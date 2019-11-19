Impressive Performance In Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver, lead, and zinc. The company's headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada.

The silver market has traded in a range from $14.245 to $19.54 so far in 2019. At $17 per ounce on November 18, silver was around the midpoint of its trading range so far this year. The prospects for silver remain bullish as gold has broken out to the upside in an environment of falling interest rates around the world.

Lead has been trading in a range from $1788 to $2650 per ton on the London Metals Exchange. At $2008 per ton on November 15, the price is closer to the low than the high end of the trading band. However, the demand for lead is rising, given the increase of electric automobiles that require lead in batteries.

The trading range in LME zinc is from $2,200 to $3,585 per ton. At $2,385 per ton on November 15, the price of zinc is near the bottom end of its trading band. While silver's path is a function of market sentiment and is likely to follow gold over the coming weeks and months, lead and zinc prices are sensitive to the ongoing trade war between the US and China. Therefore, a long position in the two nonferrous metals is a bet on China and either a trade agreement or a de-escalation of the current protectionist environment. SVM shares have done well since early 2016, and that trend is likely to continue if the US and China can reach a "phase one" trade deal over the coming weeks.

A silver, lead, and zinc producer in China

SVM's flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The Ying project, which also goes by the name of the SGX silver-lead-zinc property, was acquired in March 2004 and began commercial production on April 1, 2006. Ying consists of six separate mines that feed two mills with 3,200 tons per day of capacity. Six smelters are within 200 kilometers of the project, and the mine life runs until 2036. The company also has an interest in the profitable GC mine in Guangdong province, where output began flowing in 2014. The mine life of GC runs through 2031.

Over the past thirteen years, the group has generated production of 66 million ounces of silver and 946 million pounds of lead and zinc. Proven and probable reserves of contained metal are around 106 million ounces of silver, 517,660 tons of lean, and 278,613 tons of zinc. Silver is a byproduct of lead and zinc ores.

Since China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for all base metals, including lead and zinc, an investment in SVM is a proxy for the Chinese economy. While the trade war with the US has weighed on Chinese growth and economic data, SVM shares have done well. A trade agreement could turbocharge the performance of SVM's stock.

A positive trend in the metals

The long-term price trend in the silver futures market remains bullish despite the recent correction that took it from $19.54 in early September to around $17 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, the price momentum indicator crossed higher below neutral territory earlier this year. Silver could have lots of room on the upside, particularly if the price of gold continues to make higher highs.

Source: Infomine.com

The chart shows that the price of lead increased from under $500 per ton at the turn of this century and a low at just under $1000 per ton in 2009, to just over $2000 per ton at the end of last week.

Source: Infomine.com

The price of zinc has been trending higher over the past eleven years. In 2008, the price was at around the $1100 per ton level; in 2016, it fell to a low at just under $1500 per ton. After a rise to over $3500 in 2018, the price was trading at $2,385 per ton at the end of last week.

The trends in all of the three metals that SVM produces are higher.

A small dividend and reasonable multiple

SVM is a small-cap producer with a market capitalization of $822.177 million as of Monday, November 18. Over 1.4 million shares of SVM stock change hands on an average trading session, and the company currently pays shareholders a three cents per share or 0.52% dividend at $4.765 per share. On November 12, SVM said declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.0125 as of November 27, which was a reduction. The price to earnings multiple at 18.33 times earnings shows that the small mining company makes money at current prices.

Risk in China for a Canadian company

There are always risks for producing companies with investments in China. The current trade war between the US and China is not likely to impact SVM because it is a Canadian company. However, government rules and regulations in the Asian nation can always present problems for partners from outside of Chinese borders.

SVM is a long side bet on China from two vantage points. First and foremost, the production of the company comes from mines within the nation. Second, the prices of lead and zinc are highly sensitive to the ups and downs of China's economy as the country is the world's leading consumer of the nonferrous metals.

New highs in SVM shares

The price action in SVM shares has been impressive.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2015 illustrates, SVM shares fell to a low at $0.41 in January 2016 when many commodities prices reached multiyear lows. Since then, the stock has made higher lows and higher highs. This month, SVM traded to a new high at $4.93 per share, which was over twelve times the price in early 2016. SVM was trading around $4.77 per share on Monday, November 18.

On November 9, SVM reported a net income of $12.2 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter of this year or the company's second fiscal quarter. The earnings were 52% higher than during the same quarter in 2018. A full recap of the latest earnings report is available here.

SVM has turned in an impressive performance. A trade deal between the US and China could turbocharge the shares as it could lift the prices of lead and zinc. Moreover, SVM's interest in the Chinese mining projects would likely rise in value in an environment where there is a de-escalation in protectionism between the world's two leading economies. Exploration stocks with mining interests in China and other parts of the world are always risky investments. However, SVM is profitable at current metals prices, which is a significant accomplishment compared to many of the company's peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.