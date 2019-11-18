YY: Bull Case Unfolding

YY continues to trade at an extremely conservative valuation that doesn't reflect its strong position in the short-form video industry.

Despite a move into the high 60s recently, YY's (NASDAQ:YY) stock hasn't gone anywhere since our first article. Honestly, we see this as an amazing opportunity. The bull case is playing out and user growth continues to amaze us, yet the stock itself hasn't moved. We continue to expect YY to become a social media giant over the long run, and our confidence in this bull case has only increased after YY reported its Q3 results.

YY Live continues performing well

Although growth in live streaming continues to decelerate, with live streaming revenues from YY Live growing only 8% YOY and users growing only 3% YOY, the business remains enormously profitable. Even with losses from Hago, the overall segment still reports operating margins of close to 22%.

Hago continues to grow quickly, with MAUs growing an astonishing 28% sequentially and 90% YOY. It has benefited significantly from the rise in social gaming in emerging markets like India.

Meanwhile, HAGO, our casual game-oriented social media platform has not only maintained its rapid expansion on user base, but also achieved meaningful progress in monetization. During the third quarter, HAGO's MAUs increased to 32.3 million, representing a 92.4% year-over-year increase leveraging its success in Indonesia. HAGO was able to further penetrate into other markets such as India. - Source: Q3 2019 call

Overall, core YY Live continues to play its role as a major cash cow for YY, generating steady profits quarter after quarter with no sign of deterioration. Hago is just an additional bonus that has great potential to be a strong growth driver over the long run.

Bigo - Catching up to TikTok

It is now extremely clear that YY's acquisition of Bigo was an incredibly smart decision. Likee, Bigo's short-form video platform, continues to see phenomenal 25% sequential growth even with 100mil MAUs. Meanwhile, rival TikTok seems to be facing growth headwinds. As The Information puts it:

Worldwide, Likee's downloads grew 12% to 82 million in the second quarter of this year from the first quarter. Meanwhile, TikTok downloads fell 17% to 143 million globally in the second quarter, when it was briefly banned by the government in India. - Source: Q3 2019 call

Likee isn't the only short-form video app that Bigo utilizes, however. Bigo also owns IMO, which embeds Likee's short-form video feeds. IMO's embedded short-form video users have grown phenomenally, increasing to over 50mil from 9.6mil last quarter.

We believe the strong positioning of Bigo in short-form video has been ignored by the market. IMO and Likee have a combined 150mil MAUs in short-form video, meaning Bigo is 20-25% of TikTok's size. Despite this, the market continues to value YY as though Bigo is worthless. While monetization is currently weak, it should improve drastically as the GDP of emerging countries like India continue to grow.

If Bigo can continue to grow its short-form video users at the current pace, it should be on track to becoming the world's largest short-form video company within a few years, which combined with better monetization, may allow it to receive a valuation similar to TikTok.

Overall thoughts on the quarter

Q3 continues to demonstrate that YY has made substantial progress in its journey to capture substantial share of the live streaming and short-form video markets around the world. Total MAUs reached 470mil this quarter, up from 433mil last quarter, astonishing growth for a company that everyone thought was dead just a year earlier. Monetization is still in its earlier stages, but should improve drastically as YY's user base continues to mature.

The long-term bull case for YY is certainly much clearer now. YY intends to fund money-losing but fast-growing Bigo and Hago with cash from its legacy business, building itself into a major player in short-form video.

We believe YY is currently one of the best opportunities available in the market today, and we believe it will rival companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Twitch in size within the next 10 years. Management certainly seems to agree, buying back over $20mil of stock this quarter.

Valuation

We find it surprising that YY continues to trade at a ridiculous valuation despite strong execution and top-notch management. Even with the recent rise, YY's valuation remains in the $5bil range. Its HUYA stake, which is probably undervalued, is worth $2bil alone. It has another $900mil of net cash, leaving the core business and Bigo valued at $2.1bil.

This is ridiculous if you consider the fact that YY Live itself generates around $400mil per year before Hago losses. As for Bigo, while it does lose money, it is growing quickly and definitely shouldn't have a negative valuation. The current valuation of YY is far too conservative, and we believe the true value of YY and its excellent management will be reflected by the market over the long run.

Takeaway

Overall, it is clear that the market is drastically undervaluing YY and its businesses, valuing short-term profits over long-term growth. As monetization continues to improve, we expect the value of YY to increase drastically as the market finally realizes the value of the hundreds of millions of MAUs on YY's platforms.

