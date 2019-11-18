Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Energy equipment services and oil/gas are underpriced by more than 40% relative to their historical averages in three valuation metrics. However, energy equipment services is far below the historical average in profitability. The paper/wood and metals/mining industries may be slightly underpriced regarding the same metrics, but they are also below the profitability baseline. Chemicals are slightly overpriced. Packaging and construction materials are significantly overvalued. Packaging it is the best in profitability compared to other industries and to its own historical average, which may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in energy equipment/services and deteriorated in chemicals, metals, paper/wood.

P/S has improved in energy equipment/services, metals and deteriorated in paper/wood construction materials, packaging.

P/FCF has improved in energy, packaging, metals, paper/wood and deteriorated in chemicals.

ROE is stable in oil/gas, packaging and deteriorated elsewhere.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% and the materials ETF (XLB) has beaten the benchmark by 0.5%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in one month are Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), Concho Resources Inc. (CXO), Dow Holdings Inc. (DOW), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), FMC Corp. (FMC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL EMN Eastman Chemical Co CHEM TSE Trinseo SA CHEM MERC Mercer International Inc FORESTRY AKS AK Steel Holding Corp METAL HCC Warrior Met Coal Inc METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc METAL IP International Paper Co PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 11/18/2019

I take four aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 15.08 24.2 37.68% 0.57 1.73 66.88% 17.97 35.34 49.16% -10.73 7.34 -18.07 Oil/Gas 10.58 18.53 42.89% 1.34 3.35 60.04% 15.27 29.03 47.39% 3.25 4.47 -1.23 Chemicals 20.73 18.48 -12.15% 1.44 1.21 -18.97% 28.42 25.37 -12.03% 6.45 6.74 -0.29 Construction Materials 36.48 21.44 -70.14% 1.57 1.16 -35.56% 26.74 40.5 33.97% 3.88 5.77 -1.89 Packaging 20.18 17.96 -12.37% 1.14 0.61 -87.26% 23.28 20.09 -15.88% 13.93 8.34 5.59 Metals/Mining 21.92 19.83 -10.54% 2.23 2.65 15.78% 18.81 25.53 26.32% -18.89 -8.6 -10.29 Paper/Wood 20.52 21.27 3.53% 0.77 0.72 -7.35% 11.04 22.81 51.59% 1.99 4.99 -3.00

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better, and for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in one month.

Chart by TradingView

