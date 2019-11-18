Agile: FDA Decision To Extend Twirla's PDUFA Date Provides Buying Opportunity

I reveal my plans for my AGRX position following this news and how I plan to capitalize on the pullback.

The extension is not all doom-and-gloom for investors. I discuss why investors should see this as a positive sign for Twirla's chances for approval.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) recently announced that the FDA decided to extend Twirla’s PDUFA goal date from November 16th to February 16th, 2020. This extension comes about a week after Twirla received a positive vote in support of approval from the FDA’s Bone, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee “BRUDAC.” Following the press release, the share price was nearly cut in half, which I believe is an opportunity for investors who have been waiting for an entry point or are looking to add to their position.

I will provide some background information on a PDUFA extension and why Twirla got one. In addition, I discuss why there's some upside to receiving a PDUFA extension, and why it is a good indication for approval. Finally, I discuss my plans for my AGRX position as we wait for February 16th.

What is a PDUFA Extension?

Characteristically, when the FDA decides to extend a product's PDUFA date, it is a result of a "major amendment" to the submitted NDA. These major amendments are typically due to the FDA requesting specific information connected to the NDA, or the company submitting a late-cycle addition. This information might include changes in the study protocol, manufacturing site information, or updated data from a study. Consequently, the FDA will need more time to review the updates or amendments, which prevents them from making their decision by the original PDUFA target date. Typically, these extensions move the PDUFA date back 90 days but, the FDA can announce their decision before the new PDUFA date.

For Twirla, the extension was due to the FDA’s request for additional information after the AdCom. Agile revealed the submitted additional information was related to topics discussed at the AdCom meeting. FDA considered these submissions as a major amendment to NDA and it will require a PDUFA extension.

Considering the amount and level of debate at the AdCom, I am not surprised that Twirla got an extension. Agile requested to have a unique label with a limited usage, which the FDA appeared to challenge during the AdCom. I have to speculate that the requests have something to do with the label.

Previous Extension Outcomes

Obviously, a PDUFA extension is not good news for the product, company, or shareholders. The PDUFA date is being moved to February which now delays potential revenues and forces Agile to rely on the company’s cash position to maintain operations. So, I am not surprised by the market’s reaction and I expect the share price to remain subdued in the near term. Despite the setbacks, I find the PDUFA extension to be tremendously hopeful because it is not a CRL and many extensions result in the product being approved. I have covered numerous companies that had an extension in recent years with most of them being approved. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) had Zerenyx's PDUFA delayed but it was eventually approved on their extended PDUFA date. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) had Gvoke's PDUFA extended, but it was approved in advance of its PDUFA extension date.

Considering these examples, I am confident that the extension is a good sign for Twirla and its prospects for approval.

My Plans

Once the share price has established a new trading range, I will look to add to my AGRX position and will continue to limit my downside risk with put options. Looking at figure 1, we can see a few key areas for AGRX. I will keep an eye on the $1.68 area to see if it becomes an area of support. If the share price is able to hold above or bounce off this line, I will click the buy button and potentially employ some long-term call options. If the share price fails to hold above the $1.68 line, I will wait a week or two to see where the stock settles and will contemplate adding to my position with several small transactions.

Figure 1: AGRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Once I have finished adding to my position, I will hold my shares through the extended PDUFA date in anticipation of Twirla’s approval and subsequent commercial launch in the United States.

Conclusion

Agile’s AdCom meeting exposed some serious issues with contemporary contraception study protocols and how the FDA is reviewing product candidates. Agile wants to have a responsible label that will ensure the safe and effective usage of Twirla. I believe the FDA is considering Agile’s request and is simply looking for the information needed to support that labeling request. As a result, the FDA is going to need more time to review Twirla’s NDA and the fresh information for Agile, thus, the PDUFA extension.

Twirla’s PDUFA extension is disappointing, however, it is not all doom-and-gloom for AGRX investors. The fact the FDA did not send Agile a CRL tells me they are considering approval. In addition, PDUFA extensions typically lead to FDA approval.

Unfortunately, the extension will delay a potential approval and commercial launch, which also delays revenue and prolongs a higher cash burn. Therefore, investors should accept the market’s reaction to the extension news and manage their position accordingly. Personally, I see this pullback to be a buying opportunity following the spike in share price following the AdCom vote and will be looking to take advantage of the discount in the coming days or weeks.

Figure 2: AGRX Twirla’s Market (Source: AGRX)

Long term, I still see AGRX as a speculative buy. If the FDA provides another CRL, Agile will either be forced to run another costly study or could end-up scrapping Twirla. On the other hand, if approved, Twirla will be a new conceptive option in a $3.8B market (Figure 2). The company’s current market cap is around $140M, so Twirla would only need to capture around 4% of that market to equal its current market cap. This makes AGRX a high risk-high reward investment at these prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX, XERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.