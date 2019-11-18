The Virtuous Cycles Of Tencent And JD.Com

JD.com reported strong results supported by higher contributions from customers in the lower-tier cities, challenging the notion that it has been suffering from stiff competition.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, we have few but important economic data releases that disappointed, contributing to the weakness in Chinese stocks (CQQQ)(FXI). We started the week reading the level of new loans from Chinese banks fell to a 22-month low last month. At 661.3 billion yuan (US$94.5 billion) in net new loans in October, it raised concerns from three angles:

well below the 800 billion yuan (US$114 billion) of loans estimated by analysts polled by Reuters,

a steep decline from the 1.69 trillion yuan (US$241.5 billion) in September,

and the amount was the lowest since December 2017.

The growth of outstanding total social financing ('TSF'), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, was just as bad. It decelerated to 10.7 percent in October from a year earlier and lower than the 10.8 percent in September. The new TSF in October sank to 618.9 billion yuan - the lowest since July 2016 - from 2.27 trillion yuan in September. It also missed the 1 trillion yuan consensus estimates by analysts polled by Reuters.

Besides the two data releases, Chinese stocks - in particular those with their primary listing in Hong Kong - were also affected by another less mentioned but significant drag - the escalation in the five-month-old protest movement in Hong Kong, the city known for its highly developed free-market economy. Such stocks like Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) have been subjected to varying degrees of sell-off by investors wary of financial disruption in Hong Kong in view of the rising incidents of violence adopted by the protesters and unabated hard-lined approach of the government.

On Monday, the local media had a field day covering a case of a police shooting a protester in the stomach at a close distance, as well as an incident where protesters set fire on a man lecturing their behavior. The pair was reportedly in critical care subsequently. The repeated cycles of reprisal and retribution from the police, protesters, and annoyed bystanders risk deepening the crisis. However, it is hard to see a breakthrough in the situation.

The Hong Kong government fears to take harsher measures to avoid appearing draconian while Beijing is holding back intervention to appear adhering to the One Country, Two Systems arrangement. The latter’s patience is required to not provide the Taiwanese government with the opportunity to trumpet the failure of the One Country, Two Systems ahead of the island’s presidential election in January and also prevent the U.S. administration from having the excuse to extract any trade negotiation advantage.

Perhaps apart from economists and professional investors, few others in China would have paid attention to the news on Monday due to the preoccupation with the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza happening on the same day. The event was blamed for the soft retail sales growth in October, with some claiming that consumers were waiting for November to make purchases. However, the growth in retail sales in October at 7.2 percent was significantly off the consensus estimates for a growth of 7.9 percent. It would be odd if analysts did not factor in the corresponding effect for an event that had occurred in the same period for the past eleven years.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) closed down 2.9 percent for the week. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent sections, I will elaborate on the Q3 2019 results of both JD.com (JD) and Tencent.

Data by YCharts

Tencent Q3 2019 results were below expectations while its outlook failed to excite investors

Amid the backdrop of the oft-mentioned stiff competition from ByteDance (BDNCE) on the advertising front and heightened regulatory environment in China on games, Tencent Holdings achieved a revenue of 97.24 billion yuan in Q3 2019, a 21 percent year-on-year (Y/Y) increase. On a sequential basis, it was up 9 percent. Regardless of how that growth impresses some, it would be hard to satisfy the market which had been expecting the consensus estimate for 980 million yuan.

While the gross profit was higher by 20 percent Y/Y to 42.1 billion yuan, the net profit attributable to equity holders was lower by 10 percent Y/Y and 16 percent sequentially to 20.4 billion yuan, missing the 24.4 billion yuan consensus estimate by a wide margin. The management of Tencent would like us to consider that on the non-IFRS accounting basis, the company actually improved its operating margin and net margin by 1.4 and 0.5 percentage points respectively. Q3 2019 net profit attributable to equity holders would have been up a hefty 24 percent. It's worth noting that Tencent recorded hefty fair-value gains as a result of the IPO of Meituan-Dianping in Q3 of last year.

Source: Tencent Holdings Q3 2019 results presentation

Looking at the segments, it is comforting to know that Online Games managed to expand double-digits at 11 percent Y/Y in Q3 2019 despite the difficult regulatory environment it was subjected to. Nevertheless, due to other businesses growing faster, its share of revenue shrank from 32 percent in the same quarter a year ago to 29 percent.

Revenue from Media Ad plunged 28 percent Y/Y and 17 percent Y/Y to 3.7 billion yuan in Q3 2019 on stiffer competition from ByteDance and the uncertainty of content schedule materially reduced its video sponsorship advertising revenue. With the division diminished revenue contribution, its share of revenue has dropped to below 4 percent. On the other hand, advertising classified under "Social and Others" saw revenue growth at 32 percent Y/Y, bringing in more than three times the revenue from Media Ad. However, the undue attention on the woes at the media advertising segment might create the impression that it remained a major revenue contributor.

Revenue from Fintech and Business Services jumped 36 percent Y/Y to 26.8 billion yuan, just a shade below that from Online Games. Its share of revenue rose to 28 percent, compared with 29 percent for Online Games. Consumer transactions rose on the back of robust growth in both the number of daily active users and the transactions per user, giving it a strong momentum to tackle fresh competition from the pending entry of PayPal (PYPL) and the speculated government-issued crypto-currency. Within the segment, Cloud Services experienced the fastest growth with revenue skyrocketing 80 percent higher Y/Y.

Source: Tencent Holdings Q3 2019 results presentation

During the earnings conference call, Martin Lau, President of Tencent Holdings, highlighted its Digital Guangdong project which it deemed as the benchmark for digitizing municipal services in China. That was hailed as an example of how Tencent is gaining competitive advantage via its WeCity cloud solutions which have also been deployed in other cities such as Changsha and Chongqing.

Martin Lau also mentioned the involvement of the company in the travel business which is growing rapidly in China. He claimed Tencent "pioneered digitizing tourism, facilitating tourist access to scenic spots, transportation and public facilities, while supporting businesses and administrators to increase touch points and overall efficiency." In my frequent trips to China, I visited numerous tourist attractions in various locales and indeed encountered some places where visitors could scan QR codes from their WeChat app for information such as maps and guides. The convenience would attract more tourists, bringing in more tourism dollars which could more than pay off the fees to Tencent.

What's more significant though is the adoption of the 'Mini Programs' feature in WeChat. Martin Lau devoted much airtime in highlighting the strengths of Mini Programs, which based on my personal experience of the usage, was well deserved. The following quote (emphasis mine) was made by Martin Lau:

"Mini programs [are] actually adopted by a lot of different merchants and it's driven by the fact that it is a high-frequency usage scenario. And at the same time, it facilitates offline and online interactions there are a lot of offline players now that can actually establish an online presence through mini programs. And they also benefit from the fact that there is a better ecosystem around mini programs including the performance ads ecosystem including the payment. And as Mini programs providers actually get better in terms of their programming capability and operational capability, it actually helps Mini programs to be more conversional as you have identified in some of the offline merchants. The conversion rates have been improving continuously because they are leveraging our tools to make their Mini programs better and better in serving enterprise customers. So all these are drivers right now, which would benefit the Mini Program owners and as a result, benefit our ecosystem. And I think then what comes will be quite natural, right. There will be more traffic being created by the Mini Programs and the Mini Program owners will be spending more time into curating their Mini Programs. So that would actually create a [virtuous] cycle and when that happens, it will benefit our performance ads business it will benefit our payment business and it will create actually a stronger transactional culture within our social platform and that will actually benefit the entire Mini Program ecosystem further."

The quotation, while long, was just one of the several occasions during the call where Martin Lau spoke extensively on Mini Programs. It appears to me that the development is akin to what analysts of start-ups refer to as the flywheel effect. With the virtuous cycle (note: in the transcript, the phrase 'virtual cycle' was written. I believe 'virtuous cycle' was intended) mentioned by Martin Lau, more users would be locked into using the WeChat and in turn attracting more enterprises to rely on WeChat Mini Programs to reach their customers.

I attached as follows a series of snapshots from my encounters with food ordering via WeChat. It's convenient to use as a consumer while it's also easy for the restaurants to set up since it's not a standalone app.

Scan the QR code from WeChat and start the food ordering from restaurants.

Source: ALT Perspective

Food menu from within the WeChat App Source: ALT Perspective

Drinks menu from within the WeChat App

Source: ALT Perspective

Numerous third-party service providers are offering their multitude of products via WeChat which takes care of user authentication and an interface for the necessary interactions to take place. WeChat could be your best friend when you run out of toilet paper (see the photograph as follows).

Retrieve complimentary toilet paper just by scanning the QR code from the WeChat app - "It takes only three seconds!" (Look for 微信/WeChat in the photo).

Source: ALT Perspective

Another key executive in the earnings conference call focused on elucidating Tencent's strategy on its gaming business. James Mitchell, the Chief Strategy Officer of Tencent Holdings, reiterated Tencent's success of PUBG Mobile and more recently, the Call of Duty Mobile to justify its claim as "the preeminent mobile games developer for not only China but also the global market."

On top of Tencent's proven game development capability, its "very strong relationship through strong partnership as well as equity investment relationship with many top game companies in the world" provided the confidence that it could continue delivering well-received games. That's what Tencent is counting on to fend off competition from new players like ByteDance and Meituan-Dianping. Non-traditional gaming companies are eyeing a slice of the lucrative games market as their existing businesses continue to be mired in losses (e.g. food delivery) or are facing challenges (e.g. rising scrutiny in content delivery and more fragmented media advertising).

James Mitchell's frank admission of the "actually addressable market" instead of trumpeting the "total addressable market" impressed me. He responded to an analyst that the realistic market size Tencent can reach depends on how successful it could extend its "footprint from action games to what other popular genres of mobile games in terms of further regionalizing our publishing and live operation skills and in terms of our ability to nurture and cultivate intellectual property."

Despite the management's rosy outlook, investors might be apprehensive of relying on longer-term deliverables at a time when the market is setting fresh records. Shareholders of Tencent Holdings could also be diversifying their tech exposure with Alibaba Group's (BABA) Hong Kong listing providing them with another option.

JD.com share price relative out-performance post-results has its consistent delivery to thank

JD.com, which finds Tencent Holdings as its largest backer, reported its Q3 2019 results on Friday before the market opened. The beats on revenue and non-GAAP EPS had apparently pleased investors, sending the share price up more than 5 percent pre-market. While the enthusiasm fizzled out somewhat the rest of the day, JD.com still managed to close 1 percent higher for the week. It was the sole stock, other than the Hong Kong-listed Meituan-Dianping, in positive territory for the week among the largest holdings of the KWEB ETF.

In spite of the stiff competitive environment with Alibaba and Pinduoduo going for its throat, JD.com has been achieving decent year-on-year revenue growth consistently. Q3 2019 was no exception. Net revenues growth accelerated from the prior quarters, rising 29 percent Y/Y in Q3 2019. In particular, net service revenues jumped 47 percent Y/Y.

Source: JD.com Q3 2019 results presentation

JD.com has also consistently improved its non-GAAP gross margins, rising from 10.8 percent to 14.1 percent in 2018. Comparing the first nine months of 2019 with the prior-year period, the gross margins increased 29 percent to 14.7 percent. Its operating margins are also at the highest in years at 2.0 percent based on the trailing-twelve-months ('TTM'). Looking at JD Retail alone, the non-GAAP operating margin has hit 2.5 percent on a TTM basis.

Source: JD.com Q3 2019 results presentation

Sidney Huang, the Chief Financial Officer of JD.com, remarked in the earnings conference call that over 70 percent of new customers secured by the retailer in the third-quarter came from lower-tier cities, establishing a fresh record. In addition, the growth rates for both the purchase orders and the gross merchandise value ('GMV') from customers in the lower-tier cities reached the highest levels in the past six quarters.

The achievements are welcome on their own but it should be further applauded as the impressive growth numbers reflected JD.com's success in penetrating the lower-tier cities regarded as the customer stronghold of its rival Pinduoduo (PDD). The latter has, at the same time, targeted a larger share of the first-and-second-tier cities. Therefore, it was imperative that JD.com defend itself against Pinduoduo in the higher-tier cities and simultaneously working on securing customers elsewhere.

After all, residents in lower-tier cities are seeing improved income levels and a higher propensity to spend. JD.com reported the growth rate for electronics and home appliance categories in lower-tier cities was more than double that of tier one and tier two cities. Most of the other top-25 categories also saw higher and accelerated growth rates in lower-tier cities as well. Such residents aren't just looking for cheap deals. Sidney Huang has this to say:

"This may surprise some people who are not familiar [with] lower-tier city consumers and think they are only interested in low price, low-quality products which have seemingly flourished on other platforms. The reality is that consumption [upgrading] has been quietly occurring in these regions where [the] average consumers may have relatively lower absolute income, but have somewhat similar or even higher disposable income than tier-one city residents, due to significantly lower housing costs. As these consumers learned to shop online, they gradually discovered the different value propositions, unique to different e-commerce platforms."

Residents from lower-tier cities do not just "walk into" JD.com retail points, online or offline. Sidney Huang attributed the outcome to the reinvestment of roughly 40 percent of the 1.8 billion yuan nonrecurring gains from the first half of the year. Fortunately, the benefits from the money spent would extend beyond the third-quarter. Just like Tencent, Sidney Huang spoke about JD.com's virtuous cycle:

"The higher sales we achieved will give us further economies of scale, in both procurement and operating efficiency, which will afford our customers even more pricing benefits, setting an even higher bar for competitors, while driving our further growth and margin expansion next year. This is the beauty of our 1P business model, a self-reinforcing virtuous cycle. And it has worked extremely well for all the number one party retailers either by country or by category around the world. You have to be number 1 to enjoy this virtuous cycle and you have to have a lower cost structure than everyone else. JD.com is number one in China and [in multiple categories] and the snowball is just beginning to roll."

Q4 2019 revenue guidance at 23.25-24 billion yuan was only slightly above the consensus forecast for 23.3 billion yuan but could nonetheless be fodder for positive narratives on the company outlook. Furthermore, for 2020, Richard Liu, the co-founder and CEO of JD.com, declared his belief that "no matter it's on the revenues and on the profits we will achieve even better results." Would Wall Street find this satisfactory?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY, JD, BIDU, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.