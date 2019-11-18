Canadian Dollar Going Lower Over Potential December Rate Cut

However, the CAD/USD could have significant room to rebound should this prove not to be the case.

At the end of last month, I made the argument that the CAD/USD is set to rise further. My reason for doing so was based on the fact that the Bank of Canada has not followed the ECB and Federal Reserve in cutting rates, and as a result could see higher demand for its currency going forward.

In the past two months, we see that the CAD/USD saw significant gains in October, only to revert downwards to a level of 0.7563 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

What has triggered this reversion, and what can we expect the loonie to do from here?

Firstly, a significant reason for the reversion has been down to strength in the greenback. For instance, October employment figures in the United States have been highly encouraging, and as a result the greenback has remained strong – with the evidence appearing to suggest that geopolitical risks such as US-China trade tensions and Brexit are not posing as severe a risk to economic growth as once thought.

As anticipated, the Bank of Canada chose to hold rates at 1.75% on October 30. However, while the United States has been seeing renewed growth – Canada’s figures for August came in lower than expected – with growth of 0.1% coming in below the 0.2% expected by analysts.

In this regard, the Bank of Canada has hinted that a rate cut in December remains a possibility should growth continue to be sluggish. In this regard, the premise that Canada would not join in the global trend to cut rates further appears to have diminished, and the loonie is taking a breather as a result of a rate cut prospect.

Taking a broader look at the CAD/USD, we can see that the currency has reverted significantly from the October high of above 0.765.

Source: investing.com

In this regard, should the Bank of Canada not deem it necessary to cut rates in December, then we could well see a bounce back in the currency to this level.

I see the loonie as potentially dipping to the bottom end of the 0.75 level in the next month. However, there could be scope for upside to the 0.765 level should further rate cuts not materialise, and as a result the risk-reward on the CAD/USD appears to be more favourable at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.