.

New highs in SMG this year - insiders hold a significant percentage of the company

2019 has been an excellent year for SMG stock. Anyone with the foresight to buy the shares when the stock market hit its low last December has almost doubled their investment as of Monday, November 18.

Source: Barchart

While the stock has steadily climbed, making higher lows and higher highs over the past twenty-seven years, it hit a low at $57.96 last December. At $102.71 as of November 18, SMG has appreciated by 77.2% over the period. At the July 2019 high of $114.63, the shares we over almost 98% higher. SMG outperformed the overall stock market since late last year.

In another positive sign for the company's future, insiders hold around 29.5% of the outstanding shares. Institutions hold two-thirds of the company's shares with Vanguard and Blackrock, each owning between five and ten percent.

A cheap stock with an attractive dividend

At $102.71 per share on November 15, SMG was trading at around 12.5 times earnings. The company pays shareholders a 2.18% dividend at the current share price.

The P/E ratio of SMG shares is lower than the average of all leading indices. The average DJIA stock was at 20.89 as of November 15, while the Russell 2000 was at 41.75 times earnings. The NASDAQ 100 was at 25.75 on the same day, and the S&P 500 was at 24.23. At the 13 level, SMG shares are inexpensive compared to the rest of the market.

Meanwhile, the 2.18% dividend yield was higher than the average of the Russell 2000, NASDAQ 100, and S&P 500. It was slightly below the average of the DJIA, which stood at 2.22% as of last Friday.

At the same time, the under $5.75 billion market cap makes the company a potential takeover candidate for larger agricultural companies like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), or a merger candidate for Bunge (BG) or others looking to capture market share and expand their business.

A miss on Q3 earnings

In Q3, the market had expected SMG to lose 86 cents per share, but the number came in at a 91 cents per share loss. However, in what was a silver lining for the company, net sales rose around 15% year-over-year to $497.7 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $451 million, which kept the share price over the $100 level.

After a loss of $1.39 per share in Q4 2018, SME beat estimates in Q1 and Q2 of this year with earnings of $3.64 and $3.11 per share.

SMG's guidance and outlook for 2020 see company-side sales growth of 4-6% and expect earnings per share of $4.95 to $5.15 for fiscal 2020, which will end in September 2020.

SMG shares have done exceedingly well compared to other agricultural businesses this year.

Marijuana, CBD, and hemp boost sales

SMG's products are critical for the burgeoning marijuana industry in the United States. As more states legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the demand for the company's products is growing by leaps and bounds. In the latest earnings call on November 6, James K. Hagedorn, the Chairman, and CEO of SMG said:

We know the nature of the cannabis and indoor growing market is likely to leave some occasional choppiness in our results. Fiscal 2018 was a perfect example. But when we think about the long-term trajectory, we are definitely bullish about the direction in which we believe this industry and our business is headed.

When it comes to hemp and CBD, the CEO said:

…the sort of the rapid growth of the hemp market, call it the CBD market in the United States, to some extent, driven that because it tends to be an outdoor grown, a little bit more of a commodity business. And therefore, I think, ag people are going to look at that. But remember, that is a relatively new market. It's been only a few months where it's been legal in Ohio, hemp-growing. And so I'd say it's a market that's, call it, a year old. That's what I would call it. Just kind of on a national basis, it's legal. There's a lot of work. In mentioning the Oregon facility, we are doing some incredible work on the hemp side to make sure that we're not handing business to the sort of corn dude. That this is a business we intend to own. And I think we have got more experience and more understanding of that market than any farm boy does, and we intend to compete hard there. So, I think that part of what you're seeing is not so much on the dedicated cannabis side, but more on the hemp side. And I think it's a brand-new market, and we're just not going to give anybody any room there. I mean, when it comes to nutrients and like how to grow things, pesticides, nutrients, there's nobody better than us at that. Source: Transcript of November 6, earnings call on Yahoo Finance

The company is likely being a bit conservative on its earnings outlook for 2020, which could be good news for SMG's shares next year. The growth of the indoor and outdoor cannabis, CBD, and hemp markets is bullish fuel for the company's stock price.

The trend is your friend

At 12.5 times earnings, a 2.18% dividend, insider ownership of almost 30%, and an expanding market for its products, the trend in SMG shares is extremely bullish. The overall state of the agricultural industry in the US has been problematic as the trade war between the US and China has weighed on commodity prices and producer profits. However, SMG's business seems to be immune from the trade issue as the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the trend towards the legalization of marijuana, and other cannabis-related products.

The trend in SMG shares has been higher since 1992, and there is no reason why that will not continue into 2020. At the same time, the company is an attractive takeover or merger candidate given its market cap and the low level of its price to earnings multiple compared to other companies in the agricultural sector. SMG is a buy on any price weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.