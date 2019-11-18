DexCom Continues To Soar After Earnings

For the first time ever, through the first 9 months of the year, DexCom is profitable on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. The company expects this to hold through their fiscal year 2019.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) continues to be a winning play in the Diabetes space. Sales momentum for the G6 continues to build, paving the way for G7 in 2021.

DXCM shares were up 27.2% or $41.58 per share on November 7, after Q3 earnings were announced after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 6.

DexCom hit the earnings call trifecta, beating analyst estimates on both revenue (49% growth YoY) and earnings, along with raising revenue guidance for the full year 2019. The forward looking 2019 was raised, implying an annual revenue growth rate of 38% to 41% (midpoint rate of 39.5%). DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer highlighted 3 key statistics that point to the continued strength of the business:

The third quarter was DexCom’s highest U.S. growth rate since the first quarter of 2016 (when the business was much smaller)

The third quarter included the highest absolute dollar growth in the history of DXCM, increasing nearly $130 million over the third quarter of 2018.

DexCom not only achieved profitability in the third quarter, but for the first time ever, through 9 months, DXCM was profitable on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

I last wrote about DexCom on Seeking Alpha on September 25. DXCM’s stock price has risen 29.4% since then, and I thought my 5-Year price target ($313.86) and accompanying analysis were worth revisiting.

When valuing high-growth companies, I place a high emphasis on visible, sustainable growth. Growth accompanied by high visibility increases the probability that lofty growth rates will be sustainable, allowing my Best Stocks Now rankings to place a higher confidence level on our 5-year price targets.

The catalyst for DexCom’s growth continues to be the increasing portion of the population diagnosed with diabetes, and the G6’s (and subsequent generations) ability to improve patient outcomes. According to the CDC, over 30 million are living with diabetes and 90 million more are considered pre-diabetic. Most of those affected do not know they have it.

Increased awareness and diagnosis will continue to create growth within the vertical. DexCom’s ability to develop and market devices that effectively improve patient outcomes is paramount to successfully addressing the market and reaching long-term revenue/earnings growth targets.

In 2018, the FDA approved DexCom’s next-generation continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, device (the G6). The FDA also approved the G6 to be “interoperable” with other devices (at the time, the first device to receive this type of approval), paving the way for partnerships with Insulet (coincidentally up +10% after their most recent earnings call on Tuesday). Building on the success of the G6, DexCom, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved its G6 Pro CGM System for use on patients (aged two years and up). This further fortifies DexCom’s foothold in the CGM market. The success of the G6 device was highlighted by the following developments during the quarter, solidifying confidence in our 5-year growth estimate of 32.5%:

In September 2019, DexCom began selling G6 in Canada and have seen a great response to this launch.

In early October, DXCM began shipping G6 to Medicare patients.

DXCM will begin partnering with Walgreens to ensure that all Medicare patients can fill their prescriptions for DexCom CGM through any of Walgreens' nationwide retail locations.

The proven success of G6, one year after launch, provides us with confidence that our lofty 32.5% “sustainable” 5-year growth rate for the company will be realized. In fact, the consensus 5-year rate has now risen to 78% per year!

DexCom continues to explore opportunities to expand the use for their devices. A number of independent studies around the world are being conducted for the use of DexCom’s CGM devices during pregnancy and in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The potential increase for patient usage, coupled with the planned launch of a G7 device in late 2020, will provide significant tailwinds for future growth at DXCM.

Here is the annual performance (alpha) of the stock vs. the S&P 500.

This is how that performance looks on a compounded basis.

My existing 5-year target price was $318.46. After this significant earnings beat by the company, my 5-year target price now goes to $410.00 per share. This stock still meets my valuation criteria.

Momentum also plays heavily into my rankings. Since 2012, DexCom shares have vastly outperformed the S&P 500 in 6 out of 8 years. Annually averaging 21.1% more than the S&P 500 over the last three years (34.2% to 13.1%) and 29.7% over the last 12-months (39.9% to 10.2%). Keep in mind that these figures take into account the recent rise after the September quarter earnings announcement.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart. As with a majority of high-growth stock positions, the 12-month chart has been very choppy. After hitting 2019 highs for most of Q1 2019, the stock significantly faded in the latter half of the quarter, building a base in the $120 range for most of Q2 2019. The stock moved up significantly in June and remained mostly range bound until Wednesday’s after-hours earnings announcement. Thursday’s gap up will need to be filled in before we can place significant confidence in the current chart, but all signs point to the stock building support at the $175 level.

After a range bound October, DXCM continues to recover its’ place atop my rankings (DexCom’s softening ranking was primarily due to the stock’s waning momentum in October). As with all highly valued stocks, any hiccup in earnings and/or guidance can create immediate selling pressure.

DXCM’s management continues to successfully manage earnings expectations for the street. DexCom has surprised to the upside in all four of their last quarterly earnings announcements. DXCM continues to check our criteria boxes for visible, sustainable growth, and we maintain a BUY rating on the stock.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the author's database.





Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.