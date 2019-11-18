RingCentral: Still A Long-Term Buy At These Levels

RingCentral (RNG) reported another very strong quarter, something I think investors have become accustomed to over the past few reports. Revenue growth remains very strong at 34% and the raised guidance gives investors more confidence about the long-term growth trajectory.

In addition, RNG talked more about their recent exclusive partnership with Avaya (OTC:AVYA), as well as their expanded relationship with AT&T (T). While both of these new events remain in early stages, it could set the company up for revenue growth accelerating in 2020 in addition to potentially more partnerships along the way.

While valuation remains at a premium, I think the stock remains a long-term buy, even at these levels. Investors will always pay up for successful companies and even if valuation were to pull back a bit, the company's superior revenue growth can continue to drive stock outperformance.

Data by YCharts

RNG is one of the leaders in the UCaaS, or Unified Communications as a Service, market. This segment of the market focuses on the transformation of enterprise communication as it evolves from traditional landlines to newer forms of communication. RNG utilizes its cloud-based approach in order to provide flexible and cost-effective services to support an ever-changing workforce. Employees are becoming more mobile, and RNG is capturing the "bring-your-own device" market shares.

Enterprises have rapidly moved away from traditional landlines and towards newer forms of communication, including online meetings, team collaboration, telephony, and video conferencing. RNG assists with delivering the newer forms of communication, and its cloud-based offerings enable the company to deliver more transparent revenue streams.

Source: Company Presentation

The new forms of communication are here to stay. Yes, voice communication is still the dominant form of enterprise communication, but there is an increasing number of new communication forms. For example, RNG held a study surveying 2,000 customers, of which 44% said voice was their main method of communication. However, both team messaging and text followed closely behind. This demonstrates the changing landscape and need for enterprises to develop modern communication platforms.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Q3 was a very strong quarter with revenue again growing 34% to $233 million, well ahead of consensus expectations for $221 million. Subscription revenue continues to drive growth, representing over 90% of revenue and growing 33%. The software revenue stream is very valuable for SaaS companies as it is highly predictable and recurring in nature, thus giving investors more confidence in placing a higher revenue multiple on the company.

Source: Company Presentation

The company closed more than 30 $1+ million deals during the quarter, demonstrating their continued success moving up the market. The larger the contracts they win, the more likely this clients will turn into recurring and sticky revenue streams. I think as the company continues to scale, we will see more larger deals, which will ultimately improve the company's visibility into their revenue stream.

RNG recently announced a newly formed partnership with Avaya where they will become the exclusive public UCaaS solution marketed and sold by Avaya. While contribution from this partnership is not expected to hit until late 2020, their product is expected to launch in Q1. Given the size and scale of Avaya in the communications market, this could propel RNG's revenue growth higher over the next few years.

In addition, RNG announced they expanded their AT&T partnership which could add even more fuel to their revenue growth profile. RNG will become the lead UCaas provider for AT&T and the combination of two large relationships have given investors greater confidence in the longer-term trajectory of the company's growth profile.

Source: Company Presentation

While margins continue to be strong, non-GAAP operating margin of 9.3% during the quarter was largely in line with expectations and management's guidance. However, with the recent additions of Avaya and AT&T, I would expect margin expansion to remain minimal as RNG invests heavily into further expanding these relationships and accelerating revenue growth.

The large revenue beat combined with strong margins led to EPS of $0.22 during the quarter, which was slightly ahead of expectations for $0.19.

Source: Company Presentation

Q4 revenue was guided to $238-240 million, or 26-27% growth and was slightly above consensus expectations. The company has historically guided a little conservative and I think we could see some upside to these numbers as RNG has gained significant traction in the market after signing their two large deals.

For the full year, management raised revenue guidance to $888-890 million, up from $874-877 million. The 32% growth for the full year was raised slightly more than the Q3 beat. Non-GAAP operating margins were left at 9.1-9.2%, which is probably right given the investments the company will look to make in their recent large signings.

Valuation

The stock has moved up nearly 10% since reporting earnings given the recent signings with Avaya and AT&T as well as better than expected earnings. This name just became a little more challenging to value because of the potential for revenue acceleration next year. Investors typically place a higher valuation on companies who can accelerate their revenue growth, something we could see RNG accomplish in 2020.

Data by YCharts

The challenge with RNG's valuation compared to other UCaaS and CPaaS competitors is that RNG now trades at a significant premium. One could argue that Twilio (TWLO) or Five9 (FIVN) could be better investments given a more reasonable valuation. At RNG's current level, it is challenging to see their forward revenue multiple expand much more. Rather, the company will need to rely on providing strong revenue growth to drive stock outperformance.

Data by YCharts

Even when looking at other leading revenue growth software names in the market, RNG's stock is not cheap.

With a current market cap of $14.30 billion, cash balance of $580 million and debt of $380 million, the company has a current enterprise value of $14.10 billion. Using management's recently 2019 revenue guidance of $888-890 million, we can start to build out 2020 and 2021 revenue expectations.

I think revenue growth will accelerate from the 32% growth expected in 2019 because of both the newly formed partnership with Avaya and the expanded relationship with AT&T. By becoming their exclusive UCaaS providers, RNG has put themselves in a position to rapidly scale, expand, and potentially land new partnerships along the way.

Assuming revenue grows 35% in 2020 and 30% in 2021, we could see 2020 revenue of $1.2 billion and 2021 revenue of $1.55 billion. This would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of ~11.8x and a 2021 revenue multiple of ~9.1x. While these multiples are not completely out of line, they are still an expensive price to pay for the expectation of accelerating revenue growth.

Yes, I do think the stock will be a winner next year and over the long-term. However, valuation is a little excessive at this point. For investors who are able to ride the wave of higher-valued companies, I think RNG is an excellent option.

The stock's valuation could be a weakness if we start to see the market turn sour. Typically ,the higher-valued software names are the first ones to see their valuation pull back quite a bit. If this were to happen, I think investors would quickly put more money into the name on the basis of revenue acceleration and strong partnerships. Even after the recent 10% run up post earnings, I think the stock remains a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.