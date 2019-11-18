Cars.com: Becoming Interesting

Investment Thesis

Cars.com (CARS) has a lot of moving parts. Even though, thus far, I have succeeded in calling it very wrong here, I believe this time it's different. But why should readers care? What's different?

This article attempts to answer these questions, and demonstrate how shareholders can profit from its valuation.

Asset-light? Or Light On Growth?

One aspect which initially drew me to Cars.com had been that even though its top line was not growing for 2019, I had assumed that its revenues should have been fairly stable and predictable.

However, its Q3 2019 results point towards its top line being down 10% which I felt could imply many things, but stable operations was not one.

Nonetheless, I went through its Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 earnings calls once more and I'm trying to develop an objective appraisal of its enterprise.

Source: Author's calculations, * author's estimates.

The graph includes numerous assumptions on my part for 2020. But starting from Q3 2019 going forward, I have assumed that full year 2019 revenues are down 8% year-over-year, which is at the high end of its guided revenue declines for 2019.

Then, looking back to Q2 2019, at that time, Cars.com guided that full-year 2020 should expect to see 'revenue growth'.

However, during its Q3 2019 earnings call, when asked about its 2020 prospects, management was decidedly tight-lipped. Thus, for my part, I have assumed that 2020 is met with a 3% revenue growth rate over 2019, which implies that 2020 revenue hits $627 million.

What About EBITDA Prospects?

Every investor is different and personally, I'm not a fan of using EBITDA metrics, giving preference to free cash flow. Alas, in this instance, I don't have much insight into Cars.com's free cash flow capabilities without first starting with 'dirty' EBITDA references.

Consequently, as above, I have attempted to err on the side of caution. I have assumed that EBITDA margins for 2019 hit the midpoint guided of its guided 28%.

Then, for 2020, I have assumed no further improvement in Cars.com's EBITDA margins.

Source: Author's calculations, author's assumptions and estimates

For Cars.com's EBITDA estimates, I have used its Q2 2020 outlook for

double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020.

The problem though, is that if I use Cars.com's 28% adjusted EBITDA margins, its 2020 figure only hit $176 million compared with the $186 million in the graph above which is derived from Cars.com's double-digit EBITDA growth.

But does this discrepancy fundamentally matter? I contend that when you are being asked to pay $850 million market cap you are permitted some wiggle room.

Free Cash Flow Dries Up?

Astute readers will have hopefully picked up on my blunder in the section above: where I compare EBITDA to market cap - as this is a nonsensical metric.

Lesson: You can compare EBITDA to EV or free cash flow to market cap. Because in the former, you are calculating payments to the company, while the latter, it's payments to the shareholders.

Accordingly, as a shareholder, given that I'm only paying its market cap, I should attempt to estimate its free cash flow. Frustratingly, at this juncture, my conviction wonders.

Historically, Cars.com has generated approximately $150 million of free cash flow or even higher.

But for its trailing 9 months, given that its free cash flows have reached only $65 million, we can infer that Cars.com's 2019 free cash flow is only likely to reach $80 million for the year, or roughly 50% less than in previous years.

Accordingly, there appears to be a significant difference in its year-over-year comparisons.

Having said that, given that Cars.com has in October completed the final affiliate conversions, this is expected to improve its free cash flow by $50 million starting in 2020.

Consequently, this means that for 2020, Cars.com will be on target to generate closer to $100 million of free cash flow versus the $80 million I calculated for 2019? If that's the case, the thesis becomes very interesting at this valuation.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: Author's calculations

The above table requires some interpretation. Firstly, that Cars.com's cash flows from operations are calculated before capex requirements. However, Cars.com is essentially just a website, and as such is not capital intensive.

Data by YCharts

Next, as highlighted above, we can see that Cars.com's stock has been hit the hardest compared with the rest of its peers.

Also, most of its peers don't even generate cash flows from operations, let alone free cash flow. Thus, in comparison, there is no question that Cars.com makes for the safest investment in the group.

The Bottom Line

Cars.com has a lot of potential if it succeeds in stabilizing its operations. For now, its balance sheet is leveraged approximately 3.4x, so most of its free cash flow will be used to repay its creditors.

But if Cars.com is able to generate close to $100 million of free cash flow in 2020, then today's valuation of $850 million will turn out to have been very cheaply priced.

Finally, given that there is reasonable amount of shorts, any (unexpected) good news will force shorts to close out at higher prices. Meanwhile, I believe that this valuation to the downside is somewhat muted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CARS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.