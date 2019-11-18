ETRACS 2x ETN Quick Notes: HDLV Turns 5, PFFL Turns 1

Author's note: This article was first released to members on October 23, 2019.

For more information on our UBS ETRACS 2x leveraged ETN coverage, please see our latest ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot: October 2019.

Why aren't we invested in any of the 2x ETNs?

A member asked me why we don't own any of the 2x ETNs in our portfolios, given their high yields. We had actually owned them as recently as December 2018 in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio (BDCL and HDLV) but swapped them for CEFs when CEF discounts blew out last Christmas (certainly a great decision in hindsight).

However, if CEFs continue to get more expensive on a premium/discount basis as they have been doing recently, we could very well see ourselves rotating out of some our CEFs into ETFs or ETNs, which always trade at NAV and so are not at risk of premium/discount reversion, leading to a potential loss in share price.

One aspect that's giving more favor to the ETNs currently is the continued decline of the 3-month LIBOR, now entering the 10th straight month of declines. This is beneficial for these 2x ETNs in terms of lowering their interest expenses. The current 3-month LIBOR rate of 2.00% is a 1-year low is the lowest since early 2018!

Data by YCharts

PFFL turns 1, has it done its job?

The second thing I wanted to look at was the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL), the 2x preferred ETN. Over the last 1-year, PFFL's price has appreciated by +7.21% vs. +3.95% for the corresponding unlevered ETF, iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). The reason that PFFL hasn't returned quite twice of PFF could be due to leverage decay, particularly in the first few months in the chart below where the sector was volatile but ended up at about the same level, and also the higher expense ratio of PFFL (over 3%) vs. PFF (0.46%).

Another reason could be the different indices tracked by the two funds. PFFL tracks the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF Index, while for PFF, it is the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. (Interestingly, the Solactive Index simply tracks a 50:50 mixture of PFF and another preferred ETF, the Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)).

Is PFFL a good buy? With a yield of 9.82% that is nearly twice of PFF's unlevered ~5.5% yield, it does look attractive at first glance. However, as with all 2x ETNs, there are some costs, and ADS Analytics has estimated these to be on the order of 4.17% once all expenses are included (including leverage expenses). It would appear to me that the costs are too high for a relatively low-yielding asset class, at least when compared to other sectors covered by the ETRACS series, such as mREITs (MORL) (MRRL), BDCs (BDCL) (LBDC) or MLPs (MLPQ) (MLPZ).

HDLV turns 5, but performance disappointing

Finally, the 10%-yielding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV) has turned 5 this month! While the 5-year total return of +74% is decent, it is still slightly disappointing compared to the much better performances of the broader 2x dividend stock ETNs, SDYL and DVYL (157% and 141% respectively). This I believe may be due to the fact that while HDLV is based on the high-dividend low-volatility space, the index construction allows very concentrated positions (up to 10%) which may have caught the fund the back foot on some of its holdings if they soured.

Data by YCharts

Another reason for HDLV's underperformance could be the dominance of growth stocks over the last several years. Low volatility strategies tend to outperform when markets are volatile, and vice versa. Indeed, 2017 which was the "year of no volatility" had HDLV underperforming SDYL and DVYL by nearly 20 percentage points, the largest gap for calendar years since HDLV's inception.

Here are HDLV's top holdings, led by Altria (MO), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and AT&T (T) which together account for 30% (!) of the fund. Certainly, these are considered to be among the bluest of blue-chip dividend stocks, but they each have their own risks. Hence, the performance of HDLV will be greatly influenced by how these three stocks perform going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.