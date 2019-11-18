6 Reasons To Avoid Kronos Worldwide

KRO is a titanium dioxide producer and marketer. Prices of this chemical continue to decline. The company is boosting volume to counter the negative effect from lower prices.

The prospects for Kronos Worldwide (KRO) look bearish despite the significant 45% rally from the lows in August. There are several concerns that investors should weigh carefully before committing capital to KRO.

TiO 2 prices continue to decline. The company operated at a 97% average capacity utilization rate. Therefore, there is not much room for improvement there. Revenue for Q3 has increased meagerly over the past seven years. EBITDA dropped sharply for two consecutive Q3s. Margins are compressing The operational performance is not exciting.

Concerns regarding the TiO 2 segment

KRO is a titanium dioxide producer and marketer. Therefore, KRO is primarily impacted by titanium dioxide selling prices, as well as the volume produced an sold. The primary concern is the decline in TiO 2 prices. The company reported average selling prices lower by 5% in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago. For the first nine months of 2019, prices fell by 7% compared to the same period a year ago. What is more, is that the trend does not seem to be reversing anytime in the interim. According to ICIS, in Europe, demand remains muted and below levels compared to 2018. In the United States, the demand in Q3 2019 was steady, but a moderate seasonal downtrend was starting. Europe and the United States are KRO's primary markets.

Regarding segment profit, the TiO 2 suffered a substantial hit. For Q3 2019, the company reported $36.8 million, compared to $61.7 million a year ago. For the YTD period, the profit was slashed by half, when it dropped from $297.7 million for the first nine months of 2018 to $141.2 million YTD. The company is under heavy pressure regarding margins. More on this will come in the next segment.

Since the company operated the production facilities at overall average capacity utilization rates of 97%, revenue is not likely to improve unless prices increase sharply. To counter the decline in prices, sales volumes for TiO 2 were 17% in Q3 2019, compared to the same period a year ago.

Revenue and EBITDA

There are significant concerns about KRO’s revenue and EBITDA that investors should weigh before investing in the stock. For instance, revenue has remained flattish over the past seven years for Q3. It is trending upward, but the growth is meager. In Q3 2019, the company posted revenue for $437 million, compared to $419 million in Q3 2013, which is not great news.

EBITDA is also concerning. Over the past two years, it trended lower. In Q3 2019, the company posted EBITDA for $41 million, down from $71 million a year ago. Moreover, KRO’s EBITDA is highly volatile.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

From the gross margin and operating margin perspective, the story also looks bearish. Gross and operating margins are down on a Y/Y basis from 29.0% and 14.3% to 20.1% and 6.2%, respectively. It seems that the company’s operating expenses have remained relatively unchanged. Hence, the primary driver for the deteriorating margins appears to be the costs of goods sold.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Operational Performance

The DuPont ROE analysis is a tool to measure a company’s operational performance. The ROE itself only measures the efficiency in which the company produces net income per dollar of shareholders’ equity. However, it does not indicate what the drivers for such efficiency are. Hence the usefulness of the DuPont summary. The analysis gives an idea about the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier.

Applying the DuPont ROE formula straight from the textbook is not possible in all cases. The mechanical approach fails when the company reports one-time events such as discontinued operations, asset sales, and impairments. Therefore, I modified the formula slightly to, what I believe, gives an accurate picture of the ongoing business. Below are the DuPont ROE formula and the modified DuPont ROE formula.

DuPont ROE formula

Modified ROE formula

If you have read my articles recently, you will notice that I changed my methodology. Previously, I used to look at the ROE of one period and compare it to the same period in the previous year. The current method now considers the trailing twelve-month financial data. The income statement and cash flow statement accounts are added, i.e., the interest expense is the amount that the company paid in the previous four quarters. The balance sheet accounts are averages for the past four quarters. The primary advantage of using the previously mentioned methodology is that it removes any seasonality effects. All amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

At first glance, the story looks bearish. KRO’s return on equity has declined severely over the past six quarters. In Q2 2018, the company posted an ROE of 37.6%. In Q3 2019, the ROE dropped to 12.5%. Such dramatic shrinkage prompts an analysis of the operational efficiency drivers.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

The first driver is the tax burden. The metric describes the ratio of EBT from continuing operations that the company keeps as net income from continuing operations after paying for taxes. As the coefficient approaches 1.0, it means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT from continuing operations, which is excellent for investors. In KRO’s case, the company has a tax burden of 0.7, and it has remained relatively unchanged over the past six quarters. Going forward, investors should expect the same coefficient.

The second driver is the interest burden. The coefficient illustrates the ratio of EBIT from continuing operations that the company keeps as EBT from continuing operations after funding the net interest expense. In this case, the higher is better, with a maximum of 1.0. KRO’s interest burden has ticked lower from 1.0 to 0.9 on a Y/Y basis, primarily driven by a severe decline in operating income. Further discussion on the interest expense funding comes in the following section.

The third driver is the operating income margin, which tells the percentage of revenue that the company transforms into operating income. The higher the metric, the more efficient the company is in containing costs. It is unfortunate to see such a decline in the operating income margin for KRO. The parameter dropped from 24.4% in Q2 2018 to 9.5% in Q3 2019. The reduction is a major red flag.

Another driver is the asset turnover. The efficiency ratio measures how many dollars of revenue the company generates per dollar of asset, and higher is better in this case. KRO’s asset turnover has remained unchanged at 0.9 over the past six quarters, and there is not much to write home about. In brief, the company produces $0.90 in revenue per dollar of assets.

The last driver is the equity multiplier, which is a form of financial leverage. The coefficient takes into consideration current and long-term liabilities. A factor above 3.0 raises questions about debt sustainability. When the factor surpasses 5.0, the company is highly overleveraged. While KRO’s financial leverage is not sky-high, it is worrisome, as the impact of the declining operating income margin is enhanced. Further discussion on the financial leverage from the long-term debt perspective is in the next section.

In brief, KRO’s ROE decline is due to a falling operating income margin, which is bad news for investors. What is more, is that the high leverage is amplifying the damage.

Long-Term Debt Sustainability

Assessing debt sustainability is important because, in the event of default, creditors have a priority in asset claims compared to equity holders. The interest coverage ratio and the debt-to-equity ratio are two metrics that provide color on debt sustainability. The former tells if the company can pay the distribution from operating income. The latter describes the leverage level from the long-term debt perspective only. Ideally, the ICR should be above 3.0. When the ICR falls below 1.5, the company should pay close attention to the operating income. When the ICR falls below 1.0, the company should act immediately to remedy the situation. Regarding the D/E ratio, the metric signals danger when it is higher than 5.0.

From the ICR side, the story does not look bad. While the operating income has fallen over the past six quarters, the ICR is still healthy. In brief, KRO funds the interest expense from the operating income with ease. From the D/E ratio, the story is also appealing, as the D/E has remained relatively unchanged at 0.6. Over the timeframe, long-term debt and shareholders’ equity have remained unchanged.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

One concerning aspect regarding the financial leverage, nonetheless, is the Debt/EBITDA ratio, which has been trending higher. Over the past six quarters, the coefficient rose from 1.0 to 2.2. KRO must find a way to increase revenue and contain expenses further so that the metric declines.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Distribution Sustainability

The distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and cash flow from operations provide color on the distribution sustainability. The former tells if the company can cover the distributions from net income. The later illustrates if the company can cover capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the company can still fund the distributions. However, net income has declined severely from $270 million in Q2 2018 to $102 million in Q3 2019. At this rate, the company may have trouble funding the distributions from the net income soon.

From the cash flow from the operations side, the story also looks bearish. Since the CFO metric has been falling, the coverage has deteriorated. In Q3 2019, the company could not fund capital expenses and distributions. Therefore, investors should not expect KRO to hike the distribution in the interim. Unless CFO increases, the distribution sustainability is compromised.

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Image created by the author. Data collected from YCharts

Relative Valuation

Valuing a company through EV/EBITDA has several advantages. For instance, the enterprise value is based on market prices. Also, the company’s corporate structure does not influence the ratio. Moreover, the metric eliminates the effect of depreciation and amortization. P/E and P/B are also two commonly used metrics for relative valuation. However, the major drawbacks are that companies can post net losses and that balance sheets rarely reflect the real economic value of the assets.

From the trailing twelve-month perspective, the story looks neutral. The company is fairly valued on a relative basis. The EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.8, compared to a median of 8.0. From a forward-looking basis, the company appears slightly overvalued. The EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.91, compared to its peers’ median of 7.9. The declining EBITDA and flat revenue may not support KRO’s relatively overvalued status.

Another metric worth paying attention to is the price-to-sales ratio. The metric tells the value placed on each dollar of revenue. From a relative basis, the stock appears undervalued. However, considering the severe headwinds, the undervalued status may be justified.

The takeaway

The rating for KRO is bearish. The company has significant headwinds that it must overcome, primarily regarding revenue and EBITDA. The company must find ways to improve these metrics. For now, it is best to avoid KRO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.