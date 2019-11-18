Square's Breakout May Send Shares Sharply Higher

Square's (SQ) stock has been quiet since October. But shares have been coming back to life in recent days and could be about to surge even higher. The technical chart shows the equity is breaking out, as the options market has seen some bullish options betting.

The biggest problem that Square still faces is its valuation, which is very lofty and makes the stock a risk over the longer term. This may be especially true if the earnings growth slows next year as consensus analysts estimates forecast.

Technical Breakout

The chart shows that the stock is breaking out rising above a level of technical resistance at $65.50. The stock has climbed to this region of resistance several times in November but has failed to advance. Now, the stock is finally pushing through, and that could result in the stock rising to the next level of resistance at $70. That is a gain of about 6.5% from the current stock price of $65.75 on November 18.

Additionally, the relative strength index is now trending higher, and it would suggest that bullish momentum is coming into the stock. It would imply that the stock continues to rise.

However, if the stock fails to stay above $65.50, and prove to be a false breakout, then the stock could slip lower towards $62.

Bullish Betting

Someone is betting that the stock rises even higher than $70 by March 20. That is because the open interest for the March $75 calls saw their open interest increase by almost 10,000 on November 8. It sent the total open interest soaring to around 12,000 contracts.

According to data provided by Trade Alert, the call options traded on the ASK, indicating that the calls were bought, and a bet that the stock will rise. The call contracts purchased for roughly $2.11 per contract. It means that the equity would need to rise above $77.10 by the expiration date for the buyer to earn a profit. That would be a gain of about 17.2% over the next few months.

It is a big wager too. As of November 18, the contracts trade for $2.90, and that gives the total open interest a dollar value of $3.4 million. That is a lot of money to wager for a stock that has that far to travel for the next four months.

Long-Term Risks

The biggest problem that that stock may have longer term is its valuation. The equity currently trades at 67.6 times 2020 earnings estimates of $0.97. That is significantly higher than peers such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and PayPal (PYPL).

Square's valuation is currently more than double PayPal, which is presently 31.2

But the big problem for Square is that earnings growth is forecast to slow in the future. Consensus analysts' estimates currently forecast Square to see earnings growth of 66% in 2019, and then slow to just 25% in 2020. It makes the stock grossly overvalued, even when adjusting for growth. Another problem, those earnings estimates have been declining since early Spring.

It seems at this point, investors may be willing to look past the long-term risk of Square and are focusing on short-term momentum. It could provide some investors who are nimble enough the opportunity for a near-term trade.

