Beat Inflation... By Not Buying Gold

In part two, we shall look at what investors can do to deal with the threat and how they can bulletproof their portfolio.

In the first part we talked about how investors rushing into Treasuries are in for a rude awakening and how underestimating inflation can spoil your retirement.

In the first part of this series we wanted to bring up the facts, not opinions, but facts, about inflation. Despite an overwhelming consensus about "deflation" driven mainly by low bond yields, the data showed just how much inflation we actually have. Multiple consumer price indices are showing year-over-year changes that are the highest since the global financial crisis.

Source: FRED

Investors who ran into the safety of Treasury bonds are going to find out just how little they will get for that entry. But leaving aside the media's incorrect reporting, what can an average investor do to hedge the inflation risk? Today we will examine one broad category of investments and explain why it holds the best bet against inflation.

The Real Precious Investment

Both on Seeking Alpha and in the broader Internet community, there's no investment that evokes as much passion as gold. Whether you are thinking about end of days or currency devaluations, gold always has been at the forefront of investment ideas. Gold also is known to be a rather strong protector against inflation. While we do believe that Gold does have some inflation correlation, investors who like getting paid (vs. paying someone to store the metal), should ignore gold and focus on a much better investment class for inflation protection. Real Estate Investment Trusts.

At a broader level REITs have done exceptionally well over large time frames. The 20-year period below shows REITs delivering the best performance among all asset classes.

Gold did come in second, but here's the thing, if you shift the time frame back three years, things become rather different. REITs still come out on top while gold falls quite a bit.

In fact over 40 years REITs beat gold by a rather resounding margin, even if you ignore storage costs that you would have to pay to access this asset class via ETFs like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU). REITs are incredibly consistent and you can best see that by visualizing 20 year returns vs. gold.

Source: Engineered Portfolio

In fact if you bought gold in any year between 1974-1988, you had negative total 20 year returns... before counting storage costs. Let that sink in. REITs on the other hand were consistently a good performer regardless of your entry. But we bring up REITs today to show that it can actually be a decent hedge to inflation.

How REITs move with inflation

Real estate in general appreciates alongside inflation. There are many reasons for this. First, since nobody is building any more "land," real estate goes up in value as the value of currencies decreases. The second reason is that inflation increases the replacement cost value of assets as higher labor and raw materials are required to build similar assets. Third, rents are exceptionally well tied to inflation. Many triple net lease REITs like Realty Income (O) or WP Carey (WPC) actually use the official CPI measure in their annual rent adjustments for tenants.

Source: WP Carey presentation

At the same time, REITs use leverage and that leverage requires debt and interest payments. To the extent interest rates rise with inflation, it can dampen the increases from higher rents. So how do you go about finding the best REITs for inflation protection? We have three steps for finding the best REIT investments.

Buy when the asset is hated

The first step is to buy REITs in general when they are hated. If you chase them when they are loved, you might do ok, but the best risk-rewards are setup when they are absolutely despised. We use a multitude of methods to look for when REITs are cheap and when they are expensive. We will briefly show one below.

The first is the spread between REIT equity yield and the BAA bond yield. When REITs yield almost as much as BAA bonds (Average REIT yield minus BAA Bond Yield < 0.6%) is the best time to go shopping for REITs.

Source: NAREIT

Most of the time REITs yield less than BAA bonds, but even in there one can differentiate as to what are better and worse times to buy REITs. So the first step in buying a REIT that will protect you from inflation is to buy when REITs are hated. We identified one of the best generational points almost two years back when REITs yielded actually more than BAA bonds.

Buy REITs with very long-term debt maturities

Fixing interest costs at today's low levels is key in helping the REIT benefit from higher inflation. As explained previously, the drain from higher interest costs is the key reason that REITs don't perform even better during strong inflation that they actually do. If the REIT has fixed its debt for very long periods then it can actually get the full impact to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) from higher rents. So we want long weighted maturities predominantly comprised of fixed rates.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

We can see Realty Income for example has a long (almost eight years weighted) maturity with all of it based on fixed rates. The opposite of this is when a REIT pretty much bets the farm that interest rates will not rise. We saw this with New Senior Investment Group (SNR) in 2017-2019 when it had at one point more than one third of its debt rates floating.

Source: New Senior

We want to avoid that if we are to take advantage of the inflationary cycle.

Buy REITs with moderate lease terms

This might be a bit controversial but it makes sense in terms of inflation hedging. If rents and leases are written in stone (or electronic ink) for a long time, a REIT cannot get the full advantage of higher inflation. 15-20 year leases are great for stability but they do reduce nimbleness if inflation averages are higher than expected. Even REITs like WPC, which have inflation linked rent escalators, have in many cases "capped' rent escalators that max out at 2% or 3%. In that case having a maturing lease is a big advantage to be able to reset rents significantly higher.

In this space, two sub-asset classes, Apartment REITs and Hotel REITs, are rather interesting plays. Both have extremely short-term "leases" and can reset rents rather rapidly in response to changing conditions. For most investors though, hotel REITs' exceptionally strong beta to the economy makes them a less palatable option. Apartment REITs are fine, but most US listed ones today are quite expensive and offer little value today. But investors can find value in the broader REIT sector if they look for REITs that have moderate lease lengths.

Inflation already is here

Unlike what the media is telling you, inflation already is here and quite robust. Should the economy dodge a recession, which is our base case today, we believe even higher inflation lies ahead. This is the time to look for hedges and find the right investments that will create a buffer over time. Broadly speaking though, most REITs are expensive today and most deserve a little correction before we would even wade into the waters. But we are finding some interesting values and just issued a fresh alert on one REIT recently.

Gold on the other hand is a speculative asset class and one that has long periods of underperformance. The constant storage and insurance costs are a further drain and it produces no income. Even if your heart is set on holding some direct commodities, we would recommend looking outside of gold as it continues to be incredibly expensive vs. every other commodity out there.

If you are near retirement or already in retirement, there are many much better investment options including recession resilient high-dividend stocks that generate consistent income in both good and bad times.

In the next chapter of this series we will examine yet another asset class and what role it can play in inflation hedging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFI, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.